Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
According to a recent online survey of folks in Acadiana, not Baton Rouge or New Orleans, these are the best restaurants to visit for a great bowl of gumbo.
KLFY.com
Acadiana Eats: Jett’s, Jak’s, Cravin Boudin, KOK, and Creole Lunch Box
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — This week on Acadiana Eats, we are starting to feature the restaurants that will be present at the Acadiana Eats Festival. Today’s feature includes Jett’s Crawfish, Jak’s Donuts, Cravin Boudin, KOK Wings & Things, and Creole Lunch Box. The Acadiana Eats Festival...
Acadiana’s first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display
Acadiana's first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display is set to take place nightly from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 in Lafayette.
Who’s who at Acadiana Eats Festival
Instead of touring across Acadiana to taste Gerald Gruenig's highly recommended meals, the first annual Acadiana Eats Fest will be bringing 16 eateries to one location on Saturday Oct. 29 at West Village Development in Scott from noon to 5 p.m.
Banned by Some Louisiana Schools, How Hot is the Paqui Chip?
It's so hot it's been banned in some Louisiana schools, but just how hot are the peppers in the Paqui One Chip Challenge?
KLFY.com
Ado Soul Fan Fest
CHARENTON, La. (KLFY) — Many families don’t get together outside of holidays. Ado Soul Music will be hosting a Fam Fest on Oct. 29 to help these families and businesses in the community get together outside of the holidays. The event will begin at 11 a.m. in Hebert Washington Park. There will be drawings for free iPad minis, cakewalks for the kids, and more.
Bon Temps Grill owners introduce new lounge concept coming to Lafayette
The owners of the local restaurant, Bon Temps Grill, introduced their new restaurant concept coming to Lafayette.
KLFY.com
85th International Crowley Rice Festival begins Oct. 20
CROWLEY, La. (KFLY) – The 85th International Rice Festival that takes place in Crowley will begin Oct. 20. The festival will feature many musical talents and other events. All events will take place at 303 North Parkerson Avenue, Crowley, LA 70526. The musical talent on the Supreme Rice Stage...
theadvocate.com
Old Capital One location in Lafayette sold to this Louisiana-based bank
One of the two former Capital One locations in the Lafayette area has been sold to a Louisiana-based bank. Houma-based South Louisiana Bank bought the building at 3527 W. Pinhook Road from Capital One National Association for $650,000, land records show. South Louisiana Bank has a loan production office in...
KLFY.com
Rice Festival Blood Drive
CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Vitalant is currently experiencing a critical blood shortage. Eligible donors are encouraged to donate. There will be an opportunity to donate at the International Rice Festival Blood Drive on Monday Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All donors will get a ride bracelet and bag of rice while supplies last.
Popular Mexican restaurant closing Baton Rouge location
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a decade, Caliente Mexican Craving is permanently closing the doors to its West Lee Drive location on Sunday, Oct. 23. Management announced the decision to close the restaurant on social media Monday, Oct. 10. They wrote, “...We have enjoyed getting to know you and serving you the past 10 years. Thank you for supporting our small, family owned business...”
brproud.com
Scratch-off player takes home $100,000 after buying winning ticket in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A game from the Louisiana Lottery has been in circulation for a little over three weeks and one person has already won $100,000. Someone purchased an All About The Bens scratch-off ticket for $5 at the Circle K located at 4851 O’Neal Ln.
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
theadvocate.com
Owners of Bon Temps Grill to open bluesy New Orleans lounge in former Jolie's location
The owners of Bon Temps Grill are bringing new life to the iconic Pinhook Road building that once housed Jolie's Louisiana Bistro and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. Brothers Patrick and Steven O'Bryan said their latest venture, Whiskey & Vine, will bring the golden era of New Orleans jazz clubs to Lafayette with live blues music, classic Southern dishes and an expansive drink menu.
KLFY.com
Destination Louisiane: Ideal Market, Louisiana’s largest Hispanic grocer
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — “I really enjoy shopping here. Especially getting the pan dulce here, if I ever have a craving for something sweet,” said Emilie Rodriguez. Rodriguez is pursuing a graduate degree at Louisiana State University. She is also a first-generation college student from San Diego, Ca. Her most recent grocery run included picking up some Mexican candy, limes, and cookies to share with classmates.
KLFY.com
St. Edward’s Church Fair
ST. EDWARDS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Edward’s Church fair wants to highlight community at St. Edward’s Parish in New Iberia. St. Edward’s parish is especially founded to serve the African American community. The fair will raise money for St. Edward’s Church and school. This fair has covered insurance for the school and church in the parish for decades. There will be a parade, games, a train ride, face painting, and more. Raffle tickets are available for purchase at the parish office at 201 W. Lemelle in New Iberia. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Booths will open at 11 a.m. Mass is at 5:30 p.m.
This week at Moncus Park: Gymnastics and more
As another week of events at Moncus Park gets underway, the community will have the chance to participate in gymnastics, yoga, ballet, and more.
Opelousas man admits to releasing apple snails into community pond
Opelousas man cited for alleged illegal possession
Incredible New Myrtles Plantation 'Chloe' Ghost Photo Taken By Lafayette Woman [Photo]
Is it just a strange incident with lighting, or is it exactly what it appears to be...the ghost of Chloe?
theadvocate.com
Cajuns QB Ben Wooldridge made a statement against Marshall, then celebrated with mom
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — For UL quarterback Ben Wooldridge, there were many great aspects of the Cajuns’ 23-13 road win over Marshall on Wednesday night. As he walked off the field at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, there to greet him was his mother, Sheri, all the way from California.
