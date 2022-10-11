Read full article on original website
Related
China's Xi defends zero-Covid policy and warns Taiwan at opening of Communist Party Congress
Chinese President Xi Jinping called for accelerating the building of a world-class military as he kicked off a Communist Party Congress by touting the country's “zero-Covid” strategy and reiterating policy priorities. Xi, 69, is widely expected to win a third leadership term at the conclusion of the week-long...
China is about to hold the most important meeting in its political calendar. Here’s what you need to know.
It will be a grand affair, which is partly the point. China is about to hold the most important meeting in its political calendar, the five-yearly Communist Party congress, where President Xi Jinping is expected to gain an unprecedented third term as the country’s leader. Closely watched across the...
China's Xi urges cooperation and unity in letter to North Korea's Kim
In a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of a historic congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was more important than ever that Beijing and Pyongyang enhance communication, unity and cooperation, North Korea’s state media reported on Sunday. The...
Russians are sailing to South Korea to avoid being drafted to Ukraine — most are refused entry
SEOUL — Groups of Russians have sailed to South Korea in an attempt to avoid being conscripted for the war in Ukraine — only for most of them to be refused entry at the border. Korean Coast Guard records show a total of five boats carrying 23 people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BTS performs emotional concert in Busan, Korea, as uncertainty hovers over group's future
Global superstars BTS gave a free “Yet to Come in Busan” concert in Busan, South Korea, Saturday night, lending their star power to the port city’s bid to host the World Expo in 2030,. The seven members of BTS delivered a performance that was equal parts reunion,...
NBC News
516K+
Followers
57K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0