This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Florida
Cheapism has the scoop the best Korean restaurants in the country.
click orlando
Florida Farmworkers Association hosts Orange County drive-up food drive
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Farmworkers Association hosted a food drive on Wednesday at their Apopka office to provide resources for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane victims were able to pull into the group’s parking lot and have donations placed into their vehicles. [TRENDING: NASA sets...
click orlando
Are you kitten me? Here are some ways to celebrate National Cat Day
ORLANDO, Fla. – Stop the presses! (or at least the tiny cat paw kneads) Saturday, Oct. 29 is National Cat Day. Whether you have a tabby, a calico, a tuxedo or black cat, this is the day we celebrate these odd, little, purrrrrfect creatures that do as they please.
The latest buzz: How Central Florida is addressing a mosquito uptick due to hurricane floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought floodwaters to Central Florida, and now residents are seeing the consequences of the standing water, creating the perfect conditions for mosquitoes to thrive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Now, Orange County leaders are ramping up efforts to get the problem...
click orlando
Orlando prepares for ‘Come out with Pride’ parade; new security measures announced
ORLANDO, Fla. – While it’s quiet at Lake Eola Thursday afternoon, you can still see signs of the city preparing for Pride weekend — like a traffic advisory sign warning drivers of potential delays ahead of the upcoming Come out with Pride parade. “We just want folks...
Central Florida Veg Fest throws their 17th annual cruelty-free festival on October 22
How can you spot Central Florida vegans? Don't worry, they'll throw a party. The largest vegan festival in the state returns on October 22.
click orlando
🦋 It’s airboat rides, gators and butterflies at this Kissimmee attraction
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – It’s a hidden gem in Kissimmee that combines fun with education, teaching visitors and even locals about Native Florida with some new attractions. Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures opened in 1994, just offering airboat rides along Lake Toho. [TRENDING: NASA sets new launch date for Artemis...
click orlando
Orlando church distributing supplies to help Hurricane Ian victims
ORLANDO, Fla. – As residents across Central Florida continue to clean up from Hurricane Ian, an area church is working with community and private partners to host a drive-up supply distribution event Wednesday morning. Beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, residents can show up to Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church...
click orlando
Flooding damage at Mims restaurant estimated at $2M, owner says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jason Reichman said his restaurant, the Loughman Lakeside, is still underwater two weeks after Hurricane Ian. “It’s probably about 3 to 4 feet most everywhere you go,” Reichman said. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set for big increase. Here’s what to know | Win...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 11, 2022
Burgl Unoccup Dwell Unarmed – Burgl Breaking and Entering. Burgl Unoccup Struct Unarmed – Burgl Break & Enter. Simple Asslt Intent Threat To Do Violence Domestic Viol. Methamphetamine – Poss W Intent Sell Mfg Deliver. Heroin – Trafficking 4 Gr to <30 KG. Felony Poss Ctrol...
fox35orlando.com
Popular Central Florida restaurant to remain closed due to flooding from Ian
OVIEDO, Fla. - A popular Central Florida eatery and lounge will remain closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The Black Hammock Restaurant is located off Lake Jesup in Seminole County. The owner said it is impossible to reopen while floodwaters have impacted the lake, which is part of the St. Johns River System.
click orlando
Space Coast Art Festival returns this weekend in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Space Coast Art Festival is returning to Melbourne this weekend, now in its 57th year. This free event will be hosted at The Avenue Viera on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Social Security...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
Popular New York-Based Chinese Food Chain to Make its Florida Debut
"There is good opportunity here," Mr. Zeng says. "People are always busy in the area, being so close to Disney. It’s an excellent location for both the local and tourist market.”
fox35orlando.com
Funeral to be held for Florida pro surfer Kalani David who suffered seizure in Costa Rica
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A funeral will be held Wednesday for Kalani David, a former World Junior Surfing champion from Florida who died in Costa Rica after suffering a seizure in the water. Kalani passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. He was 24-years-old. According to the Dignity Memorial website, a...
fox35orlando.com
Florida senior resident village unlivable after flooding from Ian
The floodwaters of Ian poured in the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee. It has left many homes ruined and unlivable, which floors still wet and wall rotting.
click orlando
‘Some people literally don’t have anything:’ Orange County church helps community hit by Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Dr. Lantz Mills is the pastor at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church. He and his congregation want to help the communities they feel may have been overlooked. Next week, they plan to start giving monetary donations to individuals who live in Orlo Vista or Richmond...
Florida man accused of kidnapping hid under clothes, trash to avoid capture
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Florida man who attempted to avoid police by hiding in a pile of clothes and trash failed when a K-9 sniffed out the suspect, authorities said. David F. Hallaman, 31, of Mims, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with false imprisonment, kidnapping, criminal mischief, battery and felony battery by strangulation, according to an online probable cause affidavit submitted by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.
click orlando
Spanish speakers in Osceola County 911 dispatch center save lives
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said he has fulfilled his promise to have bilingual Spanish speakers answer the phones in his 911 dispatch center. He’s now hired two of them full time to serve his Spanish-only citizens in a growing county where the majority of citizens are Hispanic.
click orlando
Osceola County deputies search for missing woman from Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla – Osceola County deputies are asking for information about a missing woman out of Kissimmee Monday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. Crina Bilika Cirpaci, 40, was last seen Monday morning at 11:30 a.m. by a relative in the west area of...
