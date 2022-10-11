ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcnews.com

Wreck near CLT Airport brings down utility pole, traffic lights

A crash early Friday morning near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport brought down power lines and traffic lights, closing the area. QCNEWS.COM. Wreck near CLT Airport brings down utility pole, …. A crash early Friday morning near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport brought down power lines and traffic lights, closing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte car restorer chosen for national TV appearance

Collecting and restoring classic cars is not easy, that is why car enthusiasts spend thousands of dollars to turn their dream into a gem. A Charlotte based classic car restorer is getting national attention for appearing on a popular car restoration TV show. Charlotte car restorer chosen for national TV...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

‘Multi-year delays’: West Catawba Avenue widening project

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On any given day, traffic along West Catawba Avenue is robust, in a word — most of it due to being an exit along Interstate-77. But in areas west of the interstate, the four-lane road becomes a two-lane road. For years, there has been discussion of widening the road — all while development has come to the area.
CORNELIUS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Traffic
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
qcnews.com

Wednesday Morning Forecast, Oct. 12, 2022

Wednesday will start off in the 40s and 50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will start calm but shift out of the southeast as High pressure leaks off into the Atlantic. Black woman in Myrtle Beach upset after parking space …. Black woman in Myrtle Beach upset after...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Brooklyn Village Project details coming to fruituion

Brooklyn Village Project details coming to fruituion. Bill would allow U.S. to sue OPEC over oil production …. Raquel Martin reports from Washington, D.C., on Oct. 13, 2022. Sen. Blumenthal and Rep. Khanna introduce bill to …. Nexstar's Basil John reports. Tracking the Tropics: Will Atlantic remain quiet …. After...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Several dogs stolen in Rowan County

North Carolina deputies are investigating a series of animal kidnappings. Five pit bulls were stolen from animal shelters in a cross-county theft. QCNEWS.COM. North Carolina deputies are investigating a series of animal kidnappings. Five pit bulls were stolen from animal shelters in a cross-county theft. QCNEWS.COM. Asheboro man accused of...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tepper
qcnews.com

Student charged in northwest Charlotte prep academy stabbing

Student charged in northwest Charlotte prep academy …. Black woman in Myrtle Beach upset after parking space …. Black woman in Myrtle Beach upset after parking space number is only one painted black by HOA. 2-year-old boy found dead in Chowan County. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Former alderman...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Fall Foliage: Colors begin to pop in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Fall color is really starting to pop in the Carolinas! Areas near Grandfather Mountain & Boone are getting to their peak!. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#I 79 Cleanup#Indian#Daca#Congress
qcnews.com

Charlotte crime stats for 2022 3rd quarter released

Crime is up compared to this time last year by 4.5%. Crime categories were broken down by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department by violent crime and property crime. Charlotte crime stats for 2022 3rd quarter released. Crime is up compared to this time last year by 4.5%. Crime categories were broken...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Tragic: 13-year-old killed in Alexander County dirt bike accident

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 13-year-old tragically died following a dirt bike accident in Alexander County this weekend, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4 p.m. Sunday on Barrett Mountain Road. 13-year-old Taylorsville resident Skylar Chapman was...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
NASCAR

Comments / 0

Community Policy