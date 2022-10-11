Read full article on original website
Hastings man killed in crash with truck near Pipestone
(Pipestone MN-) A Hastings man was killed in a car-truck collision near Pipestone yesterday morning. The state patrol says it was reported at 6:54 a.m. on Highway 30 about 6 miles east of Pipestone. A car driven by 27-year-old Arthur Stephen of Hastings was eastbound on Highway 30 when he crossed the centerline and collided with a westbound truck. Stephen was killed, and the truck driver, 40-year-old Ryan Schuur of Chandler was not hurt.
Victim of Fatal Motorcycle-Deer Crash Near Hastings ID’D
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- The name of the victim of a fatal motorcycle-deer collision near Hastings earlier this week has been released. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified 60-year-old Terry Schmitz of Egan as the female passenger on a motorcycle that hit the deer in rural southeast Hastings Monday night. The fatal crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the area of Polk Ave. and Ravenna Tr.
A Bloomington man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash near the airport Wednesday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Highlander was traveling west on Highway 5 at Post Road, near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, at around 6:15 p.m. The Highlander then left...
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 20-year-old who caused a deadly crash while driving drunk in February 2022 was sentenced in Hennepin County Court to 41 months in prison Thursday morning. Joseph Maness pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in February for driving the wrong way on I-394 and colliding head-on...
Bruno, Big Lake Police K-9, dies following medical emergency
BIG LAKE, Minn. – The Big Lake Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved member of its team.K-9 Bruno died Wednesday from "an unforeseen medical emergency." "I assure you, his handler Officer Chafee, emergency veterinarian personnel, and the members of the Big Lake Police Department did everything they could," said Big Lake Police Chief John Kaczmarek.Bruno was not on duty at the time of his fatal emergency.
Murder suspect sought...could be in St. Cloud area
(St. Cloud, MN) -- The Minneapolis Police Department is looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Officers say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. She is Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. Roberts is believed to be living in the St. Cloud area and is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Roberts is asked to call 9-1-1 right away.
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says an 82-year-old man was killed Wednesday night after crashing on Highway 5 near St. Paul. The State Patrol reports the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on Hwy 5 at Post Road. The preliminary investigation shows the man, from Bloomington, was traveling west when his Toyota Highlander left the roadway and struck the interior of a bridge.
Joseph Maness sentenced in fatal wrong-way crash on I-394
MINNEAPOLIS -- A wrong-way driver who killed another driver in a Golden Valley crash earlier this year has been sentenced to over three years in prison. Joseph Maness was sentenced in court Thursday morning. He was sentenced to three years and five months on a criminal vehicular homicide charge. He was also given a 23-month sentence on a criminal vehicular operation charge, which is stayed for three years. On Feb. 18, police responded to a crash on Interstate 394 near Plymouth Road, finding a head-on collision between a Jeep and a Chrysler. Maness was the driver of the Jeep, the complaint...
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- A female passenger was killed and the driver was severely hurt after the motorcycle the two were driving struck a deer near Hastings Monday evening. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash southeast of Hastings at Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue around...
2-year-old child run over my mom in Ramsey, airlifted to hospital
RAMSEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 2-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital on Wednesday after a tragic accident at a Ramsey, Minnesota school in which she was run over by her mother's vehicle. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office and Ramsey police responded to the incident around 9:15 a.m. at...
31.5 pounds of meth found in southern Minnesota
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Three people were arrested and 31.5 pounds of meth were seized after a drug search Monday. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says an investigation began several weeks ago after a search in Blue Earth County led to the discovery of a quarter-pound of methamphetamine. Investigators say the meth was coming from a home in Shakopee and several pounds had been distributed in and around Blue Earth County.
HASTINGS, Minn. — Police say one person died and another was injured after a motorcycle struck a deer near Hastings Monday night. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office told KARE 11 they received a call about the crash on Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. First responders...
Family of U of M grad left in coma after hit-and-run raising money for treatment
After a hit-and-run left him in a coma, the family of a recent University of Minnesota graduate is asking the public to help raise money for his treatment. On Aug. 20, Kyle Wong, 22, was driving home when a pickup truck went through a red light and hit his driver’s side door in Savage. The driver and occupants of the pickup then left on foot, leaving the vehicle rolled over.
Police in Minneapolis put out a public appeal to identify three people believed to be involved in a fatal shooting. Minneapolis PD issued video footage showing the three people are suspected to be involved with a fatal shooting that happened in the afternoon hours on Oct. 3, near the intersection of Fremont Ave. N. and 26th Ave. N.
MINNEAPOLIS – Police have released a graphic and chilling video in the hopes of catching a killer. The footage shows three masked people leaving a shooting victim in a Minneapolis alley last Monday afternoon near North Fremont and 26th avenues. The victim didn't survive. Police say the stolen SUV that the suspects were driving was found torched in south Minneapolis.Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)
Charges: Driver who fatally hit 8-year-old bicyclist used meth, went through stop sign
Prosecutors in Scott County allege a 47-year-old Shakopee man had been using methamphetamine and failed to stop at a stop sign when he fatally struck an 8-year-old girl biking from her home to a convenience store in August. The Scott County Attorney's Office charged Joseph R. Jacobson this month with...
Semi driver hospitalized after rollover crash in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A semi driver was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a rollover crash in the south metro.The crash occurred on the ramp from southbound Highway 100 to westbound Interstate 494, the Bloomington Fire Department said.The ramp will be closed "for an extended period of time" while the trailer is unloaded, the fire department said.
Minnesota Man Arrested With Socks Full Of Something That Wasn't Feet
He was ordered out of a stolen vehicle when police made the discovery.
79-year-old man dies after being thrown from vehicle in crash
A 79-year-old Wisconsin man died when he was ejected from his truck in a crash at the weekend. John Baier, from Arkansaw, was killed in the crash that was reported at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday on Hwy. 53, south of Rice Lake in Barron County. According to the Barron County...
U of M issues emergency alert for armed robbery outside rec center
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota issued an emergency alert after an armed robbery outside a rec center Tuesday night.It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Harvard Street Southeast. The university says one suspect threatened the victim with a knife and stole her purse.Police say they're looking for two females involved in this crime.
