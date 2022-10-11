Bengals need to search for offensive identity after 2-3 start: Strictly Stripes Podcast

Read full article on original website
Bengals make interesting roster move by waiving Khalid Kareem
The Cincinnati Bengals charted a notable roster move on an otherwise slow Tuesday with the decision to waive defensive lineman Khalid Kareem. Kareem, a fifth-round pick in 2020, has battled nagging injuries over the course of his career with the team so far. While Kareem showed big flashes and was...
‘Fight our balls off’: Bengals star Joe Burrow ready to do whatever it takes to beat Saints
The Cincinnati Bengals certainly didn’t envision a 2-3 start to the season after making the Super Bowl at the beginning of the year, but thankfully, it’s still early and this team is poised to bounce back this weekend against the New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Joe Burrow.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals rookie report: Cordell Volson fitting in with protection
The nature of the NFL is in a given week, your offensive line and run game can perform well above expectation, your defense can hold an opposing offense to fewer than 20 points, and you can still lose and play like the inferior team. For a month, the line and...
CBS Sports
Here's why the Rams and Bengals are suffering from Super Bowl hangovers: Loss of talent, QB play, more
The Bengals and Rams were playing in the Super Bowl just eight months ago. Now they both find themselves with 2-3 records. It's the third time ever both the previous season's Super Bowl teams have a losing record through five games. In 1999, Denver and Atlanta both started 1-4. In 1988, Washington and Denver both started 2-3. None of those teams bounced back to make the playoffs.
What the Detroit Lions rebuild can learn from New York’s success
What can the Detroit Lions rebuild learn from the New York teams? The New York Giants: How to Build EvenlyThe New York Jets Rebuild: What Could’ve BeenThe Detroit Lions: What Lessons can be Learned from New York. We are five weeks into the NFL season, and there seems to...
Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints.
Former NFL Agent Puts Bengals' Offensive Linemen on Unfortunate List
Cincinnati added three veteran offensive linemen in free agency this offseason
Cincinnati Bengals to use new practice bubble Friday ahead of Sunday's game at Superdome
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Wednesday that the team will use its new practice bubble Friday for the first time in order to simulate playing indoors. The team is scheduled to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon at the Caesars Superdome, where Bengals quarterback Joe...
What channel is the Bengals game on? How to watch Bengals vs. Saints on Sunday
Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase return to the spot of their national championship, the Superdome, as the Bengals travel to take on the Saints. The current Bengals, and former LSU stars, will try and right the ship coming off of Cincinnati's 19-17 loss to the Ravens on Sunday Night Football.
Joe Burrow, Bengals’ offense learning how to adapt on the fly
The book is out on how to contain the once explosive Cincinnati Bengals’ offense. For five weeks, the Bengals have seen a lot of different looks on defense but struggled mostly against the soft zone coverage. It’s obvious by now, opposing defensive coordinators are starting with eliminating explosive plays down the field, especially to Ja’Marr Chase, and betting on the Bengals to beat them by dinking and dunking down the field.
Why the Browns could get some explosive catches from David Njoku against the Patriots
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns could use -- and could feasibly get -- some big catches from their No. 1 tight end on Sunday when they take on the Patriots. David Njoku has been on one of, if not the best three-game stretch of his career, giving Cleveland performances of 89, 73 an 88 yards over that timeframe. Each game has included at least one explosive catch for the tight end.
NFL says Deshaun Watson’s status remains unchanged in wake of new suit; attorney cites ‘victims who have yet to come forward’
BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension hasn’t been impacted by the new civil suit filed against him on Thursday, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Friday. “Watson’s status remains unchanged,” McCarthy told cleveland.com in an email response. “We will monitor developments in the newly-filed litigation; and any conduct that warrants further investigation or possible additional sanctions would be addressed within the Personal Conduct Policy.”
Bengals defense stacking up solid performances: By the numbers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals defense didn’t have a bad night against Baltimore statistically. They didn’t allow a touchdown in the second half for the fifth straight game and mostly kept Lamar Jackson in check. Jackson had 232 yards (58 rushing) while only completing 59.3% of his passes and 31 of those rushing yards came on the Ravens’ last possession.
How Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson’s pass coverage instincts separate him from the pack
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Logan Wilson’s journey in the NFL hasn’t gone according to script. If the third-year Bengals middle linebacker appears in pass coverages like a defensive back, that’s not a coincidence. Wilson’s actually spent most of his career as a defensive back. In fact, he says he never played linebacker until he arrived at the University of Wyoming.
Deshaun Watson providing valuable input in the QB room; Cade York will be ‘just fine’: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson, who returned to the Browns facility on Monday on a limited basis, is a welcome presence in the quarterback room, where he can help out with game planning and share his input. “Our quarterback room is awesome,” offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said Thursday....
Is Bengals vs. Saints the game where Ja’Marr Chase finally breaks out? Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Is this the time for the Bengals offense to head to the Big Easy with big concerns or big excitement entering Week 6?. Cincinnati stars Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase return to the city where they once shared the national spotlight as superstars in college. Is Chase welcomed home to the Bayou with his first true breakout game of the season? Or should the Bengals be worried about potentially not having lineman Jonah Williams and/or wide receiver Tee Higgins?
How Deion Jones can help the Browns’ struggling run defense: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns defensive front seven has struggled to stop the run game the last two weeks. Though some of the issues are physical, many deal with alignment and communication concerns. This lack cohesiveness can be linked to the season-ending quad tendon injury of starting linebacker Anthony...
numberfire.com
Cincinnati's Hayden Hurst hauls in 6 receptions in Week 5
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst produced six receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown in Week Five's contest against the Baltimore Ravens. On 35 pass snaps, Hurst recorded a 91.4% route participation percentage and a season-high 1.66 yards per route run. When considering his low roster percentage in season-long fantasy leagues (31% on Yahoo, 25.4% in ESPN) and his underrated ability to command volume (six or more targets in 60% of his games), the 29-year old is a viable available weekly option at a tough position to find consistency.
Bengals will use indoor facility for the first time Friday
CINCINNATI, Ohio — For the first time this season, the Bengals are headed indoors — for practice. The team will use the Integrity Express Logistics Indoor Facility, located nearby to Paycor Stadium, on Friday morning. “We want to go indoors and simulate being indoors, so it works out...
Bengals vs Saints will be another milestone moment for Vonn Bell whether he admits it or not
CINCINNATI, Ohio — New Orleans opened the free agency period in 2020 by signing veteran safety Malcom Jenkins. That decision basically left Vonn Bell without a home. Bell landed in Cincinnati after a quick courtship on a three-year deal that helped lay the groundwork for their Super Bowl run. The defender has no regrets, but still has a hard time describing what he went through at the time.
