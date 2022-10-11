ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals need to search for offensive identity after 2-3 start: Strictly Stripes Podcast

By mahmad,mniziol1,AndrewGillis, Mohammad Ahmad, Michael Niziolek, Andrew Gillis
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Here's why the Rams and Bengals are suffering from Super Bowl hangovers: Loss of talent, QB play, more

The Bengals and Rams were playing in the Super Bowl just eight months ago. Now they both find themselves with 2-3 records. It's the third time ever both the previous season's Super Bowl teams have a losing record through five games. In 1999, Denver and Atlanta both started 1-4. In 1988, Washington and Denver both started 2-3. None of those teams bounced back to make the playoffs.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stripes#Jerseys#American Football#Nfl#Sports#Pro Picks Challenge Get
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Joe Burrow, Bengals’ offense learning how to adapt on the fly

The book is out on how to contain the once explosive Cincinnati Bengals’ offense. For five weeks, the Bengals have seen a lot of different looks on defense but struggled mostly against the soft zone coverage. It’s obvious by now, opposing defensive coordinators are starting with eliminating explosive plays down the field, especially to Ja’Marr Chase, and betting on the Bengals to beat them by dinking and dunking down the field.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Why the Browns could get some explosive catches from David Njoku against the Patriots

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns could use -- and could feasibly get -- some big catches from their No. 1 tight end on Sunday when they take on the Patriots. David Njoku has been on one of, if not the best three-game stretch of his career, giving Cleveland performances of 89, 73 an 88 yards over that timeframe. Each game has included at least one explosive catch for the tight end.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

NFL says Deshaun Watson’s status remains unchanged in wake of new suit; attorney cites ‘victims who have yet to come forward’

BEREA, Ohio — Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension hasn’t been impacted by the new civil suit filed against him on Thursday, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Friday. “Watson’s status remains unchanged,” McCarthy told cleveland.com in an email response. “We will monitor developments in the newly-filed litigation; and any conduct that warrants further investigation or possible additional sanctions would be addressed within the Personal Conduct Policy.”
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland.com

Bengals defense stacking up solid performances: By the numbers

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals defense didn’t have a bad night against Baltimore statistically. They didn’t allow a touchdown in the second half for the fifth straight game and mostly kept Lamar Jackson in check. Jackson had 232 yards (58 rushing) while only completing 59.3% of his passes and 31 of those rushing yards came on the Ravens’ last possession.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

How Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson’s pass coverage instincts separate him from the pack

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Logan Wilson’s journey in the NFL hasn’t gone according to script. If the third-year Bengals middle linebacker appears in pass coverages like a defensive back, that’s not a coincidence. Wilson’s actually spent most of his career as a defensive back. In fact, he says he never played linebacker until he arrived at the University of Wyoming.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Is Bengals vs. Saints the game where Ja’Marr Chase finally breaks out? Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Is this the time for the Bengals offense to head to the Big Easy with big concerns or big excitement entering Week 6?. Cincinnati stars Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase return to the city where they once shared the national spotlight as superstars in college. Is Chase welcomed home to the Bayou with his first true breakout game of the season? Or should the Bengals be worried about potentially not having lineman Jonah Williams and/or wide receiver Tee Higgins?
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Cincinnati's Hayden Hurst hauls in 6 receptions in Week 5

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst produced six receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown in Week Five's contest against the Baltimore Ravens. On 35 pass snaps, Hurst recorded a 91.4% route participation percentage and a season-high 1.66 yards per route run. When considering his low roster percentage in season-long fantasy leagues (31% on Yahoo, 25.4% in ESPN) and his underrated ability to command volume (six or more targets in 60% of his games), the 29-year old is a viable available weekly option at a tough position to find consistency.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Bengals vs Saints will be another milestone moment for Vonn Bell whether he admits it or not

CINCINNATI, Ohio — New Orleans opened the free agency period in 2020 by signing veteran safety Malcom Jenkins. That decision basically left Vonn Bell without a home. Bell landed in Cincinnati after a quick courtship on a three-year deal that helped lay the groundwork for their Super Bowl run. The defender has no regrets, but still has a hard time describing what he went through at the time.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy