ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Braves vs Phillies: NLDS Game 1 Odds, Preview and Predictions

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14YFk0_0iULZ4M000

Game 1 of the division series round on Tuesday afternoon matches National League East rivals in Atlanta when the Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia surges past St. Louis in the best-of-three wildcard round to set up the all-East NL Division Series. Atlanta is the reigning World Series winner and enters Tuesday fully rested after ending the regular season Oct. 5.

TEE TIME
The five-time National League East and defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves will enter the NL Division Series Tuesday with an edge in experience when they host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1.

The sixth-seeded Phillies swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the wild-card round as the Braves awaited their opponent.

“I think experience in the playoffs is huge,” Atlanta’s Dansby Swanson said. “This is the fifth year of us doing this. You start to understand how to slow down certain moments. You start to understand what it’s going to take in certain moments to be successful.”

While the Braves own home-field advantage in this series, they’re well aware of how talented their opponent is in the Phillies.

Philadelphia is +200 at Caesars Sportsbook to win the series. The Braves are -174.

PITCHER PICTURE
Atlanta’s odds for a 3-0 series sweep start at +400 for those focused on futures.

The Braves will hand the ball to Max Fried (14-7, 2.48 ERA regular season) on Tuesday. He has a 4-4 record with a 3.74 ERA in 18 career appearances (12 starts) against Philadelphia. The Phillies are going with right-hander Ranger Suarez (10-7, 3.65 ERA regular season), who went 6-3 on the road this season.

“You know that every single team you’re playing this time of year is an amazing team and they’re really well-rounded,” Fried said. “You’ve got to bring your A game.”

Suarez struggled to get William Contreras out. Contreras has six hits in 14 at-bats including two home runs. Austin Riley also hits Suarez well, to the tune of a .417 average (5 for 12 with two doubles).

He takes the ball for the first time in these playoffs. Suarez has a career record of 2-2 with a 3.21 ERA in 15 appearances (six starts) vs. the Braves.

The teams split the final regular-season series of the season (four games) with a total of one run scored in the opener of that series, a matchup of these starting pitchers.

–Our Pick: Game 1 under 7 runs at -100 with Caesars Sportsbook

HEALTH CHECK
Ronald Acuna Jr. is expected to start on Tuesday, but he was excused from Monday’s workout due to a family matter.

The Braves will play this entire series without Ozzie Albies, who’s recovering from a fractured right pinky finger.

Bryce Harper launched a mammoth home run in Game 2 to help clinch the series against the Cardinals. After missing 52 games with a broken left thumb, Harper scuffled down the stretch with three home runs in 35 games since his return. But the reigning NL Most Valuable Player rallied in the postseason to help cement his first career series victory.

“Hopefully the more I go, the more comfortable I get,” Harper said. “Everybody knows I’m not being myself right now. But each day, I feel good. I feel better each day.”

Harper has eight hits and two home runs in 28 career at-bats against Fried, and has a .322 batting average facing current Phillies pitchers. Fried didn’t pitch beyond the sixth inning in any of his starts against Philadelphia this season, but had 25 strikeouts in 23 total innings pitched.

The biggest obstacle in this lineup for Fried historically has been catcher J.T. Realmuto (.333 average, 12 hits in 36 at-bats). But both players also have 10 career Ks against the lefty.

–Our Picks: Fried over 4.5 strikeouts at -115 at Caesars Sportsbook; Realmuto over 1.5 total bases at +130 with Caesars Sportsbook

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go

The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers leave big name off NLDS roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a rather bold decision as they set their roster for the National League Division Series. The Dodgers released their full 26-man roster for their series against the San Diego Padres. One notable name was missing in the form of Craig Kimbrel, who had been the team’s closer as recently as three weeks ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Spun

Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died

Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died. Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM. Jackson was a standout with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Indy100

Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer

Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Max Fried’s blunt take on struggles vs. Phillies in Braves’ NLDS Game 1 loss

Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried struggled in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies and he didn’t make any excuses when discussing his performance after the loss. Fried got brutally honest on his struggles in Game 1, admitting that he dug the Braves into a hole they couldn’t climb out of after failing to get the job done on the mound. Via Bally Sports Braves, Fried lamented his performance and shouldered the blame for the 0-1 deficit Atlanta faces against the rival Phillies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozzie Albies
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Austin Riley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#Braves Vs Phillies#National League East#The Philadelphia Phillies#Nl#The St Louis Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Ronald Acuna Jr. Comments On His Serious Elbow Pain

The Atlanta Braves had a little bit of a scare late in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Ronald Acuna Jr. was hit on the elbow with a 96-mph fastball from Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. After trainers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

80K+
Followers
61K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy