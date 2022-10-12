Dog Owners Call These Luxury Yak Chews the ‘Best Treats on the Market’ & They’re 65% Off for Amazon’s Early Access Sale

My dog has expensive taste. Those $4 bully sticks you can get at the pet store? He won’t touch them. But put a $50 elk antler or a $20 Himalayan yak chew in front of him and he’ll go to town. Because of his expensive taste, I don’t buy these fancy treats often so when I spot a good deal on them, I try to stock up. Today, as part of the final day of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale , those fancy Himalayan yak chews that my dog loves so much are a whopping 67% off — an almost unheard-of deal.

So what makes these fancy treats worth every penny? Well, it starts with simple and good ingredients. The chews made with Himalayan yak milk and are free from binding agents, preservatives or additives. Because of the long curing process used to make them, they’re also lactose-free. And unlike rawhide which can be dangerous for dogs, they’re also highly digestible so if your dog is more of an eater than just a chewer, you can relax knowing these will be easily digested.

I love that these are pretty long-lasting as well. It will usually take my dog about 2-3 days to finish one compared to bully sticks that are gone within 10 minutes. There are also no sharp edges that can cut his mouth and gums so I don’t have to worry about him hurting himself while enjoying a treat.

Image: Chewmeter.

Buy: Yak Chews $26.73

This three-pound pack of chews usually costs $79.99, but today as part of Amazon’s epic Early Access Sale , you can snag the same size jar for only $26.73 — a total steal.

I’m clearly not the only one who swears by these treats for their dog. One look at the review section and you’ll see tons of comments mentioning these chews are the “best treats on the market” and “worth every penny.”

So what are you waiting for? Your pup deserves a luxury treat for a bargain price and the deal won’t last long. If you aren’t a Prime member but want to take advantage of the deal, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here.

