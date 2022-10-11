ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland school shooter spared the death sentence as Florida jury recommends life without parole

The man who shot and killed 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, was spared the death penalty as a Florida jury recommended a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Thursday's decision comes more than four years after the deadliest U.S. mass shooting that has ever gone to trial.
