valleynewslive.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Demers Avenue in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person has serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Grand Forks on Thursday night. Police were called to Demers Avenue and 3rd Street around 11:00 p.m. on October 13 for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. The vehicle...
740thefan.com
Grand Forks Police investigating pedestrian versus vehicle crash downtown
GRAND FORKS (KFGO) – A person is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Grand Forks. Police were dispatched to Demers Avenue and North 3rd Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle was traveling west on Demers Avenue and the pedestrian was crossing to the north when he was hit.
trfradio.com
Both Drivers Cited in Two Vehicle Accident
Two people were injured, and both drivers were cited following a two vehicle accident Friday morning in Thief River Falls. According to the police report, Julieaunna N. Colbert of Thief River Falls was southbound on Highway 32, Jeremiah J. Hodgson of Red Lake Falls was northbound on Highway 32, turning onto westbound Greenwood at the time of the accident reported just before 4am.
KNOX News Radio
NDHP identifies victims of accidents in Pembina, Rolette Counties
Authorities have identified a Drayton (ND) man who died in a Wednesday morning crash in Pembina County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Kyle Watts was driving a pickup that collided with a sugar beet truck on County Road 3 shortly before 4:30 AM. Watts was ejected from the...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks man arrested for blocking train, trying to make citizen’s arrest
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officers were dispatched to the railroad crossing in the 5400 blk of Demers Ave. around 3:20 PM Monday after a report was received of a man blocking the train from moving. The report was that some type of fireworks were being shot off by the man also.
740thefan.com
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 11, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Troy Michael Brown, 29, of Naytahwaush, for Driving after cancellation of Driver’s License. David Lee Watnemoe, 50, of Grand Forks, for DUI.
A Frightening Act In Minnesota/North Dakota – “Swatting”
The clearest way of describing what frightening is. No, it's not a scary movie filled with an hour and a half of a lunatic holding a knife chasing clueless people around some deserted campsite - this act of terror is the real thing, it's called "Swatting", and it's been experienced all around North Dakota and Minnesota as well. The most disturbing part is that more and more people are doing it. Just recently a school in Grand Forks was the target. According to valleynewslive.com "All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’."
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Victims identified in double-fatal Grand Forks crash
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were killed and another was injured in a crash, Monday, in Grand Forks. Grand Forks Police say it happened near 27th Ave N and N 69th St, just before 4 PM. Their preliminary investigation shows a van was heading East on...
KNOX News Radio
Fatality crash west of GF under investigation
Two people were killed in a two vehicle crash west of a Grand Forks this afternoon. Grand Forks Police responded to the area of 27th Ave north and north 69th Street shortly before 4:00 p.m. When officers arrived on scene two of the 3 people involved had not survived the crash.
trfradio.com
Cow Struck By SUV Near Goodridge
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident Thursday involving livestock in rural Goodridge. According to the report, a 2018 Chevy Equinox driven by Troy A. Otto of Wannaska struck a cow owned by Kevin S. Lerol of Goodridge while on Highway 1 at 260th Avenue Northeast. No injuries reported to any humans though the animal was injured. No word on the extent of injuries to the cow.
trfradio.com
Woman Injured in Accident Involving a Semi
A Twin Valley woman was injured in a two vehicle accident involving a semi yesterday in Norman County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Rachel Taylor Ford, 29 was injured when the eastbound 2005 Honda Civic she was driving “swerved right to miss (the) turning semi-truck”on Highway 200 at Milepost 23 in Lake Ida Township.
valleynewslive.com
740thefan.com
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
valleynewslive.com
‘It frightens students, it frightens teachers, families and the entire community’: Educators react after active shooter hoax impacts North Dakota schools
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’. “It’s...
Man pleads guilty in Minnesota crash that killed 2 teens
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — A man charged in a crash last year that killed two teens in northwestern Minnesota has pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree murder.Valentin Mendoza, 21, was charged in the June 2021 crash on Highway 220 near East Grand Forks.A crash report showed Mendoza was going 75 mph in a 45 mph zone when he crossed the center line and hit the teens vehicle head on.Ethan Carsen, 17, and his 16-year-old passenger, Damien Powell, both from Grand Forks, died of their injuries days after the crash.Mendoza previously had pleaded not guilty to the two charges, but in an agreement with prosecutors changed his pleas in court Wednesday.Mendoza will be sentenced on Dec. 14.
KNOX News Radio
Altru names Geffre exec VP of hospital operations/chief nursing officer
Altru Health System has named a new executive vice president of hospital operations and chief nursing officer. Cory Geffre (JEFF-ree) begins that role in December, taking over from Janice Hamscher, who recently announced plans to retire. Geffre. 22 years of experience, most recently serving as vice president and chief nursing...
Red Lake County journalist Christopher Ingraham reveals cancer diagnosis
Christopher Ingraham. Courtesy of the Minnesota Reformer. Christopher Ingraham, the former Washington Post writer who is now working for the Minnesota Reformer, has revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer. Ingraham – who became known in Minnesota after insulting Red Lake County in a data article for the WaPo, and...
survivornet.com
Former Washington Post Journalist Who Famously Moved To Minnesota County After Insulting It Learns He Has Cancer After His Eyes Turned Yellow
Christopher Ingraham, a former Washington Post reporter, announced he’s been diagnosed with bile duct cancer and is getting treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. Ingraham is best known for insulting Red Lake County in Minnesota and then, after an apology visit there went very well, relocating to the county with his family.
740thefan.com
No. 3 UND rallies for wild, 5-5 tie vs. No. 8 Quinnipiac
GRAND FORKS, N.D.(UND Athletics) – No. 3 North Dakota overcame a pair of three-goal deficits to rally for a 5-5 tie against No. 8/7 Quinnipiac on Friday night inside a raucous Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D. Gavin Hain capped a furious rally in the third period with...
