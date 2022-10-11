The only thing that he's going to accomplish is making a bunch of citizens, who legally own firearms, criminals. And the criminals will continue to obtain their guns illegally. SORRY, all my guns now identify as automatic hole punchers .
We are one of the strictest gun states im america and yet still have a violent gun crime “problem” anyone who listens to this man is a dumby and doesn’t understand there own rights as an american Any democrat mayor for RI is gonna do no good its time for a change and for Rhode islanders one of the founding states gain there rights to protect themselves from gangs, criminals, violent offenders, snd others who choose to do evil not just because there is an illegal gun not bought legally at a gun store involved
Comments / 6