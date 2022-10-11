Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wreck near CLT Airport brings down utility pole, traffic lights
A crash early Friday morning near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport brought down power lines and traffic lights, closing the area. QCNEWS.COM. Wreck near CLT Airport brings down utility pole, …. A crash early Friday morning near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport brought down power lines and traffic lights, closing...
'It’s been emotional': Runners' safety forum held in Charlotte after Sept. attacks
Leaders in Charlotte’s running community gathered Thursday to discuss ways they can make the city safer for those out on a jog. Latest at QCNEWS.COM. ‘It’s been emotional’: Runners’ safety forum held …. Leaders in Charlotte’s running community gathered Thursday to discuss ways they can make...
Charlotte car restorer chosen for national TV appearance
Collecting and restoring classic cars is not easy, that is why car enthusiasts spend thousands of dollars to turn their dream into a gem. A Charlotte based classic car restorer is getting national attention for appearing on a popular car restoration TV show. Charlotte car restorer chosen for national TV...
‘Multi-year delays’: West Catawba Avenue widening project
(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On any given day, traffic along West Catawba Avenue is robust, in a word — most of it due to being an exit along Interstate-77. But in areas west of the interstate, the four-lane road becomes a two-lane road. For years, there has been discussion of widening the road — all while development has come to the area.
Wednesday Morning Forecast, Oct. 12, 2022
Wednesday will start off in the 40s and 50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will start calm but shift out of the southeast as High pressure leaks off into the Atlantic. Black woman in Myrtle Beach upset after parking space …. Black woman in Myrtle Beach upset after...
Brooklyn Village Project details coming to fruituion
Brooklyn Village Project details coming to fruituion. Bill would allow U.S. to sue OPEC over oil production …. Raquel Martin reports from Washington, D.C., on Oct. 13, 2022. Sen. Blumenthal and Rep. Khanna introduce bill to …. Nexstar's Basil John reports. Tracking the Tropics: Will Atlantic remain quiet …. After...
Several dogs stolen in Rowan County
North Carolina deputies are investigating a series of animal kidnappings. Five pit bulls were stolen from animal shelters in a cross-county theft. QCNEWS.COM. North Carolina deputies are investigating a series of animal kidnappings. Five pit bulls were stolen from animal shelters in a cross-county theft. QCNEWS.COM. Asheboro man accused of...
Body found in the woods in the Steele Creek area, death investigation underway
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A death investigation is underway after a body was found in the woods in the Steele Creek area on Thursday, CMPD said. The body was found Thursday, Oct. 13, in the 2100 block of Diamond Creek Circle. 📲 Download the Queen City News app...
Student charged in northwest Charlotte prep academy stabbing
Student charged in northwest Charlotte prep academy …. Black woman in Myrtle Beach upset after parking space …. Black woman in Myrtle Beach upset after parking space number is only one painted black by HOA. 2-year-old boy found dead in Chowan County. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Former alderman...
Fall Foliage: Colors begin to pop in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Fall color is really starting to pop in the Carolinas! Areas near Grandfather Mountain & Boone are getting to their peak!. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox.
Convicted felon arrested after shooting into CATS bus in southeast Charlotte, police say
A convicted felon is accused of firing a shot at the side of a CATS bus in southeast Charlotte Monday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Convicted felon arrested after shooting into CATS …. A convicted felon is accused of firing a shot at the side of a CATS...
Rock Hill chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. holds debate for school board candidates
In the first public debate of the year -- candidates for the Rock Hill School Board will have a chance to tell you where they stand on topics important to you. QCNEWS.COM. Rock Hill chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, …. In the first public debate of the year --...
Charlotte crime stats for 2022 3rd quarter released
Crime is up compared to this time last year by 4.5%. Crime categories were broken down by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department by violent crime and property crime. Charlotte crime stats for 2022 3rd quarter released. Crime is up compared to this time last year by 4.5%. Crime categories were broken...
Series of kidnappings: 5 pit bulls stolen from animal shelters in cross-county theft
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Five pit bulls were stolen from animal shelters in a cross-county theft in Rowan and Davidson counties. The Rowan County Animal Shelter says they’re upset that two suspects got in and stole dogs, and they’re taking a look at their lock-up procedures to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
Tragic: 13-year-old killed in Alexander County dirt bike accident
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 13-year-old tragically died following a dirt bike accident in Alexander County this weekend, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4 p.m. Sunday on Barrett Mountain Road. 13-year-old Taylorsville resident Skylar Chapman was...
Statesville man tried to steal 3 vehicles from a neighbor down the street: Sheriff
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville man tried to steal three vehicles from a neighbor down the street last week, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox.
Two arrested after AR-15 rifle, meth and cocaine discovered during Gastonia traffic stop: Police
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man and woman have been arrested after an AR-15 rifle and drugs were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop, according to Gastonia Police. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent...
