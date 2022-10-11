Read full article on original website
Related
cleveland19.com
Man convicted of Slavic Village quadruple homicide to be sentenced
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Armond Johnson, a man found guilty of killing four people in Slavic Village in 2019, will be sentenced Friday at 12:00 p.m. On Sept. 2, a jury found Johnson guilty of killing his 25-year-old girlfriend, their 6-year-old son, his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter and a 35-year-old man on July 8, 2019.
cleveland19.com
Man found guilty of murdering 22-year-old father of 2 in Painesville
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County Common Pleas jury found 26-year-old Julian Lawrence guilty on Oct. 13 of the Nov. 2021 murder of Ollie Timall Gipson Jr. Gibson was 22 years old and a father of two when he was killed, police stated. Painesville Police said their officers responded...
Elyria man arrested after fatally stabbing roommate's dog
ELYRIA, Ohio — An Elyria man was arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing his roommate's dog. According to the Elyria Police Department, officers responded to 247 16th Street on Monday, Oct. 10 for an animal complaint. Upon arrival, the complainant told officers that a roommate who was later identified as 24-year-old Andre Williams, had attacked their dog after Williams learned that the dog may have bit his son.
Shoplifter flees Walmart leaving behind three-year-old child: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman ran from loss prevention at Walmart Oct. 6 after she was approached for a theft, valued at $112. In doing so, she left behind her three-year-old child. The child was taken to the loss prevention office and his grandmother soon arrived there as well. She explained that she was shopping with her daughter but was not aware that her daughter failed to scan all her items at the self-checkout.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
Bedford family stunned by Parkland shooting suspect sentence
Bedford family stunned by Parkland shooting suspect sentence - clipped version. The Glass City River Wall is the largest mural in the United States and will be finished this week. 13abc's Lissa Guyton got at up close look.
cleveland19.com
Euclid woman victim of hit and run, suspect remains unknown
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - An unknown vehicle struck a woman outside of her car on I-90 Wednesday night, according to Euclid police. Around 10 p.m., police said they received a 911 call reporting an accident near exit 184. Police said the car that struck the woman is completely unknown, with...
Cleveland man dies in police custody before he is booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died in police custody after he was arrested Tuesday for a domestic violence incident. Ashraf Hasan Nabeel Aljaf, 33, of Cleveland was arrested about 8:20 p.m. after officers were called for reports of a domestic violence incident, according to police and county officials.
cleveland19.com
Streetsboro officer arrests DoorDash driver then delivers his orders
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - A Streetsboro family said they were getting pretty hangry waiting for their food to come, and they got the shock of a lifetime when an officer showed up at their door with their dinner. “Our youngest was at soccer and I coach our other sons’ football...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Female suspect in dine-and-dash starts fight with server: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Theft: Cedar Road. At 2:40 p.m. Oct. 9, police were called to Buffalo Wild Wings, 12459 Cedar Road, on a report from management that a man and woman, in their late teens or early twenties, left the eatery without fully paying their bill. At the scene,...
Woman arrested for threatening to stab two mall shoppers while robbing them: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Cedar Road. At 7:20 p.m. Oct. 6, it was reported that a woman in the parking lot of Saks Fifth Avenue at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road, threatened to stab two victims with a screwdriver while robbing them. The suspect took multiple shopping bags...
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights police investigate murder/suicide of 2 elderly men
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a murder/suicide involving two elderly men from this past weekend. Both men died on Sunday, Oct. 9 in the 13600 block of Christine Ave. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, the cause of death for Morris Ramsey, 89, was homicide and...
cleveland19.com
Duo of Cleveland catalytic converter theft suspects wanted, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of catalytic converter theft suspects is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. Two men are accused of stealing catalytic converters at several auto dealers up and down West 130th Street, according to police. Police said most of these...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Domestic violence suspect dies after being transported to the Cuyahoga County Justice Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old man died Tuesday evening after being arrested by Cleveland police and transported to the Cuyahoga County Justice Center. Cleveland police said the man was taken into custody around 8:20 p.m. at a home on Tyler Avenue during a domestic violence investigation. Police added two guns were taken from the home.
Akron man will serve at least 21 years in prison for 2020 bar killing
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man has received his punishment for a murder than followed a large bar fight two years ago. Summit County Judge Christine Croce on Tuesday sentenced 42-year-old Nelson Becton to life in prison for the killing of Jaison Ragsdale, with the possibility of parole after 21 years. A jury found Becton guilty last week of murder and felonious assault (both with gun specifications), along with having a weapon under disability and tampering with evidence.
cleveland19.com
Driver pleads guilty to killing 3-year-old girl riding bike in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man who crashed his car into three people riding their bikes, killing a three-year-old girl, pleaded guilty on Wednesday. The accident happened around 10 p.m. on July 21 in the are of Track Road and Lufkin Avenue. This is in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.
cleveland19.com
22-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: Abigail Bias has been located. Cleveland Police asked the community on Oct. 13 to help find missing 22-year-old Abigail Bias. Bias was described by police as 5′4″ tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you see her or know where...
cleveland19.com
Accused robber punches Home Depot employee to steal drill at Steelyard Commons, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect accused of punching a Home Depot employee as he was stealing a drill is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the man walked out of the Steelyard Commons Home Depot with a drill set without paying...
cleveland19.com
Kent police charge 2 men with shooting into a home
KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 19-year-old men are now facing criminal charges for shooting into a home last month. Kent police said Josiah Mercury, of Kent, and Jonathon Butcher, of Ravenna, fired the shots into the home in the 300 block of Dodge St. around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 29.
cleveland19.com
15-year-old boy shot in late-night incident on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives investigated a late-night shooting involving a teen victim on the city of Cleveland’s East side. The shooting was first reported at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night near the intersection of East 55th Street and Perkins Court near Cleveland’s Asiatown neighborhood. According to...
Comments / 8