Politics

Mr. B.
3d ago

The only thing that he's going to accomplish is making a bunch of citizens, who legally own firearms, criminals. And the criminals will continue to obtain their guns illegally. SORRY, all my guns now identify as automatic hole punchers .

3d ago

We are one of the strictest gun states im america and yet still have a violent gun crime “problem” anyone who listens to this man is a dumby and doesn’t understand there own rights as an american Any democrat mayor for RI is gonna do no good its time for a change and for Rhode islanders one of the founding states gain there rights to protect themselves from gangs, criminals, violent offenders, snd others who choose to do evil not just because there is an illegal gun not bought legally at a gun store involved

Turnto10.com

Background and boxing figure in new ads from McKee, Kalus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — New political ads hit the airwaves in the Rhode Island governor’s race Thursday. One from Democrat incumbent Dan McKee has various people questioning where Republican challenger Ashley Kalus is from, with people on screen saying:. “Has she ever had a hot wiener or a...
ELECTIONS
whatsupnewp.com

Kalus loans campaign additional million dollars; total now nears $4 million

Ashley Kalus, the Republican candidate for governor in Rhode Island, continues to pour her own money into the election, loaning the campaign an additional $1 million since Sept. 6, bringing the total she has loaned her campaign to $3.7 million, according to her campaign finance report filed on Oct. 11.
ELECTIONS
johnstonsunrise.net

As election showdown nears; good news for Fung, bad for Kalus

CD2 Republican Allan Fung is projecting a sunny disposition in ads and media appearances while making his case in Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District. This serves a twofold purpose: 1) it builds on Fung’s acknowledged likeability as the former 12-year mayor of Cranston; and 2) it aims to inoculate him from the boogeyman represented by D.C. Republicans. So far, the approach is working – polls by WPRI/RWU and the Boston Globe/Suffolk University respectively show Fung with a six-point and eight-point lead over Democrat Seth Magaziner (with a 6.2 and a 5 percentage point margin of error) and one in four Democrats are supporting Fung. Magaziner’s campaign says its tracking shows a smaller gap in the race, with voters most concerned about abortion and Social Security. So far, though, a visit to RI by Kevin McCarthy, a flotilla of Democratic ads about abortion and Jan. 6, and Fung’s go-soft approach on outrageous statements by Donald Trump do not appear to have changed the landscape. After losses while running for governor in 2014 and 2018, Fung must be feeling good about his chance of scoring a rare GOP win for a federal office in Rhode Island. (That would be ironic, given how Fung became a Republican years ago after finding a less-than-welcoming reception among Cranston Democrats). It was that prospect of CD2 flipping that alarmed RI’s congressional delegation and sparked Magaziner’s entry in the CD2 race, after running for governor, back in January.
ELECTIONS
whdh.com

Baker rejects Biden’s marijuana pardon request for governors

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker denied President Joe Biden’s request to pardon marijuana possession convictions. Last week, President Biden called on all governors to pardon convictions for marijuana possession at the state level, but Baker disagreed, citing state law. “Anybody in Massachusetts who wants to expunge their...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
State
Rhode Island State
NECN

‘This Could Drive People Away': Ballot Question 1 Hotly Debated

Is the proposed 4% surtax on income over $1 million a reliable way to invest in education and transportation, or a sure-fire method to convince more people to avoid calling Massachusetts home?. That question, and other divides over the constitutional amendment before voters in ballot Question 1, drove the conversation...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Five takeaways from first gubernatorial debate between Healey, Diehl

Abortion rights, transportation, Donald Trump, and affordable housing were all major topics during Wednesday's debate. On Wednesday night, Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl squared off in the highest-profile event yet in the race to become Massachusetts’ next governor. During their debate, moderated by NBC10 Boston Anchor Latoyia Edwards, both candidates touched on a wide range of issues, from affordable housing to abortion, transportation, and more.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island set to appeal truck toll ruling

(WJAR) — Rhode Island is gearing up to appeal a federal judge's decision from September, when the court ruled the state's truck tolls were unconstitutional. Gov. Dan McKee made the announcement during a gubernatorial debate on WPRI-TV Tuesday night. The move comes less than a month after Judge William...
POLITICS
Person
Gregg Amore
GoLocalProv

Gubernatorial Debate: Kalus Missed Her Big Chance

Ashley Kalus, the GOP candidate for governor, had a big chance to close the gap in her race against Democratic Governor Dan McKee. The moderators an McKee gave her a big opportunity. Going into Tuesday night's debate, she was trailing by about 10 points, if you average the public and...
ELECTIONS
GoLocalProv

Fung’s Foodie Strategy for Victory

The foodie campaign for congress is now upon us in Rhode Island. GOP candidate Allan Fung’s newest TV commercial unveils his new energy plan in his effort to win the open second congressional seat. Energy costs are rocketing. OPEC+ has cut oil exports setting gasoline prices shooting upward. In...
POLITICS
johnstonsunrise.net

Fung surges in Rhode Island CD2 polls

Former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, a Republican, has emerged as the frontrunner in the race for Rhode Island’s second Congressional seat. “People will vote their pocket books,” said Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena. “The economy is paramount on people’s minds.”. Last week, Polisena appeared on-stage with...
ELECTIONS
#Gun Violence#Democratic Candidates#Gun Safety#Politics State#Election State#Candidate
ABC6.com

McKee slated to make announcement on gun safety in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is slated to make an announcement Tuesday on gun safety in Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence and Moms Demand Action will be in attendance, as well as local and state officials. In a release, a spokesperson for McKee’s...
POLITICS
commonwealthmagazine.org

Auditor identifies $1.2 billion in unfunded mandates

THE STATE HAS a $1.2 billion shortfall in aid promised to cities, towns, and school districts, Auditor Suzanne Bump concluded in a report released Thursday. The report looked at several major categories of state aid and identified $711.4 million in unfunded mandates related to school aid; $448.3 million related to school transportation; and $103.3 million in government aid, mainly related to the Community Preservation Act.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

What we know so far about federal student loan forgiveness

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- The U.S. Department of Education has said its student loan forgiveness application will go live in early October. However, those eligible still can’t apply and loan cancelling isn’t scheduled to begin until after October 23rd. Rhode Island’s Commissioner of Post Secondary Education Shannon Gilkey said...
EDUCATION
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

Arizona's Dem governor candidate steadfast against debate

Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee in Arizona’s tight race for governor, maintained Sunday that she won’t debate her Trump-backed Republican opponent. “I have no desire of the spectacle that she’s looking to create,” Hobbs said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” of her opponent, Republican nominee Kari Lake. She described her campaign schedule as “pretty much set,” adding that she’s “happy with where we are.”
ARIZONA STATE
westernmassnews.com

Concerns arise over error in Baker Administration’s tax rebate checks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has been reporting on the tax rebate checks that will be going out to Massachusetts taxpayers based on a rarely used state law that kicks in when there is a certain amount of state revenue surplus. However, a new report claims that the...

