GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A South Union Township man is in the Fayette County Jail after he allegedly opened fire in his neighborhood. No one was hurt when police say 31-year-old David Fafalios fired multiple shots outside of a window on Saturday, causing some neighbors to run for cover.The incident happened on Main Street. Fafalios' ground-floor apartment window is covered with cardboard after he allegedly blew it out when state police say he opened fire. Investigators say bullets ripped into a car sitting just outside his apartment. Two women inside the vehicle were fortunate to escape with their lives. State police say Fafalios sprayed the neighborhood with gunfire, hitting nearby structures as well. State police say Fafalios was the one who first called 911."We received a call from a man who stated he had fired a firearm outside of his residence," trooper Kalee Barnhart said. "He was trying to get rid of who was harassing him telepathically."Facing aggravated assault and weapons charges, Fafalios is in jail. State police say they found about 250 rounds of ammunition in his apartment. How Fafalios got the handgun is still being investigated.

FAYETTE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO