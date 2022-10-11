A woman ran from loss prevention at Walmart Oct. 6 after she was approached for a theft, valued at $112. In doing so, she left behind her three-year-old child. The child was taken to the loss prevention office and his grandmother soon arrived there as well. She explained that she was shopping with her daughter but was not aware that her daughter failed to scan all her items at the self-checkout.

SOUTH EUCLID, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO