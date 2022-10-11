ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Washington Examiner

Romney acts wrongly with his inaction in Utah Senate race

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is ill-serving his party, his state, and his nation by staying neutral in the race for Utah’s other Senate seat. The incumbent is the thoughtful and solidly conservative Republican Mike Lee, a Reaganite constitutional scholar who clerked for superstar Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. The challenger is shape-shifting “independent” Evan McMullin, who has the official endorsement of the Utah Democratic Party.
UTAH STATE
Washington Examiner

Tulsi Gabbard is not alone

Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic Party because it no longer reflects her values. In a Twitter thread and accompanying video, Gabbard cited the party’s adherence to a woke, alienating agenda. Gabbard discussed her concerns about racial division and anti-white racism, the abandonment of the rule of law, the prioritization of the well-being of criminals over the safety of law-abiding citizens, and the rejection of objective reality, particularly in the realm of biological sex.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

White House: Democrats hold racists accountable, unlike 'MAGA' Republicans

Democrats call out their own to hold racists accountable, unlike "MAGA" Republicans, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday. Asked whether or not members of the Los Angeles City Council who were caught making racist remarks should resign, Jean-Pierre said yes, then added that her response differentiates President Joe Biden from GOP leaders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

Social contagion, not biology, is causing transgender surge

The social push to make gender confusion trendy and cool has resulted in more children becoming gender-confused or, at the very least, pretending to be so they can receive validation from “tolerant” adults. Data posted to Twitter from Montgomery County Public Schools helpfully illustrate this phenomenon. According to...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
State
Virginia State
Washington Examiner

Inflation top voter issue, 60% blame Biden bumbling

Rising inflation is the top election issue for over 8 out of 10 voters, with most blaming President Joe Biden’s policies for making the economy worse in less than two years on the job. In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, 84% said that rising prices would be important in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Kemp says Georgia voters 'came to their senses' over Trump vendetta

ASHBURN, Georgia — When Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp refused to meddle in the 2020 presidential elections on behalf of then-President Donald Trump, some feared it could be a career-ender. A caravan of horn-honking Trump supporters paraded past the governor's mansion almost daily. There were threats against Kemp's family, and...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

20 million black babies have been aborted since

Democrats love to talk about abortion and systemic racism, just not in the same conversation. The National Right to Life Center estimates that by the end of 2021, 63.5 million abortions had been performed in the United States since the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Nearly 40% of women who seek abortions are African American, which is astounding, considering this demographic made up just 13.6% of the population at the time of the 2020 census. This likely means that over 20 million black babies have been aborted during the past 50 years.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin governor slammed for Kenosha riot response in campaign ad

Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin, ripped incumbent Gov. Tony Evers over his handling of the 2020 Kenosha riots in an advertisement airing across the state. The seven-figure ad buy features officers saying that Evers "put politics over [their] lives" when riots broke out over the shooting...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Religious people changing beliefs based on politics: Study

People in the United States are increasingly using their political views to inform their religious beliefs, with 25% of adults saying they’ve considered leaving their religion because of disagreements with their political affiliation. This notion of “church shopping” has become more common over the last several years as more...
RELIGION
Washington Examiner

Jennifer Rubin's very telling attack on Ben Sasse

We are inundated with news story after news story and ad nausea commentary about former President Donald Trump ’s unique threat to our democratic republic. Rep. Liz Cheney is thus the eternal "good conservative" for opposing Trump and "Trumpism." Except that this issue has never really just been about...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Whoa: GOP ‘generic’ lead nearly doubles in week

Confidence of a GOP rout on Election Day gained support on Friday when a new survey showed a huge gain for Republicans in the so-called “generic ballot.”. Already with a high 4-percentage-point lead over Democrats, the latest Rasmussen Reports survey showed the gap nearly doubling to a 7-point GOP lead.
ELECTIONS
Washington Examiner

The Democratic Party’s privilege problem

If you ever get the feeling that Democratic campaign staffers are a lot whiter and better-credentialed than the party’s voters, you’re right. And Swarthmore College sociologist Daniel Laurison now has data to back it up. According to Laurison’s database of more than 4,500 Republican and Democratic staffers who...
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

Liberals and Democrats are not bright enough for Lauren Boebert's wit

The Left hates everything about Lauren Boebert. She goes against all the anti-American, anti-freedom pursuits of its political agenda. The Left recognizes her as a threat to its political platform and does everything possible to attack her vehemently. Politicians, pundits, and the legacy media regularly criticize her at any chance...
POLITICS

