Barron County, WI

Second Teen Girl Dead After Barron County Acciddent

(Barron, WI) — A second teenage girl has died after Monday’s wreck in Barron County. The sheriff’s office says the 15-year-old girl who was severely hurt in the crash passed away yesterday. One of the 14-year-olds who was hurt died on Tuesday. A third girl, also 14-years-old, continues to fight for her life. Barron County’s sheriff says the 16-year-old boy who was driving at the time was high and speeding. Investigators say he lost control of his car and flipped it several times.
Families identify teens killed in Barron County crash

RICE LAKE, Wis. (KARE) - Earlier this week a 14-year-old girl died following a rollover crash near Cameron, Wisconsin on Monday night. Thursday morning, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that another girl, a 15-year-old, died at Regions Hospital late on Wednesday night. The 15-year-old who died Wednesday has...
Second teen girl dies from injuries suffered in Barron County crash

BARRON COUNTY,  Wis. -- A second teenage girl has died from injuries she suffered in a crash in western Wisconsin Monday.Four teens total were involved in the single-vehicle crash. A 14-year-old girl died Tuesday morning from her injuries, and on Thursday, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said a 15-year-old girl has also died.Another 14-year-old girl was in stable condition with a serious arm injury as of Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's department said. The 16-year-old boy who was driving is in custody. Investigators believe he was impaired at the time of the crash.Officials say it appears he was speeding and lost control just north of the village of Cameron around 7 p.m. Monday, causing the car to roll several times.  The Rice Lake Area School District said the four teens involved were all current or former students. 
3 teens hospitalized, 1 arrested after rollover crash in western Wisconsin

CAMERON, Wis. -- A teenage girl is dead and two others are hospitalized after a very serious rollover crash in Barron County Monday night.Investigators believe the driver -- a 16-year-old boy -- was impaired.The crash happened around 7 p.m., just north of the village of Cameron. Officials say it appears the driver was speeding and lost control, causing the car to roll several times. Investigators tell us three girls were in the car. Two were 14 years old, and one was 15. Two of them were airlifted to Regions Hospital in critical condition. The third teen was flown to a Marshfield hospital with serious injuries. Monday morning, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said one of the 14-year-oldgirls died from her injuries. The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and then taken into custody. He's being held on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury. 
