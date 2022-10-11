Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Two child deaths under investigation in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Manitowoc County are investigating the deaths of two children just days apart. According to the Department of Children and Families website, the first investigation involves the death of a one year old boy. It happened on October 1st and was reported to the DCF’s Division of Safety and Permanence on October 3rd.
seehafernews.com
Two Infants Dead in Manitowoc County, Officials are Investigating
dailydodge.com
Fond Du Lac Authorities Arrest Three In Connection To Burglary At Empire Business
(Empire) Fond du Lac County authorities arrested three people Wednesday in connection to a burglary at a business in the town of Empire. Sheriff’s officials received a call from an employee of Sabel Mechanical, which is located at W3150 Highway H, that a suspicious vehicle was parked nearby just before 5am.
spectrumnews1.com
Smaller community 'micro-hospitals' planned for eastern Wisconsin
OSHKOSH, Wis. — In a little more than a year, an empty space near downtown Oshkosh will be transformed into a new health campus that includes a community-focused “micro-hospital.”. Officials from ThedaCare and Froedtert Health announced plans for the Oshkosh location, as well as one in Fond du...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police seize over $1,000 in fake money, warn of circulation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are warning of counterfeit cash being passed around the city. The fake money will often be marked with the terms “replica” or “motion picture money.” Recently, officers have been finding fake bills that appear to have the “replica” scratched off.
Green Bay Police warn of counterfeit cash, including 'motion picture' money
whbl.com
Charges Pending After Crash, Stolen Truck Near Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WHBL) – A Waldo man is in the county jail after a hit and run crash that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says 39 year old Brock Bodwin was driving on County P when his vehicle hit a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup got out of his vehicle to check for damage, and Bodwin jumped in the man’s truck and took off.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Nestor Daniel Lopez, 22, Green Bay, possession of THC (2nd+ offense) on 3/19/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, Court sentences defendant to thirty (30) days Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, court deems the sentence time served. Court imposes costs of $518 to be paid by 12-06-2022 or 10 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample.
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Man has life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash. Police say the victim, a 55-year-old man, has life-threatening injuries. At about 10 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 400 block of South Webster Avenue. A witness reported that...
wtaq.com
New Hospitals Planned In Oshkosh And Fond Du Lac
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Fox Valley and Milwaukee-based health systems that recently announced a partnership now plan to build hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. ThedaCare and Froedtert Health called a news conference today (Thursday). Officials called them modern, smaller scale hospitals. “Smaller scale hospitals are actually what...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Thedacare, Froedert to build facilities in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - October 13, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, October 13, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WBAY Green Bay
Man’s fentanyl death leads to reckless homicide charge
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Near the end of July, Green Bay police were called to a home on South Point Road where a 38-year-old man was found cold to the touch, lying on the couch facing the TV. The man’s wife said didn’t have any medical conditions except that he didn’t sleep well and took antidepressants and sleeping aids.
wearegreenbay.com
Three responsible for ‘significant meth distribution’ in Manitowoc County sentenced to federal prison
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people responsible for ‘significant methamphetamine distribution’ in Manitowoc County have been sentenced to federal prison. According to a Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the Manitowoc Metro Drug Unit identified the three subjects distributing methamphetamine within Manitowoc County.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash
THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
whbl.com
Manitowoc County Sheriff Seeks Public Help Locating Hit-And-Run Driver
Manitowoc County authorities are hoping that the public can help them locate the driver of a truck involved in a recent hit-and-run incident. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Jerrod Konen said that the accident happened at around 6:20 p.m. this past Saturday between a 2004-2008 silver Ford pickup truck and another vehicle on Manitowoc County Highway “JJ” and Logwood Lane in the Township of Manitowoc Rapids, just west of I-43. The truck should be missing its drivers side taillight, has black decaling along the bottom of the doors and may have tinted windows. A picture of that truck taken with the dash cam of the other vehicle involved was obtained and posted on the Sheriff’s Office facebook page. Anyone that can help identify the other driver is requested to contact Lt. Jerrod Konen at (920)683-4201, by email jerrodkonen@manitowoccountywi.gov or Crime Stoppers (920) 683-4466. Tipsters can also utilize the P3 phone app to provide anonymous information.
wearegreenbay.com
DNR responding to discharge of feed leachate in Fond du Lac County
CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is working alongside a Fond du Lac County dairy farm to respond to a discharge of feed leachate to a tributary of Lomira Creek. According to a release, Clover Hill Dairy was able to stop the release and...
WBAY Green Bay
DNR responds to dairy farm discharge near Lomira Creek in Fond du Lac County
LOMIRA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says Clover Hill Dairy Farm near Lomira is working to remove polluted water from a stream that leads to Lomira Creek. The pollution comes from a discharge of feed leachate -- which comes from the fermentation process to preserve corn...
CBS 58
Officials seek help finding missing Sheboygan man
PEARSON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Langlade County Sheriff's Office took to social media over the weekend to request help locating a missing man last seen in Pearson. 58-year-old Adam Krause, a resident of Sheboygan, was last seen on September 30 at around 7:00 p.m. He was in a paddle boat leaving Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake.
seehafernews.com
10th Street Bridge Incident Report Released
The Manitowoc Police Department released the incident report for an unusual incident on the 10th Street Bridge on October 4th. Just before 10:00 that morning, an officer was dispatched to the bridge for the report of a disabled vehicle on the span while it was being lifted. When he arrived,...
