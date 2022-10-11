Wife and Mom, 60, Thought Her ‘Bloated Stomach’ And ‘Leaky Bladder At Night’ Were From Menopause: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Read full article on original website
AZ middle of the road, slightly right
5d ago
Same thing happened to my mother in law. All of a sudden her belly was too bloated to button her pants. Turns out it was cancer. They gave her 6 months to live and they were exactly correct.
Chevy Samson
5d ago
Only took eight years to get an accurate diagnosis when a first year resident finally took an xray and found the cause of my problems.
Sandra Stockberger
4d ago
So sorry you went through this, its awful..😥I had a CT scan done to see how bad my hiatal hernia was and they found a mass at the bottom of my appendix. Both my hiatal hernia repair surgery and my appendectomy will be done during the same surgery by 2 different surgeons. My appendix mass will then be tested for cancer..I'm scared..
