The clearest way of describing what frightening is. No, it's not a scary movie filled with an hour and a half of a lunatic holding a knife chasing clueless people around some deserted campsite - this act of terror is the real thing, it's called "Swatting", and it's been experienced all around North Dakota and Minnesota as well. The most disturbing part is that more and more people are doing it. Just recently a school in Grand Forks was the target. According to valleynewslive.com "All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’."

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO