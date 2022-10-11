ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Maison Ullens Plots Expansion in U.S., Middle East

Maison Ullens is ramping up its presence in the U.S. and the Middle East, having recently mounted a pop-up at SaksWorks in Greenwich, Connecticut, and plotting another next month in Dubai. Additional pop-ups are planned for Florida and Texas in 2023, as well as a bigger wholesale presence for the...
GREENWICH, CT
The Associated Press

Brazil polls facing Bolsonaro backlash after election miss

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian polling companies have been facing threats of a crackdown after their surveys for the presidential election’s first round significantly understated the vote for the president and his allies. President Jair Bolsonaro’s Justice Ministry called for a Federal Police investigation and the antitrust regulator on Thursday launched a probe into whether pollsters formed a cartel to manipulate election results. Allies in Congress are pushing separate initiatives, one of which would establish prison sentences for polls failing to accurately predict results. Multiple analysts consulted by The Associated Press – even those who said polls have room to improve – slammed these efforts. “The main goal is not to improve electoral polls, but to persecute and punish institutes,” said Alberto Almeida, who leads political research institute Brasilis. “There were mistakes, but voting on a bill, doing a congressional investigation — that is an embarrassment. Wanting to criminalize is senseless.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Haiti gang blockade is causing famine, U.N. officials say

MIAMI/GENEVA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Haitians are for the first time experiencing catastrophic hunger because of gangsters blockading a major fuel terminal, U.N. officials said on Friday, with more than 4 million facing acute food insecurity and nearly 20,000 suffering from famine.
ADVOCACY

