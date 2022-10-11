Read full article on original website
First measurable snow recorded in Minnesota as chilly air settles across Upper Midwest
A series of cold fronts in the Upper Midwest have ushered in below-average temperatures and widely scattered snow showers, allowing some cities to see their first measurable snowfall of the season.
Here Are the Seventeen Snakes that Call Minnesota Home
Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
willmarradio.com
Snow hitting Minnesota
(Chanhassen, MN) -- Some parts of Minnesota are seeing the first snow of the season. National Weather Service Meteorologist Joe Calderon says the northern half of the state could see an inch or two and along and north of the I-94 corridor in the metro could see a dusting to maybe a half inch. Calderon says the ground temperatures are too warm to have any of it stick or accumulate. He notes that temperatures were in 70s and 80s statewide on Tuesday.
Trump supporter who set fire to his own camper charged with wire fraud
At NBC News Dennis Romero reports, “A Minnesota supporter of former President Donald Trump who officials say staged a fire that he blamed on left-wing radicals pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, prosecutors said. Denis Molla, 30, had claimed that his camper was targeted because of his Trump flag. He filed fraudulent insurance claims worth hundreds of thousands of dollars after the 2020 incident at his Minneapolis-area residence, prosecutors said. Molla also created a GoFundMe fundraiser after the fire.”
Queen of Norway visiting Minnesota, includes stop at St. Olaf College
MINNEAPOLIS -- Queen Sonja of Norway is in Minnesota for the next several days to celebrate the strong ties between the country and the state's Norwegian-American community.The queen, who is scheduled to be in the state through Sunday, is visiting "to mark Norway's strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US," a press release from The Royal House of Norway said. Thousands in the state have ancestry tracing back to Norway, and share cultural traditions to this day.Her first stop was a meeting with Gov. Tim Walz.On Thursday's agenda was a celebration of 50 years of collaboration between the Minnesota...
violetskyadventures.com
See the Oldest House in St. Paul
Built in the mid-1850’s by Justus Ramsey, this home is the oldest in the entire city of St. Paul. Operating as a barber shop, antique store and now an outdoor patio bar, the home has seen a variety of uses in its time. About. Justus Ramsey, a Pennsylvania native,...
Minnesota Brewery Truck Proves Company Has a Good Sense of Humor
Craft beers continue to grow in popularity across the country. It seems that there's a new brewery every other day and another flavor to try. For that reason it's important for any brewery to stay relevant and stay top of mind. Looks like one longtime Minnesota Brewery is helping to stay memorable by using a bit of humor on their delivery trucks.
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
9 Important Winterizing Steps to Take Now as Suggested by Minnesotans
Any new home owners out there? Better question any new Minnesotans out there who are living here for the first time and have never experienced our winters? One new Minnesotan who is also a first time homeowner in the area, was smart and asked other Minnesota home owners:. Because if...
Anniversary of Minnesota’s Worst Ever Natural Disaster
UNDATED (WJON News) -- October 12th marks the start of what is still known as the worst natural disaster to ever hit Minnesota. The Minnesota Historical Society says more than 450 people died in the Cloquet, Duluth and Moose Lake fires. More than 1,500 square miles were scorched and towns and villages burned flat.
willmarradio.com
Murder suspect sought...could be in St. Cloud area
(St. Cloud, MN) -- The Minneapolis Police Department is looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Officers say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. She is Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. Roberts is believed to be living in the St. Cloud area and is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Roberts is asked to call 9-1-1 right away.
No Place To Clean Out Your Car According To Minneapolis Police
I'm really starting to believe that people are getting crazier every day. Yeah, I know, I'm a slow learner. I have no idea what this lady was thinking at the time or if she was, indeed, thinking at all. We all get to that point where we decide that maybe...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 11
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the latest reporting period remain about level from the past two weeks. Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11. The 7-day moving average is tough...
Family of U of M grad left in coma after hit-and-run raising money for treatment
After a hit-and-run left him in a coma, the family of a recent University of Minnesota graduate is asking the public to help raise money for his treatment. On Aug. 20, Kyle Wong, 22, was driving home when a pickup truck went through a red light and hit his driver’s side door in Savage. The driver and occupants of the pickup then left on foot, leaving the vehicle rolled over.
This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale
Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
KARE
Chunky bears caught on camera in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — While the voting for Fat Bear Week has ended, with Bear 747 winning the title of the fattest Fat Bear in Alaska, there are still chubby bears in Minnesota to be appreciated. The Voyageurs Wolf Project, which tracks what wolves do during the summer months, compiled a...
Agents seize 31.5 pounds of meth, discover conversion lab in Shakopee
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Three men are in custody after agents uncovered a meth lab in Shakopee, seizing more than 30 pounds of the drug in the process.The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says the investigation started weeks ago in Blue Earth County. Agents connected a seizure of meth to a Shakopee residence, where they soon began making "controlled purchases," leading to the approval of a search warrant, which was executed Wednesday. Agents found 31.5 pounds of meth "buried in coolers in the wooded area near the house," packed in 1-pound bags. A shed on the property was also determined to be a conversion laboratory for liquid meth.Three men, who the task force think are "from Mexico and in the U.S. illegally," were arrested and are being held in the Scott County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.
Let It Go! National Weather Service Predicting Snow In Parts Of Minnesota This Week
Can we get a little bit more fall before the snow flies? Fall is my favorite time of year. I'd like it to last without snow at least until Thanksgiving. It's probably asking too much, but I'd really like that. Apparently, Mother Nature has different plans for us. THE NATIONAL...
What is the Charlemagne Institute, and why did Kim Crockett work there?
For nearly two decades, Bloomington has traced the political path of other inner-ring suburbs of the Twin Cities, its residents becoming more diverse and progressive, sending a stream of Democrats to the state Legislature. So residents of Bloomington might be surprised to learn that their city is also home to a highly influential right-wing think […] The post What is the Charlemagne Institute, and why did Kim Crockett work there? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Will the Iron Range finally go red? Control of Legislature could hinge on 7 seats in northeastern Minnesota
The century-old Nick’s Bar in the small Iron Range city of Gilbert was dim and empty on a recent Saturday morning as DFL state Rep. Dave Lislegard gathered with six area political leaders interested in rekindling support for a party that’s been losing ground. The meeting captured the...
