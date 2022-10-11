ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Tying the knot: Wedding Cafe to open in Lehigh Valley

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago

October — with its cool, crisp weather and autumnal colors — is perennially one of the most popular months of the year to get married.

So it’s fitting a new business focused on weddings is about to open.

The Lehigh Valley Wedding Cafe, 1403 Center St., Bethlehem, is planning to host a grand opening on Monday. The business is designed to help those getting married to plan out every aspect of their dream weddings.

“The Lehigh Valley Wedding Café is the first and only wedding resource destination where couples can select their dream team, meet with them, and plan the perfect wedding day. This truly unique and collaborative space allows couples to build relationships with like-minded businesses whose primary focus is weddings,” said owner Don Mayock in a prepared statement.

The grand opening will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. and feature complimentary refreshments, local music and more.

Register for the event by Friday: facebook.com/lvweddingcafe

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevalleyledger.com

Nazareth Area Chamber to host 4th Annual Nazareth Fall Festival

The Nazareth Area Chamber, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber is thrilled to be hosting its 4th Annual Nazareth Fall Festival, in partnership with Vigilance Hose Co. #1, on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 from 2 PM – 6 PM. Get ready for a day filled with fall-themed fun for everyone!
NAZARETH, PA
phillygrub.blog

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar Opening in Collegeville

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar announced today it will be opening its new Collegeville location in early November. The new seasonally-driven restaurant will be located in the Providence Town Center at 51 Town Center Drive. This will be Harvest’s eighth location. Harvest Seasonal Grill offers a farm-to-table menu...
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Bethlehem, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Bethlehem, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Caf#Lehigh Valley#Tribune Content Agency
94.5 PST

The Pennsylvania Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Towns

A Pennsylvania town was just named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the ENTIRE nation by a major national publication. And I have to admit... I am not surprised. Sure, it's a little early to have this conversation, but the Christmas season moves TOO quickly. There are SO many sites to see and places to visit so I don't want to miss the chance to do the best of the best.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Crab season shutdown may impact restaurants

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In major blow to America’s seafood industry, low populations of both snow and king crabs have led to the shutdown of the harvest seasons in the North Pacific. Crab legs are a fan favorite at Smuggler’s Cove in Tannersville. The spot known as the Seafood King of the Poconos has […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
sauconsource.com

Gilberto James Ventura, 53, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Gilberto James Ventura (1969 – 2022) Gilberto James Ventura, 53, of Allentown, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice, Allentown. He was the husband of Evelyn (Gonzalez) Ventura. Gilberto was born on May 1, 1969 in Fountain Hill to Gilberto Ventura of Bethlehem and the late Olga (Ramirez) Soto, who died Sept. 22, 2015. He worked in the Sterilization Department of B. Braun Medical, Bethlehem, for 20 years. Gilberto was a member of Life Church, Allentown. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Centurion

The Puerto Rican Experience in Bucks County

Plena, a genre of music that originated in Puerto Rico with African, Spanish and Caribbean influences, played through the speakers as students arrived in anticipation for the inaugural roundtable discussion celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 6 at the Bucks County Community College Epstein Campus. Joel Berrocal, director of operations...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
harrisburgmagazine.com

The One and Only Romance of Jay and Nancy Krevsky

Story By Randy Gross – rgross@harrisburgmagazine.com. Lights up. A YOUNG MAN enters the stage, begins to sing the following lyrics from Ruggero Leoncavallo’s “Mattinata,” only in Italian. “Put on your white dress too,. and open the door to your minstrel!. Where you are not, sunlight is...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Coopersburg Farm Uses Facebook To ID Alleged Thief

After some goods went missing from a Lehigh Valley farm on Saturday, Oct. 8, its owners took to social media for leads. "We are heartbroken that our farm store was taken advantage of," wrote Hausman's Fruit Farm in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Oct. 12, uploaded along with six images of two men and a woman taken from the farm's surveillance cameras.
COOPERSBURG, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy