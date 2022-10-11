Read full article on original website
wwisradio.com
Second Teen Girl Dead After Barron County Acciddent
(Barron, WI) — A second teenage girl has died after Monday’s wreck in Barron County. The sheriff’s office says the 15-year-old girl who was severely hurt in the crash passed away yesterday. One of the 14-year-olds who was hurt died on Tuesday. A third girl, also 14-years-old, continues to fight for her life. Barron County’s sheriff says the 16-year-old boy who was driving at the time was high and speeding. Investigators say he lost control of his car and flipped it several times.
WEAU-TV 13
Families identify teens killed in Barron County crash
RICE LAKE, Wis. (KARE) - Earlier this week a 14-year-old girl died following a rollover crash near Cameron, Wisconsin on Monday night. Thursday morning, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that another girl, a 15-year-old, died at Regions Hospital late on Wednesday night. The 15-year-old who died Wednesday has...
Second teen girl dies from injuries suffered in Barron County crash
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- A second teenage girl has died from injuries she suffered in a crash in western Wisconsin Monday.Four teens total were involved in the single-vehicle crash. A 14-year-old girl died Tuesday morning from her injuries, and on Thursday, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said a 15-year-old girl has also died.Another 14-year-old girl was in stable condition with a serious arm injury as of Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's department said. The 16-year-old boy who was driving is in custody. Investigators believe he was impaired at the time of the crash.Officials say it appears he was speeding and lost control just north of the village of Cameron around 7 p.m. Monday, causing the car to roll several times. The Rice Lake Area School District said the four teens involved were all current or former students.
drydenwire.com
Sawyer County Man Sentenced For OWI Causing Injury
SAWYER COUNTY -- (DrydenWire) -- Van Kirk Loren Fairbanks, of Ojibwa, WI, has changed his plea and been sentenced on charges that were filed against him following a December 2021 incident during which Fairbanks struck and injured a person with his vehicle while he was intoxicated. The Sawyer County Sheriff’s...
drydenwire.com
UPDATE: 15-Year-Old Girl Remains In Critical Conditon Following Monday's Crash
BARRON COUNTY -- The following is an updated press release from Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald in relation to the single-vehicle crash on Monday night that has led to the death of a 14-year-old teenage girl, a second in critical condition, and a third with serious injuries. Press Release. As...
Second girl, 15, dies from injuries in western Wisconsin crash
A second teenage girl has died from critical injuries suffered in a high-speed western Wisconsin crash earlier this week. The Barron County Sheriff's Office said the 15-year-old was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with another 14-year-old girl, who also died in the crash. The sheriff's office provided an...
whbl.com
Northwest Wisconsin Postal Worker Accused of Stealing Mail
BARRON, WI (WSAU) — A postal worker from Barron County is accused of stealing Menard’s rebate checks from residents instead of delivering them as promised. Joshua Copas is accused of taking an undisclosed number of checks out of the mail between April 7th and May 30th. If found guilty he could serve up to five years in federal prison.
14-year-old girl dead, two with serious injuries after high-speed crash
A 14-year-old girl was killed and another is in a critical condition after a high speed crash in western Wisconsin Monday evening. A 16-year-old boy was driving a car "at a high rate of speed" in Barron County around 7 p.m. when he allegedly lost control, causing it to roll several times.
3 teens hospitalized, 1 arrested after rollover crash in western Wisconsin
CAMERON, Wis. -- A teenage girl is dead and two others are hospitalized after a very serious rollover crash in Barron County Monday night.Investigators believe the driver -- a 16-year-old boy -- was impaired.The crash happened around 7 p.m., just north of the village of Cameron. Officials say it appears the driver was speeding and lost control, causing the car to roll several times. Investigators tell us three girls were in the car. Two were 14 years old, and one was 15. Two of them were airlifted to Regions Hospital in critical condition. The third teen was flown to a Marshfield hospital with serious injuries. Monday morning, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said one of the 14-year-oldgirls died from her injuries. The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and then taken into custody. He's being held on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury.
drydenwire.com
Man Sentenced For Convictions From Single-Vehicle Crash In Burnett County
BURNETT COUNTY -- (DrydenWire) -- The Court has sentenced Richard Wylie on convictions stemming from an incident from an October 2021 Burnett County single-vehicle rollover crash. The crash occurred on State Road 77 near Tower Road on October 15, 2021. Burnett County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call stating that an...
79-year-old man dies after being thrown from vehicle in crash
A 79-year-old Wisconsin man died when he was ejected from his truck in a crash at the weekend. John Baier, from Arkansaw, was killed in the crash that was reported at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday on Hwy. 53, south of Rice Lake in Barron County. According to the Barron County...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with stealing Menards’ rebate checks while working for USPS
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Waiting on a Menards rebate check that never arrived in the mail? Well, one man in Wisconsin is accused of stealing them while working for the United States Postal Service. According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Joshua Copas was charged with theft of mail....
wwisradio.com
Missing Woman Found After House Burned to Ground
(Ladysmith, WI) — The sheriff in Rusk County has found the missing woman whose house burned to the ground over the weekend. No one is offering any details about where Ginger Bryant went or where she was. The sheriff’s office says her home in the Township of Washington burned down over the weekend. Investigators wanted to know what she knew about the fire.
drydenwire.com
Rice Lake Man Arrested After Police Discover Marijuana, Open Intoxicants In Vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY -- Rashun L. Mitchell, 33 years of age, from Rice Lake, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP).
drydenwire.com
Update: Police Say Ginger Has Been Located
RUSK COUNTY -- The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Ginger Bryant and to check on her welfare. The Sheriff’s Office says that Bryant’s home that she owns on Ranch Road had burnt down on Saturday morning, October 8, 2022. Authorities say that since that incident, they are been unable to locate her.
WEAU-TV 13
ECFD responds to structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday. According to a media release from Eau Claire Fire Department, the structure fire occurred at 831 North Hastings Way. Crews responded at 3:32 p.m. The first arriving crews on scene reported smoke coming from one of the basement windows. In the basement crews encountered “zero visibility and high heat.” Crews attacked the fire, and it was quickly extinguished. All levels of the structure were searched, and all occupants were found to be out and accounted for.
mygateway.news
McKay Avenue fills with motorcycles for annual ‘Frost’ Run
SPRING VALLEY, WI – McKay Avenue was closed to cars last Saturday, October 8, 2022, but, the street was everything but empty. At one point it was filled with hundreds of motorcycles out for the Annual “Frost Your Nuts” motorcycle run that originates from the Mallalieu Inn, the home of the “Nuts Run,” a little bar in Hudson, Wisconsin that has this motorcycle run in the fall (the second weekend in October) and the “DeFrost Your Nuts” motorcycle run in the Spring (the second weekend in April).
WEAU-TV 13
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
TOWN OF WASHINGTON (Eau Claire County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is hurt after being shot with an arrow Saturday evening in the Town of Washington in Eau Claire County. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said that a 911 call about the shooting was received around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
drydenwire.com
Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Oct. 11, 2022
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin woman attacked, struck by arrow
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One woman is hurt after deputies say she was struck by an arrow in the town of Washington. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-1-1 call for the incident came in around 5:30 last night. The woman was treated on...
