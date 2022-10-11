Read full article on original website
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Dryden man has been arrested and charged with a felony after police responded to a robbery Thursday afternoon. According to Ithaca Police, at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, units responded to a report of a robbery in the 500 block of W. State St. in Ithaca. According to the release, […]
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a pair of incidents. State Police at Marathon and Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Tower Road in Cortlandville on October 7th for a report of someone firing a shotgun and threatening others. After an investigation, Troopers arrested 37-year-old Michael Grossi. He was charged with felony gun possession and misdemeanor menacing. He was also charged with misdemeanor illegal discharge of a firearm, an Environmental Conservation Law. The victims were issued an order of protection by a judge. On Tuesday, State Police at Marathon arrested Grossi again for violating that order. He will appear in Virgil Town Court on November 8th.
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Police Department has announced the arrest of one person after a robbery that took place on West State Street Thursday afternoon. Elijah Pratt, 44 of Dryden, was found, identified and arrested a short time after a robbery was reported in the 500 block of West State Street around 3:30 p.m.
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested and charged after being named a suspect in a burglary that took place back in August. According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Coby R. Barnes, 19, was arrested Tuesday after being found a suspect in a burglary that occurred on August 25, 2022. Police […]
MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — A Millport man has been arrested on assault charges for the third time in the last year, according to New York State Police. Lee Wolf, 38, was arrested after a domestic incident that occurred on Monday, October 10 at approximately 4 p.m, according to NYSP. NYSP said that the victim will […]
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three more felony charges for the suspect of an Ithaca home invasion. Tompkins County District Attorney Matt Van Houten said Christian Little Paz, 36, of Ithaca, was indicted last week for the October 1st South Plain Street home invasion and subsequent car chase. In addition to the original felonies of first degree burglary and robbery, Little Paz is facing a second robbery charge, grand larceny, and criminal possession of a weapon.
A Town of Willet man was arrested yesterday after an investigation conducted by the Cortland County Sheriff's Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services determined that he had committed welfare fraud.
ORANGE, N.Y. (WETM) — The family of Richard Seeley, in conjunction with Schuyler County Officials, is offering a reward for any information on the suspicious death of Seeley in August 2020. The reward was arranged by the family and the offices of the Schuyler County District Attorney and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department. The reward […]
George Peacock, 76, and Catherine Peacock, 73, who were found dead Sept. 17, 1989, in their home.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man facing burglary charges has been arrested for allegedly beating, choking and burning the hair of another person, according to Ithaca Police. Joshua Payne, 22, was arrested by IPD on October 11 after officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Cherry St. around […]
SOUTH WAVERLY, Pa. (WETM) – Two Bradford County residents are in jail after a drug investigation in South Waverly. Sayre Police announced that Patrick Ferro (47) and Amie Moore (37) were arrested on October 11 after an investigation into drug activity on Pitney Street. The arrest report said the investigation is ongoing, but both Ferro […]
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Sept. 8 and Oct. 9, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 18 to 67.
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Syracuse man faces two felonies in Cortland County. Sheriff’s Deputies have been investigating 25-year-old Braxton Bostic since February in relation to a larceny at a Town of Homer business. Bostic allegedly stole and forged a check and attempted to cash it in the Town of Cortlandville, unsuccessfully. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bostic in Cortlandville for an unrelated warrant on October 4th. While in custody, he was booked and charged with felony criminal possession of a forged instrument, felony criminal possession of stolen property, and misdemeanor attempted grand larceny for the February crimes.
TOWN OF DEWITT (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for a man who stole a car from Cliff’s Local Market on Fly Road in East Syracuse. Police say the man stole a 2017 Buick Encore while it was running...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man faces charges after a domestic altercation. Police say 22-year-old Joshua Payne punched, choked, and burnt the hair of an unnamed victim. The alleged attack happened around 11:15 PM last night at the Ithaca Arthaus. Authorities say Payne fled the scene but was...
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — We have the Baldwinsville Police report detailing what investigators heard and saw the night of the arrest. The report shows Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson gave a student his phone and wallet, and asked them to record video of him crowd surfing at the homecoming football game on Friday night. Then, he forgot to take them back, according to the high school principal referenced in the report. Baldwinsville police arrested Thomson after students told school leaders they smelled alcohol on him at the game. He was eventually pulled over after police saw him turning into a district parking lot on East Oneida Street.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing felony charges related to a July crime in the Town of Dryden. Investigators from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Joshua Payne Friday. Payne is charged with grand larceny and burglary for alleged thefts at Autoworks, including a vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office has warrants for Tashawn Payne and Sky Forest Volckhausen related to the crime as well. Authorities say they are aware of the whereabouts of these two and are working with other law enforcement entities to execute the warrants.
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two 20-year-old Onondaga County men are accused of bringing stolen cars into Cortland County. State Police say troopers pulled over a car for speeding on I-81 in Cortlandville Friday morning. Authorities say the driver sped away before crashing into a tree in Homer, then all three people ran away. The trio were eventually caught. Troopers say someone in another stolen car tried picking them up but was arrested.
New York State Police at Owego are looking to identify two people who were involved in scamming an Owego gas station clerk.
During the week of Monday, October 3 to Sunday, October 9, the Owego Police Department had 97 service calls, 6 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 0 traffic tickets. An investigation into a theft on Spencer Avenue led to the arrest of a Tioga man. Shane M. Hildebrandt was...
