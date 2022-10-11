Read full article on original website
WDTV
One person flown to the hospital, another injured in I-79 crash
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Both northbound lanes of I-79 are closed in Lewis County due to a two-vehicle accident. The crash was called in around 1 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 87, according to the Lewis County 911 Center. West Virginia State Police says two people were taken to the...
WDTV
Drunken woman charged for crashing into Clarksburg home, police say
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a woman crashed into a Clarksburg home while driving drunk. Clarksburg Police responded to the crash at a home on S. 2nd St. around 12:35 a.m. Thursday. The driver, Jennifer Yost, 24, of Clarksburg, tried to run from the scene but was quickly caught,...
2 seriously injured in head-on collision with 18-wheeler in West Virginia
Two people were hurt in a head-on collision between a UPS 18-wheeler truck and a car that shut down part of Interstate 79 in Lewis County for several hours on Thursday afternoon.
WDTV
More charges filed against 3 men involved in I-79 pursuit, shootout and manhunt
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three men involved in a multi-hour pursuit, shootout and manhunt through Harrison and Marion Counties earlier this year are facing more charges. The men, Wilber Chicas, 27, Jeroenne Carballo, 21, and Luis Lebron, 25, all of Greeneville, South Carolina, were all charged with the following felonies in Marion County with bond set at $1 million each:
wajr.com
Suspected drunk driver rams Clarksburg home
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Police in Clarksburg report a suspected intoxicated woman rammed her car into a home on South 2nd Street early Thursday. At 12:35 a.m. Jennifer Yost, 24, of Clarksburg, crashed into the home and attempted to flee on foot, but was captured. Yost admitted to consuming alcohol,...
wajr.com
Police release new information in search for missing Westover man
WESTOVER, W.Va. – Police in Westover have released additional information a man reported missing just after Christmas last year. Jeremiah Erb’s mother called police Oct. 3 and reported the last time she heard from him he was in drug treatment at Jacob’s Ladder. Workers at the center...
Elderly man dies after Elkins, West Virginia farming accident
An elderly man succumbed to the injuries he sustained during a farming accident that happened in Elkins last Friday.
connect-bridgeport.com
Identity of Woman Killed in Motorcycle Accident over Weekend along Shinnston Pike Released by Police
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the identify of the female killed in a wreck on Shinnston Pike near the Sunset Drive-In on Sunday. Information provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department listed the woman as 29-year-old Chelsea Dodd from Hepzibah. Dodd was the driver of the motorcycle, according to Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny.
connect-bridgeport.com
Female Killed as Result of Sunday Afternoon Accident
UPDATE: Police release identity of woman killed, those involved. Click HERE for the update. ORIGINAL: One person was left dead as the result of injuries suffered in an accident involving a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle, Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny confirmed. The accident took place on Shinnston Pike,...
WTAP
Man is sentenced for killing his mother and setting the house on fire
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE: 10:30 PM October 13, 2022. A man accused of killing his mother and setting the house on fire has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years for aggravated murder. Lionel Gore pled guilty this Thursday. It’s been a...
More charges in I-79 chase and shooting in West Virginia announced against 3 South Carolina men
The three South Carolina men who were arrested in connection to the multi-county I-79 police chase and shooting that happened back in May are facing new charges, and 12 News has obtained more information about the incident since it happened.
The Recorddelta
One person transported following accident with entrapment on Rt. 33
BUCKHANNON — At approximately 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, the Upshur Communications Center received a call about a car versus an 18-wheeler. The caller stated the accident occurred on U.S. Route 33 near Brushy Fork Road, with possible entrapment. Multiple departments responded including Buckhannon Fire Department, Buckhannon City Police Department, West Virginia State Police and Upshur County Emergency Medical Services.
West Virginia man suspected of taking $21K from elderly woman, troopers say
A Gilmer County man is facing charges of financial exploitation of an elderly person after an investigation that stemmed from a report made by a nursing home employee.
WTAP
Name of fatal pedestrian-car crash victim released
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man that was killed after being hit by a car on Friday. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, 50-year-old Harald James Bird of Vienna passed away at the crash scene.
Man accused of shooting out window of South Union Township apartment
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A South Union Township man is in the Fayette County Jail after he allegedly opened fire in his neighborhood. No one was hurt when police say 31-year-old David Fafalios fired multiple shots outside of a window on Saturday, causing some neighbors to run for cover.The incident happened on Main Street. Fafalios' ground-floor apartment window is covered with cardboard after he allegedly blew it out when state police say he opened fire. Investigators say bullets ripped into a car sitting just outside his apartment. Two women inside the vehicle were fortunate to escape with their lives. State police say Fafalios sprayed the neighborhood with gunfire, hitting nearby structures as well. State police say Fafalios was the one who first called 911."We received a call from a man who stated he had fired a firearm outside of his residence," trooper Kalee Barnhart said. "He was trying to get rid of who was harassing him telepathically."Facing aggravated assault and weapons charges, Fafalios is in jail. State police say they found about 250 rounds of ammunition in his apartment. How Fafalios got the handgun is still being investigated.
WDTV
Man taken into custody after reporting active shooter
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after he reported an active shooter in Elkins. The Elkins Police Department was notified of an active shooter situation by Randolph County 911 occurring at Bridgewater Estates shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett.
Victim’s name released in Shinnston motorcycle accident
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a motorcycle accident in Shinnston on Sunday.
Chief: Man who reported active shooter in Elkins, West Virginia arrested
A report of an active shooter in Elkins Tuesday led to a lockdown at Jennings Randolph Elementary School, and the man who made the report has been arrested, the Elkins Police Chief said in a release.
WDTV
Fairmont man charged for threatening to rob bank
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after he allegedly threatened to rob a bank. 60-year-old Tracy Lawson entered the Truist Bank in Fairmont and became aggressive while speaking to an employee at the bank, according to a criminal complaint. Lawson was allegedly aggravated due to...
WDTV
Bridgeport police warns of phone scam
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is warning residents of a possible phone scam. The scammer allegedly claims to be with the police and asks for donations. The BPD says they do not solicit residents for donations. Residents are reminded to never give out personal and banking information...
