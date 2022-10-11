ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

WDTV

More charges filed against 3 men involved in I-79 pursuit, shootout and manhunt

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three men involved in a multi-hour pursuit, shootout and manhunt through Harrison and Marion Counties earlier this year are facing more charges. The men, Wilber Chicas, 27, Jeroenne Carballo, 21, and Luis Lebron, 25, all of Greeneville, South Carolina, were all charged with the following felonies in Marion County with bond set at $1 million each:
wajr.com

Suspected drunk driver rams Clarksburg home

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Police in Clarksburg report a suspected intoxicated woman rammed her car into a home on South 2nd Street early Thursday. At 12:35 a.m. Jennifer Yost, 24, of Clarksburg, crashed into the home and attempted to flee on foot, but was captured. Yost admitted to consuming alcohol,...
wajr.com

Police release new information in search for missing Westover man

WESTOVER, W.Va. – Police in Westover have released additional information a man reported missing just after Christmas last year. Jeremiah Erb’s mother called police Oct. 3 and reported the last time she heard from him he was in drug treatment at Jacob’s Ladder. Workers at the center...
connect-bridgeport.com

Identity of Woman Killed in Motorcycle Accident over Weekend along Shinnston Pike Released by Police

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the identify of the female killed in a wreck on Shinnston Pike near the Sunset Drive-In on Sunday. Information provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department listed the woman as 29-year-old Chelsea Dodd from Hepzibah. Dodd was the driver of the motorcycle, according to Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny.
connect-bridgeport.com

Female Killed as Result of Sunday Afternoon Accident

UPDATE: Police release identity of woman killed, those involved. Click HERE for the update. ORIGINAL: One person was left dead as the result of injuries suffered in an accident involving a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle, Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny confirmed. The accident took place on Shinnston Pike,...
The Recorddelta

One person transported following accident with entrapment on Rt. 33

BUCKHANNON — At approximately 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, the Upshur Communications Center received a call about a car versus an 18-wheeler. The caller stated the accident occurred on U.S. Route 33 near Brushy Fork Road, with possible entrapment. Multiple departments responded including Buckhannon Fire Department, Buckhannon City Police Department, West Virginia State Police and Upshur County Emergency Medical Services.
WTAP

Name of fatal pedestrian-car crash victim released

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man that was killed after being hit by a car on Friday. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, 50-year-old Harald James Bird of Vienna passed away at the crash scene.
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of shooting out window of South Union Township apartment

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A South Union Township man is in the Fayette County Jail after he allegedly opened fire in his neighborhood. No one was hurt when police say 31-year-old David Fafalios fired multiple shots outside of a window on Saturday, causing some neighbors to run for cover.The incident happened on Main Street. Fafalios' ground-floor apartment window is covered with cardboard after he allegedly blew it out when state police say he opened fire. Investigators say bullets ripped into a car sitting just outside his apartment. Two women inside the vehicle were fortunate to escape with their lives. State police say Fafalios sprayed the neighborhood with gunfire, hitting nearby structures as well. State police say Fafalios was the one who first called 911."We received a call from a man who stated he had fired a firearm outside of his residence," trooper Kalee Barnhart said. "He was trying to get rid of who was harassing him telepathically."Facing aggravated assault and weapons charges, Fafalios is in jail. State police say they found about 250 rounds of ammunition in his apartment. How Fafalios got the handgun is still being investigated.
WDTV

Man taken into custody after reporting active shooter

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after he reported an active shooter in Elkins. The Elkins Police Department was notified of an active shooter situation by Randolph County 911 occurring at Bridgewater Estates shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett.
WDTV

Fairmont man charged for threatening to rob bank

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after he allegedly threatened to rob a bank. 60-year-old Tracy Lawson entered the Truist Bank in Fairmont and became aggressive while speaking to an employee at the bank, according to a criminal complaint. Lawson was allegedly aggravated due to...
WDTV

Bridgeport police warns of phone scam

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is warning residents of a possible phone scam. The scammer allegedly claims to be with the police and asks for donations. The BPD says they do not solicit residents for donations. Residents are reminded to never give out personal and banking information...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

