bitcoinmagazine.com
Salvadoran Bitcoin Users Can Now ‘Tap to Pay’ With CoinCorner’s Bolt Card
CoinCorner is launching its services in El Salvador. The company aims to fill in a user experience gap in the country that last year became the first to declare BTC a legal tender. CoinCorner will also partner with IBEX, a Bitcoin and Lightning payments gateway provider, to add support for...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Gaming To Earn Bitcoin While Bitcoining To Game Earning
This is an opinion editorial by Tyler Parks, who has a background in biological science and spent a decade working in the restaurant industry. Money is a topic people have come to take quite seriously. So serious in fact that grown adults wait with bated breath for news of the latest figures on consumer prices and interest rates. These have real impacts on perceptions of wealth and productivity. But what if I told you money is just a game we play, a game like any other, with a variety of rules and objectives. Money is a symbolic thing we use in order to achieve things of value and significance in the world and hence not an end in itself. A financial system is like a game board with pieces, obstacles and paths to success. The questions are: Are you aware of the kinds of money games you play on a regular basis? Did you voluntarily join or were you born into a game whose rules were never explained and with a hand you didn’t choose?
bitcoinmagazine.com
Turn On, Tune In And Take Charge With Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Yasin Chowdhury, host of the Miami Bitcoin Meetup and technology consultant. The following is for informational and entertainment purposes only. This is not medical advice, nor does the author or publishing entity condone the use of drugs. Traveling down the Bitcoin rabbit hole can...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Miners Are The Dung Beetles Of The Energy Sector
This is an opinion editorial by Robert Warren, partner at Distributed Hash and business development at Upstream Data Inc. The layperson knows only one thing about Bitcoin mining — it uses a lot of energy, and that is bad. This mind-virus, successfully spread by the climate extremists and anti-Bitcoin...
bitcoinmagazine.com
How BIP Bounties Will Supercharge The Bitcoin Network
This is an opinion editorial by Ariel Deschapell, co-founder of multi-cloud hosting platform Hydra Host, senior fellow at Lincoln Network and a team member at BIPBounty.org. The idea that Bitcoin lacks innovation compared to other cryptocurrencies is pervasive, but is it true?. The Bitcoin protocol undergoes significant changes much more...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoiners Must Fight The FATF And Its AML Regime
This is an opinion editorial by Stephan Livera, host of the “Stephan Livera Podcast” and managing director of Swan Bitcoin International. Financial surveillance is all around us. Every time you want to sign up with a bank, you have to show identifying documentation, be screened by their automated systems and get peppered with all kinds of questions about your job, your lifestyle and source of wealth. Oftentimes, when you go to withdraw, spend or transfer what you thought was your own money, you are subject to even more questions.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Kazakhstan To Establish Legal Framework For Bitcoin, Crypto: Report
Kazakhstan plans to release a legal framework for the regulation of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, per a report from Russian media outlet Tass. "Deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament have developed a sectoral bill on digital assets of the Republic of Kazakhstan and four related bills as a legislative initiative,” said Ekaterina Smyshlyaeva, a member of the Committee on Economic Reform and Regional Development of the Mazhilis.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Is The Ultimate Freedom, Says Former EU MP Nigel Farage
Any new idea automatically faces the opposition of the establishment, said former Member of the European Parliament, Nigel Farage, on a panel at Bitcoin Amsterdam on Thursday. That argument served as the introduction to Farage’s point throughout the conversation, as he drew parallels between Bitcoin and his experience pushing the then-unpopular idea of Brexit, the exit of the U.K. from the European Union.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bond Market Meltdown: Where Are The Buyers For Government Debt?
The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. Looking For The Marginal Bond Buyer. Where are the bond buyers?...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitwage, ForUsAll Partner To Launch Bitcoin, Crypto 401(k) Plans
Bitwage partnered with ForUsAll to offer Bitcoin and cryptocurrency 401(k) retirement plans. Users will be able to access all of the features available though both companies on one platform. Users can make pre or post-tax contributions, allowing users to avoid capital gains tax on bitcoin in retirement.. Bitwage, a bitcoin...
bitcoinmagazine.com
21Shares Launches The Middle East’s First Spot Bitcoin ETP
Financial services firm 21Shares has launched the first physically-backed bitcoin exchange traded product (ETP) in the Middle East, per a press release. The ETP will trade on the Nasdaq Dubai exchange under ticker symbol ABTC similar to the spot bitcoin ETP the company previously launched in Europe. “Coming from the...
