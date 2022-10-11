Summer trout fishing for many is about getting up before dawn and squeezing in a final cast near dark. But the pace slows when temperatures cool and leaves turn gold and red. There’s a certain peace to trout fishing in the fall. As anglers cast into what they hope is a lucky hole, rattling leaves twirl and twist to the ground in a gust of wind. Dried wildflowers line streambanks beyond the tap, tap, tap of an angler’s feathered fly as it lightly touches the water’s surface, attempting to lure a bite. Heads turn as a rod bends: He caught one! Is it a keeper?

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO