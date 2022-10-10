ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

nebo.edu

Questions about an IEP (Individualized Education Plan)

This is a great workshop to help parents understand the IEP Process, communicate more effectively with teachers, and be more prepared to be collaborators at IEP meetings!. The meeting is on October 19th via zoom, so anyone can join, but they will need to RSVP as soon as possible! You may also choose to include this on your school newsletters and/or websites. Please let me know if you have any questions!
The Conversation U.S.

Stressed out, burned out and dropping out: Why teachers are leaving the classroom

Many school districts across the United States are in the midst of a crisis: a teacher shortage. Part of the problem is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are other reasons why teachers are leaving their jobs at higher rates than before. On Aug. 29, 2022, SciLine interviewed Tuan Nguyen, an assistant professor in the College of Education at Kansas State University, about why teachers are quitting and what can be done to slow or stop the trend. Below are some highlights from the discussion. Please note that answers have been edited for brevity and clarity. Can you share some...
Phys.org

'There's only so far I can take them': Why teachers give up on struggling students who don't do their homework

Whenever "Gina," a fifth grader at a suburban public school on the East Coast, did her math homework, she never had to worry about whether she could get help from her mom. "I help her a lot with homework," Gina's mother, a married, mid-level manager for a health care company, explained to us during an interview for a study we did about how teachers view students who complete their homework versus those who do not.
#Linus K12#Iep#Rsvp
Psych Centra

How Can You Accommodate Autistic Students in the Classroom? 9 Tips

Classroom accommodations allow autistic children space to learn and embrace their differences and find success in their education. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) creates unique needs for autistic children in the classroom, but educators, parents, and caregivers can work together to create a successful learning experience by accommodating each student on an individual basis.
purewow.com

10 Things Our Boomer Parents Just Don’t Understand About Raising Kids Today

Raised before the omnipotent internet, but after the ‘80s latch-key era, we kinda had the best of both worlds. While our parents were the first generation of helicopters, hovering at close range, they were far from being lawnmowers—destroying any obstacle in site. We played outside, but they made sure we wore wear helmets and checked in at certain times. We roamed the local mall, but they weren't far behind, having a coffee at Gloria Jean's. We had sleepovers galore, but only after they checked in with the other parents.
Fox News

A new STEM-based school program is teaching kindergarteners how to use robots

When we think back on our kindergarten days, most of us remember the uncomplicated things like picture books, recess, and nap time. But now, a new tech challenge is bringing 21st century skills to kids as young as four. And while that might not be the kindergarten you remember, experts say it’s the best way to prepare young students for the future.
legalreader.com

A Child Custody Guide for Dads

Even in cases when you don’t have a court-ordered child support obligation, you must keep track of everything you pay for your child. If there’s one thing all U.S. states have in common is that the children’s best interests are involved when dealing with child custody. Many dads who seek custody of their children feel disadvantaged because certain courts still award primary custody to the mothers. We’re here to tell you that you shouldn’t fall victim of this misconception because this guide will specifically teach you how to prepare for your child custody case.
NewsBreak
networkforpubliceducation.org

Nancy Bailey: Punitive Student Assessment is Meant to Privatize Public Schools!

Nancy Bailey wants to remind Secretary Cardona that assessment data has always been punitive, not constructive. Reposted with permission. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona recently wrote to tell state education departments not to use test data punitively after the pandemic. He doesn’t seem to understand the history of high-stakes testing and its use to privatize public schools.
nebo.edu

Heidi Whittaker, a consultant from Utah Parent Center, will be offering an informational meeting over Zoom about the IEP process on Oct 19, 2022 at 07:00 PM in Mountain Time (US and Canada). Parents are important members of the IEP team. This workshop will help parents understand their roles, rights, and responsibilities in the IEP process. Parents will also learn how to effectively prepare for, participate in, and follow up on IEP meetings held on behalf of the student. Please follow the link of the flyer to register if you are interested.
sheenmagazine.com

Ashley L. Cunningham Aims to Help 10,000+ Teens with Free Financial Literacy Course

Ashley Loveless Cunningham is a millionaire mentor who educates entrepreneurs on how to leverage their personal and business credit to generate wealth. She has created the ‘New Credit Inc University’ Facebook platform as a free resource for entrepreneurs and she is now on a mission to equip over 10,000 teens with the knowledge they need to be financially savvy as they transition into the real world.
nebo.edu

Art City Elementary Has Happy Readers

Mrs. Lindsey chooses a few students to be Happy Readers. Are you a Happy Reader? You may be next!. #LIFT #ArtCityEagles #ArtCityElementary #AwesomeEagles #MindSet #StandStrong #ArtCityLibrary #EngagingReaders #TheClimb #NeboHero #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents #FocusOnStudents #LoveUTpublicSchools #UtPol #UtEd #ThankATeacher.
nebo.edu

Third Grade Multiplication Array Art

The third grade made multiplication array pictures showing what different multiplication problems look like. For example, three rows of windows and three stories of a building would be 3 x 3, which equals nine windows. #LIFT #ArtCityEagles #ArtCityElementary #AwesomeEagles #MindSet #StandStrong #ThirdGradeMath #TheClimb #NeboHero #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents #FocusOnStudents #LoveUTpublicSchools...
nebo.edu

FALL BREAK OCT. 13& 14th- NO SCHOOL

Just wanted to remind students that this Thursday and Friday Oct. 13th and 14th is Fall Break. There will be NO classes held. ALSO- The District P/C Comp Day will be Oct. 17th so there will be no classes that day as well. School will resume on Tuesday, October 18th...
nebo.edu

Net Positive Assembly 3rd-5th grades

Recently, the students in grades third to fifth had the opportunity to learn about ways they can find digital balance and use technology appropriately. Three things the students learned were:. No devices at bed time-they need plenty of sleep to grow and do well in school each day. Set timers-when...
nebo.edu

Parenting Informational Meeting on IEPs and 504s

Don’t let your next IEP or 504 meeting scare you. Join us Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. via zoom. Register here:. Have you ever felt nervous about attending your child’s IEP or 504 meeting? This fun “Halloween” style meeting will be full of amazing parenting IEP/504 preparation tips to make school meetings less scary and more manageable. Come learn about how to communicate your wants and needs for your child in meetings as a valued team member. We will be sharing how to take the nervous anticipation out of participation.
nebo.edu

Fifth Grade Science Experiments

Miss Wood taught a science lesson on different powder substances around the kitchen. Students had to figure out what type of powder it was by adding other ingredients to the powder. Just to name a few, was it flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt or sugar?. #LIFT #ArtCityEagles #ArtCityElementary #AwesomeEagles...
nebo.edu

SEP Conferences Tomorrow

We are excited to see everyone at SEP conferences tomorrow! Please contact your student's teacher to sign up for a time.
