bitcoinmagazine.com
How BIP Bounties Will Supercharge The Bitcoin Network
This is an opinion editorial by Ariel Deschapell, co-founder of multi-cloud hosting platform Hydra Host, senior fellow at Lincoln Network and a team member at BIPBounty.org. The idea that Bitcoin lacks innovation compared to other cryptocurrencies is pervasive, but is it true?. The Bitcoin protocol undergoes significant changes much more...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Kazakhstan To Establish Legal Framework For Bitcoin, Crypto: Report
Kazakhstan plans to release a legal framework for the regulation of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, per a report from Russian media outlet Tass. "Deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament have developed a sectoral bill on digital assets of the Republic of Kazakhstan and four related bills as a legislative initiative,” said Ekaterina Smyshlyaeva, a member of the Committee on Economic Reform and Regional Development of the Mazhilis.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Can Bitcoin Fix The Decline Of American Civilization?
This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Juneseth and American Hodl to discuss how America arrived at the political situation it is currently in. Both Junseth and American Hodl explain their perspectives on American culture and how political parties hope to control American culture and economics.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Gaming To Earn Bitcoin While Bitcoining To Game Earning
This is an opinion editorial by Tyler Parks, who has a background in biological science and spent a decade working in the restaurant industry. Money is a topic people have come to take quite seriously. So serious in fact that grown adults wait with bated breath for news of the latest figures on consumer prices and interest rates. These have real impacts on perceptions of wealth and productivity. But what if I told you money is just a game we play, a game like any other, with a variety of rules and objectives. Money is a symbolic thing we use in order to achieve things of value and significance in the world and hence not an end in itself. A financial system is like a game board with pieces, obstacles and paths to success. The questions are: Are you aware of the kinds of money games you play on a regular basis? Did you voluntarily join or were you born into a game whose rules were never explained and with a hand you didn’t choose?
bitcoinmagazine.com
Salvadoran Bitcoin Users Can Now ‘Tap to Pay’ With CoinCorner’s Bolt Card
CoinCorner is launching its services in El Salvador. The company aims to fill in a user experience gap in the country that last year became the first to declare BTC a legal tender. CoinCorner will also partner with IBEX, a Bitcoin and Lightning payments gateway provider, to add support for...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Gaming Company ZEBEDEE Launches Open-Source Bitcoin Development Non-Profit
ZEBEDEE, a bitcoin gaming company, has announced No Big Deal (NDB), a non-profit dedicated to furthering open source development for Bitcoin and the Lightning Network, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. “NBD does not sell anything, it does not offer services, it does not support products,'' said Andre Neves,...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Miners Are The Dung Beetles Of The Energy Sector
This is an opinion editorial by Robert Warren, partner at Distributed Hash and business development at Upstream Data Inc. The layperson knows only one thing about Bitcoin mining — it uses a lot of energy, and that is bad. This mind-virus, successfully spread by the climate extremists and anti-Bitcoin...
bitcoinmagazine.com
As The U.K. Questions Its Financial Future, Britain’s Bitcoin Island Takes Satoshis
This is an opinion editorial by Bitcoms, a Bitcoiner and contributor to Bitcoin Magazine. Just days after the anachronistic spectacle of the Queen’s funeral — a bizarre echo of Britain’s long-lost imperial might — the pound sterling fell to an all-time dollar low. A few years before Elizabeth II was crowned, a pound was worth more than $4. Shortly after she was buried, a quid barely bought a buck.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitwage, ForUsAll Partner To Launch Bitcoin, Crypto 401(k) Plans
Bitwage partnered with ForUsAll to offer Bitcoin and cryptocurrency 401(k) retirement plans. Users will be able to access all of the features available though both companies on one platform. Users can make pre or post-tax contributions, allowing users to avoid capital gains tax on bitcoin in retirement.. Bitwage, a bitcoin...
bitcoinmagazine.com
21Shares Launches The Middle East’s First Spot Bitcoin ETP
Financial services firm 21Shares has launched the first physically-backed bitcoin exchange traded product (ETP) in the Middle East, per a press release. The ETP will trade on the Nasdaq Dubai exchange under ticker symbol ABTC similar to the spot bitcoin ETP the company previously launched in Europe. “Coming from the...
bitcoinmagazine.com
How Bitcoin And Art Will Free The People
This is an opinion editorial by Stefan Dzeparoski, an award-winning international director and creative producer. “And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music,” — Friedrich Nietzsche. Bitcoin and art could lead us out of the mechanical stronghold...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bond Market Meltdown: Where Are The Buyers For Government Debt?
The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. Looking For The Marginal Bond Buyer. Where are the bond buyers?...
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
A broad slide for stocks on Wall Street Friday has the market on pace to end a turbulent week of trading in the red as investors weigh the latest updates on inflation expectations, consumer spending and corporate earnings. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their expectations for future inflation hurt...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Despite European Recession, Bitcoin Amsterdam Inspires Hope
This is an opinion editorial by Adam Taha, an entrepreneur with two decades of government and corporate finance experience. Disclosure: Bitcoin Magazine is owned and operated by BTC Inc, the organizer of Bitcoin Amsterdam. Speaking from the party after day one, Bitcoin Amsterdam is grand. BTC Inc knows how to...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Tumbles To $18,100 Following Hot U.S. Inflation Report
U.S. inflation for the month of September was up 8.2% year-over-year (YoY), which exceeded market expectations of 8.1%, per the consumer price index (CPI) report. Bitcoin fell close to $18,000 following the data release. While the latest CPI report shows the fourth month of declining inflation, it is still notable...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Turn On, Tune In And Take Charge With Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Yasin Chowdhury, host of the Miami Bitcoin Meetup and technology consultant. The following is for informational and entertainment purposes only. This is not medical advice, nor does the author or publishing entity condone the use of drugs. Traveling down the Bitcoin rabbit hole can...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Preparing For The CPI Reading: Market Braces For Volatility
The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. Markets Prepare For CPI Surprise. The U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI)...
