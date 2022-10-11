ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game time, TV network set for LSU-Ole Miss in Week 8

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
It may have been for the best that CBS chose not to spotlight LSU’s 40-13 loss to

on Saturday, after all.

But after a road trip to take on the Florida Gators this weekend, the Tigers will get the CBS SEC Game of the Week on Oct. 22 when they host Ole Miss. The Rebels currently rank No. 9, and if they can get by Auburn in the Grove on Saturday, they will enter that one undefeated and, likely, as a top-10 opponent.

That game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Sitting at 4-2 with a win over Mississippi State that’s looking better by the week, things could certainly be worse for the Tigers. They underperformed in the first huge test of the Brian Kelly era, but this team will have another opportunity to earn a signature win in just a couple of weeks.

Ole Miss won this game last year in Oxford to snap a five-game losing streak to the Tigers. LSU will hope to start a new streak in Week 8.

