CBS News
"Justice wasn't served": Parkland families outraged as shooter is spared death sentence by Florida jury
Florida officials and family members of the Parkland school shooting victims are expressing outrage and heartbreak after a jury's decision to spare the gunman the death penalty. Seventeen people — 14 students and three staff members — were killed in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Parkland shooter spared death sentence
After deliberating for seven hours, a jury recommended life in prison for convicted Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz, instead of the death penalty. The decision stunned some of the victims' family members -- many were visibly angry and some broke down in tears. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
Parkland parents say they're "disgusted" with jurors after they spare shooter's life: "I pray that animal suffers every day of his life in jail"
A jury recommended the Parkland school shooter be sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thursday, sparing him the death penalty. Some parents of those killed in the shooting said they were angry at the decision, with one father calling the shooter an "animal." Nikolas Cruz shot and killed...
Parkland jury foreman on shooter's sentencing: "It didn't go the way I would've liked"
Just after a jury in Florida spared the gunman convicted of killing 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School the death penalty, jury foreman Benjamin Thomas told CBS Miami he did not agree with the decision. "I don't like how it turned out, but that's how the jury...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkland victims' families react to jury's recommended sentencing
Several families of Parkland shooting victims are distraught after a Florida jury did not recommend the death penalty for the shooter — saying that “justice wasn’t served.”
Parkland school shooter spared the death sentence as Florida jury recommends life without parole
The man who shot and killed 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, was spared the death penalty as a Florida jury recommended a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Thursday's decision comes more than four years after the deadliest U.S. mass shooting that has ever gone to trial.
Parkland families outraged as shooter spared death sentence, jury recommends life in prison
The Florida man responsible for the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history now faces life in prison more than four years after the massacre. Families of the victims were outraged by the decision, which one parents called "the wrong verdict." Manuel Bojorquez reports from Fort Lauderdale.
