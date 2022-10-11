Read full article on original website
Trump reportedly wants to testify before January 6 committee – live
Ex-president privately tells aides he wants to speak before the House committee live, reports say, after subpoena issued
Chad names ex-rebels as ministers in new unity government
N'DJAMENA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chad has named several former rebels to ministerial posts in its new national unity government, which was formed on Friday and will lead the country for the next two years until elections.
Musk says SpaceX cannot fund Ukraine's vital Starlink internet indefinitely
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Friday his rocket company SpaceX cannot indefinitely fund its Starlink internet service in Ukraine, which has helped the country's civilians and military stay online during the war with Russia.
