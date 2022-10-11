ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

Opinion: Get engaged by following Daily Citizen election coverage

With a name like “Daily Citizen,” you should expect coverage of elections and citizen participation is a priority. As we head into the final three weeks before the Nov. 8 election, I encourage you to keep up with the Springfield Daily Citizen for ongoing reporting of local races for the Missouri House and Senate, as well as the 7th U.S. Congressional District and U.S. Senate races, plus ballot issues, such as the citywide vote on Galloway rezoning or the statewide vote to legalize marijuana.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

$15M Greene County courthouse and jail renovation plan moves forward

A $15 million renovation will allow jail inmates to be sentenced or spared in spaces where they were once locked behind bars. The Greene County Commission voted 3-0 on Oct. 13 to enter into a $15 million professional services contract with NForm Architecture. The architects are tasked with the planning part of remodeling the former Greene County Jail and two adjacent courthouses to revamp the Greene County government campus on North Boonville Avenue.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

It’s time for Mayor Milton to enforce public comment rules

The United Nations is not running the Branson city government and the United Nations is not going to take over the Branson city government. Yet at every Branson Board of Aldermen meeting, the public is subjected to speakers making baseless claims like the United Nations is going to start issuing fines on the city of Branson if they don’t like something city staff would do.
BRANSON, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Forsyth Police Chief resigns

Forsyth Police Chief David Forrest worked his final shift as head of the Forsyth Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 13. Forrest turned in his letter of resignation to Forsyth’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen. His letter read:. To whom it may concern,. I have enjoyed my time with the...
FORSYTH, MO
KOLR10 News

How these Christian County cities got their names

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Christian County has a rich history dating all the way back to 1859 when it became the 113th county in Missouri. Every city in the county has its own personality. From Nixa, Ozark, Clever, Billings and Sparta, Ozarksfirst.com took a look at why these cities were named they what they were […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Springfield leaders examine gun violence with less-than-hopeful appeal to state lawmakers

The Springfield police chief’s call for lawmaking designed to reduce violent crime has members of the City Council turning to help from Jefferson City. Once every couple of months, Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams makes a report to the Springfield City Council about police efforts and crime data. His report in August featured heavy discussion of gun crime data.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Contentious meeting shows divisions between Branson Chamber and city

A contentious meeting between the Branson Board of Aldermen and the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau showed significant divisions between the two groups regarding the marketing and promotion of the city and region. A special meeting was held at Branson City Hall on Monday, Oct....
BRANSON, MO
sgfcitizen.org

$7M for homeless services in Springfield gets committee recommendation

Springfield City Council’s ARPA Review Committee approved on Tuesday a recommendation that the council allocates about $7 million in funds to support homeless services and affordable housing projects. Council will consider the committee’s recommendations at its Oct. 17 meeting, a news release said. The committee’s recommendation to the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Large traffic increase on Missouri interstates – want to know why?

JOPLIN, Mo. — For those who’ve experienced the nightmare of heavy interstate traffic, the aggravation and stress it likely causes drivers, can bring on many dangerous behaviors such as Road Rage. Unfortunately, traffic congestion on U.S. interstates is expected to get worse. New data from the National Transportation Research Nonprofit (TRIP) and the Missouri Department […]
MISSOURI STATE
sgfcitizen.org

Hooked on fall trout fishing: Goodbye catch and keep, hello catch and release

Summer trout fishing for many is about getting up before dawn and squeezing in a final cast near dark. But the pace slows when temperatures cool and leaves turn gold and red. There’s a certain peace to trout fishing in the fall. As anglers cast into what they hope is a lucky hole, rattling leaves twirl and twist to the ground in a gust of wind. Dried wildflowers line streambanks beyond the tap, tap, tap of an angler’s feathered fly as it lightly touches the water’s surface, attempting to lure a bite. Heads turn as a rod bends: He caught one! Is it a keeper?
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

2 teens die in single-vehicle crash in Greene County near Republic

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two teens, and sent a third to the hospital with serious injuries. Troopers say the crash happened a little after 6:00 P.M. Saturday, near the corner of Farm Road 170 and Farm Road 101 near Republic High School. A 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were killed in the crash. A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.

NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
CASSVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield group collects money for potentially fake child’s funeral

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police are warning residents about potential scammers collecting donations to help pay for the funeral of a 15-year-old named “Maryo.” According to a press release, Springfield Police Department officers approached several people wearing high-visibility vests in north Springfield. The people were holding signs asking for donations for a funeral of a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

