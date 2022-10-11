ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anoka, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Here Are the Seventeen Snakes that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Snow hitting Minnesota

(Chanhassen, MN) -- Some parts of Minnesota are seeing the first snow of the season. National Weather Service Meteorologist Joe Calderon says the northern half of the state could see an inch or two and along and north of the I-94 corridor in the metro could see a dusting to maybe a half inch. Calderon says the ground temperatures are too warm to have any of it stick or accumulate. He notes that temperatures were in 70s and 80s statewide on Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Trump supporter who set fire to his own camper charged with wire fraud

At NBC News Dennis Romero reports, “A Minnesota supporter of former President Donald Trump who officials say staged a fire that he blamed on left-wing radicals pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud, prosecutors said. Denis Molla, 30, had claimed that his camper was targeted because of his Trump flag. He filed fraudulent insurance claims worth hundreds of thousands of dollars after the 2020 incident at his Minneapolis-area residence, prosecutors said. Molla also created a GoFundMe fundraiser after the fire.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Half Moon Bay, CA
Business
Anoka, MN
Lifestyle
Half Moon Bay, CA
Government
State
Minnesota State
Anoka, MN
Government
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Half Moon Bay, CA
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Anoka, MN
Business
Local
California Government
Local
Minnesota Industry
Local
California Industry
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Half Moon Bay, CA
Lifestyle
City
Anoka, MN
Half Moon Bay, CA
Industry
CBS Minnesota

Queen of Norway visiting Minnesota, includes stop at St. Olaf College

MINNEAPOLIS -- Queen Sonja of Norway is in Minnesota for the next several days to celebrate the strong ties between the country and the state's Norwegian-American community.The queen, who is scheduled to be in the state through Sunday, is visiting "to mark Norway's strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US," a press release from The Royal House of Norway said. Thousands in the state have ancestry tracing back to Norway, and share cultural traditions to this day.Her first stop was a meeting with Gov. Tim Walz.On Thursday's agenda was a celebration of 50 years of collaboration between the Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
violetskyadventures.com

See the Oldest House in St. Paul

Built in the mid-1850’s by Justus Ramsey, this home is the oldest in the entire city of St. Paul. Operating as a barber shop, antique store and now an outdoor patio bar, the home has seen a variety of uses in its time. About. Justus Ramsey, a Pennsylvania native,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota

What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin#Italian
MIX 94.9

Anniversary of Minnesota’s Worst Ever Natural Disaster

UNDATED (WJON News) -- October 12th marks the start of what is still known as the worst natural disaster to ever hit Minnesota. The Minnesota Historical Society says more than 450 people died in the Cloquet, Duluth and Moose Lake fires. More than 1,500 square miles were scorched and towns and villages burned flat.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Murder suspect sought...could be in St. Cloud area

(St. Cloud, MN) -- The Minneapolis Police Department is looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Officers say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. She is Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. Roberts is believed to be living in the St. Cloud area and is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Roberts is asked to call 9-1-1 right away.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Bring Me The News

Family of U of M grad left in coma after hit-and-run raising money for treatment

After a hit-and-run left him in a coma, the family of a recent University of Minnesota graduate is asking the public to help raise money for his treatment. On Aug. 20, Kyle Wong, 22, was driving home when a pickup truck went through a red light and hit his driver’s side door in Savage. The driver and occupants of the pickup then left on foot, leaving the vehicle rolled over.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fun 104.3

This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale

Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE

Chunky bears caught on camera in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — While the voting for Fat Bear Week has ended, with Bear 747 winning the title of the fattest Fat Bear in Alaska, there are still chubby bears in Minnesota to be appreciated. The Voyageurs Wolf Project, which tracks what wolves do during the summer months, compiled a...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Agents seize 31.5 pounds of meth, discover conversion lab in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Three men are in custody after agents uncovered a meth lab in Shakopee, seizing more than 30 pounds of the drug in the process.The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says the investigation started weeks ago in Blue Earth County. Agents connected a seizure of meth to a Shakopee residence, where they soon began making "controlled purchases," leading to the approval of a search warrant, which was executed Wednesday. Agents found 31.5 pounds of meth "buried in coolers in the wooded area near the house," packed in 1-pound bags. A shed on the property was also determined to be a conversion laboratory for liquid meth.Three men, who the task force think are "from Mexico and in the U.S. illegally," were arrested and are being held in the Scott County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Minnesota Reformer

What is the Charlemagne Institute, and why did Kim Crockett work there?

For nearly two decades, Bloomington has traced the political path of other inner-ring suburbs of the Twin Cities, its residents becoming more diverse and progressive, sending a stream of Democrats to the state Legislature.  So residents of Bloomington might be surprised to learn that their city is also home to a highly influential right-wing think […] The post What is the Charlemagne Institute, and why did Kim Crockett work there? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BLOOMINGTON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy