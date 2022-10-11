ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

cleveland19.com

Man convicted of Slavic Village quadruple homicide to be sentenced

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Armond Johnson, a man found guilty of killing four people in Slavic Village in 2019, will be sentenced Friday at 12:00 p.m. On Sept. 2, a jury found Johnson guilty of killing his 25-year-old girlfriend, their 6-year-old son, his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter and a 35-year-old man on July 8, 2019.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Elyria man arrested after fatally stabbing roommate's dog

ELYRIA, Ohio — An Elyria man was arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing his roommate's dog. According to the Elyria Police Department, officers responded to 247 16th Street on Monday, Oct. 10 for an animal complaint. Upon arrival, the complainant told officers that a roommate who was later identified as 24-year-old Andre Williams, had attacked their dog after Williams learned that the dog may have bit his son.
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Shoplifter flees Walmart leaving behind three-year-old child: South Euclid Police Blotter

A woman ran from loss prevention at Walmart Oct. 6 after she was approached for a theft, valued at $112. In doing so, she left behind her three-year-old child. The child was taken to the loss prevention office and his grandmother soon arrived there as well. She explained that she was shopping with her daughter but was not aware that her daughter failed to scan all her items at the self-checkout.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Euclid woman victim of hit and run, suspect remains unknown

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - An unknown vehicle struck a woman outside of her car on I-90 Wednesday night, according to Euclid police. Around 10 p.m., police said they received a 911 call reporting an accident near exit 184. Police said the car that struck the woman is completely unknown, with...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Duo of Cleveland catalytic converter theft suspects wanted, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of catalytic converter theft suspects is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Two men are accused of stealing catalytic converters at several auto dealers up and down West 130th Street, according to police. Police said most of these...
CLEVELAND, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKYC

Akron man will serve at least 21 years in prison for 2020 bar killing

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man has received his punishment for a murder than followed a large bar fight two years ago. Summit County Judge Christine Croce on Tuesday sentenced 42-year-old Nelson Becton to life in prison for the killing of Jaison Ragsdale, with the possibility of parole after 21 years. A jury found Becton guilty last week of murder and felonious assault (both with gun specifications), along with having a weapon under disability and tampering with evidence.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old girl riding bike in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man who crashed his car into three people riding their bikes, killing a three-year-old girl, pleaded guilty on Wednesday. The accident happened around 10 p.m. on July 21 in the are of Track Road and Lufkin Avenue. This is in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

22-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Abigail Bias has been located. Cleveland Police asked the community on Oct. 13 to help find missing 22-year-old Abigail Bias. Bias was described by police as 5′4″ tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you see her or know where...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Kent police charge 2 men with shooting into a home

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 19-year-old men are now facing criminal charges for shooting into a home last month. Kent police said Josiah Mercury, of Kent, and Jonathon Butcher, of Ravenna, fired the shots into the home in the 300 block of Dodge St. around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 29.
KENT, OH
cleveland19.com

15-year-old boy shot in late-night incident on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated a late-night shooting involving a teen victim on the city of Cleveland’s East side. The shooting was first reported at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night near the intersection of East 55th Street and Perkins Court near Cleveland’s Asiatown neighborhood. According to...
CLEVELAND, OH

