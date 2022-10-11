ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

KLFY.com

Acadiana Eats: Jett’s, Jak’s, Cravin Boudin, KOK, and Creole Lunch Box

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — This week on Acadiana Eats, we are starting to feature the restaurants that will be present at the Acadiana Eats Festival. Today’s feature includes Jett’s Crawfish, Jak’s Donuts, Cravin Boudin, KOK Wings & Things, and Creole Lunch Box. The Acadiana Eats Festival...
SCOTT, LA
KLFY News 10

Who’s who at Acadiana Eats Festival

Instead of touring across Acadiana to taste Gerald Gruenig's highly recommended meals, the first annual Acadiana Eats Fest will be bringing 16 eateries to one location on Saturday Oct. 29 at West Village Development in Scott from noon to 5 p.m.
SCOTT, LA
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
KLFY.com

Ado Soul Fan Fest

CHARENTON, La. (KLFY) — Many families don’t get together outside of holidays. Ado Soul Music will be hosting a Fam Fest on Oct. 29 to help these families and businesses in the community get together outside of the holidays. The event will begin at 11 a.m. in Hebert Washington Park. There will be drawings for free iPad minis, cakewalks for the kids, and more.
CHARENTON, LA
KLFY.com

85th International Crowley Rice Festival begins Oct. 20

CROWLEY, La. (KFLY) – The 85th International Rice Festival that takes place in Crowley will begin Oct. 20. The festival will feature many musical talents and other events. All events will take place at 303 North Parkerson Avenue, Crowley, LA 70526. The musical talent on the Supreme Rice Stage...
CROWLEY, LA
theadvocate.com

Old Capital One location in Lafayette sold to this Louisiana-based bank

One of the two former Capital One locations in the Lafayette area has been sold to a Louisiana-based bank. Houma-based South Louisiana Bank bought the building at 3527 W. Pinhook Road from Capital One National Association for $650,000, land records show. South Louisiana Bank has a loan production office in...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Rice Festival Blood Drive

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Vitalant is currently experiencing a critical blood shortage. Eligible donors are encouraged to donate. There will be an opportunity to donate at the International Rice Festival Blood Drive on Monday Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All donors will get a ride bracelet and bag of rice while supplies last.
CROWLEY, LA
WAFB

Popular Mexican restaurant closing Baton Rouge location

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a decade, Caliente Mexican Craving is permanently closing the doors to its West Lee Drive location on Sunday, Oct. 23. Management announced the decision to close the restaurant on social media Monday, Oct. 10. They wrote, “...We have enjoyed getting to know you and serving you the past 10 years. Thank you for supporting our small, family owned business...”
theadvocate.com

Owners of Bon Temps Grill to open bluesy New Orleans lounge in former Jolie's location

The owners of Bon Temps Grill are bringing new life to the iconic Pinhook Road building that once housed Jolie's Louisiana Bistro and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. Brothers Patrick and Steven O'Bryan said their latest venture, Whiskey & Vine, will bring the golden era of New Orleans jazz clubs to Lafayette with live blues music, classic Southern dishes and an expansive drink menu.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Destination Louisiane: Ideal Market, Louisiana’s largest Hispanic grocer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — “I really enjoy shopping here. Especially getting the pan dulce here, if I ever have a craving for something sweet,” said Emilie Rodriguez. Rodriguez is pursuing a graduate degree at Louisiana State University. She is also a first-generation college student from San Diego, Ca. Her most recent grocery run included picking up some Mexican candy, limes, and cookies to share with classmates.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY.com

St. Edward’s Church Fair

ST. EDWARDS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Edward’s Church fair wants to highlight community at St. Edward’s Parish in New Iberia. St. Edward’s parish is especially founded to serve the African American community. The fair will raise money for St. Edward’s Church and school. This fair has covered insurance for the school and church in the parish for decades. There will be a parade, games, a train ride, face painting, and more. Raffle tickets are available for purchase at the parish office at 201 W. Lemelle in New Iberia. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Booths will open at 11 a.m. Mass is at 5:30 p.m.
NEW IBERIA, LA

