Dairy farm fire causes substantial damage in Douglas County
(Alexandria, MN)--On Monday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call…
CASS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A family is speaking out after a 12-year-old was shot and killed by his uncle in a hunting incident near Motley, Minnesota last weekend. Family members have now identified the victim as Jeremy Her of St. Paul, Minn., who was on the squirrel hunting trip with his father, uncle and aunt.
Stolen Semi Stopped Near Avon
AVON (WJON News) - A brief police chase on I-94 recovered a stolen semi-truck and trailer Thursday afternoon. Avon police officials say a semi-truck and trailer were reported stolen from Fridley and located on I-94 near Avon a short time later. Officers used spike strips and the truck went into...
Suspect Located in Stop Sign Shooting Near Little Falls
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for their help in locating a man suspected of shooting a stop sign near Little Falls earlier this week. The Sheriff’s Office says a suspect vehicle has been located, along with a person of interest. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.
One person is injured in a crash near Osakis Wednesday
(Orange Township, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says one person is injured following a crash in Douglas County on Wednesday. According to the report, a 2012 Hyundai Tucson, driven by Christine Passanante, 48, of Apple Valley, was traveling westbound on Interstate 94 south of Osakis in Orange Township when it lost control, entered the right ditch and rolled.
MOTLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old boy who he was shot by his uncle while hunting in northern Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the boy, from St. Paul, was hunting squirrels on public land near Motley, Minnesota when he was shot by accident by his 47-year-old uncle. The boy was airlifted to the Twin Cities where he died of his injuries.
20-year-old who killed one while driving drunk on I-394 sentenced to prison
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 20-year-old who caused a deadly crash while driving drunk in February 2022 was sentenced in Hennepin County Court to 41 months in prison Thursday morning. Joseph Maness pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in February for driving the wrong way on I-394 and colliding head-on...
MOTLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 12-year-old boy who was shot in a hunting accident in rural Motley, Minnesota, has died from his injuries. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said on Sunday, October 9 at 8:19 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township in rural Motley. Deputies arrived on scene and learned that a family from St. Paul was in the area, on public land, hunting squirrels when a 12-year-old was accidently shot by his uncle, age 47 of St. Paul.
(FOX 9) - A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was shot by his uncle while they were squirrel hunting near Motley, Minnesota, on Sunday morning. The Cass County Sheriff's Office received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township at 8:19 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies arrived and learned a family from St. Paul was hunting squirrels in a wooded area on public land when a 47-year-old man accidentally shot his 12-year-old nephew, a news release says.
A juvenile boy was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hunting accident over the weekend near Motley. According to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 9 at about 8:19 a.m., they received a reported of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township. The 12-year-old victim was reportedly hunting squirrels with his uncle, a 47-year-old man from St. Paul, when his uncle accidentally shot him.
12-year-old boy shot by uncle in hunting accident dies
The 12-year-old boy who was accidentally shot by his uncle while hunting squirrels in northern Minnesota at the weekend has died from his injuries. The Cass County Sheriff's Office provided an update Tuesday after learning that the boy died at a Twin Cities hospital Sunday, after being airlifted there from the scene of the accident.
MPCA settles lawsuit with longtime employee who raised petroleum complaints in northern Minnesota
Photo: The site of a former service station in Paynesville, where a petroleum leak was discovered in the 1980s and forced the city to close two of its wells. The MPCA reached a settlement last month with a former employee who claimed the agency closed the leak site, and others, without fully removing the contamination. The MPCA maintains the water is safe. Courtesy of City of Paynesville.
Woman charged with hate crime in alleged Waite Park attack
Alyssa Marlys Holmberg. Courtesy of Stearns County Jail. A Minnesota woman faces a hate crime charge and several felonies following an alleged attack on residents and officers in Waite Park over the weekend. Prosecutors in Stearns County on Monday charged Alyssa M. Holmberg, 33, of Ogilvie, with first-degree burglary, two...
Missing woman found
(Willmar, MN) -- A woman is missing following a mysterious crash in Kandiyohi County has been located. Police found a car belonging to Jennie Marie Lahr crashed near Lake Koronis and the Stearns County border on Tuesday. Investigators believe the 49-year-old was driving, but her car was unoccupied and she was nowhere to be found. But this morning the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department posted that Lahr has been found and they thank everyone who helped. No other details have been released.
Central Minnesota man airlifted after being pinned under pickup truck
LAKE EDWARD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A central Minnesota man was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after a pickup truck he was working on rolled off a trailer and pinned him down. The man was unconscious and not breathing when deputies arrived to the 23000 block of Mollie Lake Road in Lake Edward Township, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said.The Nisswa Fire Department got the 31-year-old man from Pillager out from under the truck. After they performed CPR, he was flown to a St. Cloud hospital. The man's condition is currently unknown.
Parents protest what they thought was a rainbow flag in Willmar classroom
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm says the school board was recently approached by a group of parents concerned about what they thought was a rainbow flag in an elementary classroom. The rainbow flag is a symbol of LGBTQ causes, and Holm says the parents didn't think it belonged in an classroom for small children. Holm says they investigated the claims and found the rainbow was not part of any political statement...
Garbage truck driver charged after fatal crash near Raymond
(Willmar MN-) Prosecutors say the driver of a garbage truck involved in a fatal crash this summer was distracted by a tablet computer. The criminal complaint says 47-year-old Rodolfo Gomez of Atwater was looking for directions on the tablet when he collided with a minivan driven by 56-year-old Nicolasa Bernabe-Lopez, killing her. The crash occurred July 26th at the intersection of 60th Street and 105th Avenue Southwest, five miles east of Raymond. Gomez is charged with 3 misdemeanors...careless driving, failure to yield, and using a wireless communication device while driving. He has a court date set for November 2nd.
Siblings of Sartell: The Mrozeks
Can you imagine living with quintuplets? That has been Kaylei Mrozek’s life since she was two years old. Kaylei’s “normal” has been chaotic, disorganized, unique, and complete since the Mrozek quintuplets have been born. The Mrozek siblings are all at the high school this year and...
