Deadly Circus Fire release video for new single Medicine

By Jerry Ewing
 5 days ago

London-based prog metal quartet Deadly Circus Fire have released a video for their brand new single Medicine , which you can watch below.

Medicine is the third single to be taken from the band's latest album EXTINCTION , which was released in July. They have previously shared videos for the singles Bombs Away and White Wash .

“This album for us is a culmination of the last few years struggles in this fucked up modern society," explains guitarist Save Addario. "Throughout a pandemic time to the edge of a world war. Every song, every lyrics it’s a statement, a warning of being close reaching a point of no return: the EXTINCTION of the human race."

EXTINCTION sees the return of original vocalist Adam Grant who left the band back in 2016 .

A special limited edition of EXTINCTION is now available, featuring a booklet and two extra tracks.

Get EXTINCTION .

(Image credit: Press)

