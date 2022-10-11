ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas

Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
ECONOMY
BBC

Channel migrants: 116 children missing from UK hotels

More than 100 unaccompanied child migrants remain missing after disappearing from UK hotels over a 14-month period, data reveals. BBC News has discovered that 116 children disappeared between July 2021 and August 2022, after temporarily being put in hotels by the Home Office. Charities fear the children, some as young...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Kerala murders: Two women killed in suspected human sacrifice

Police in the southern Indian state of Kerala have arrested three people for allegedly murdering two women in a suspected case of human sacrifice. The remains of the women, who were allegedly murdered months apart, were found on Tuesday. Police say the accused - a couple and another man -...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Iran protests: Iran's Gen Z 'realise life can be lived differently'

Protests against religious rule have spread like never before through Iran's new generation of women and girls, whose parents and grandparents tried and failed to change the system from within. In video messages and on social media, young victims of a violent crackdown explain why they risked their lives to defy authorities.
PROTESTS
NME

Eurovision: Liverpool Mayor criticises “grossly inflated” accommodation prices

The Mayor of Liverpool, Steve Rotheram, has criticised “grossly inflated” accommodation prices in the city for next year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Last week, Liverpool was announced as the host city for Eurovision 2023, beating Glasgow to stage the contest on behalf of Ukraine, who organisers deemed unable to host the event due to their ongoing war with Russia.
WORLD
BBC

Mortimer's Hole: Tunnel used to capture queen and lover is restored

A tunnel used to capture a medieval queen and her lover, who had seized power from the king of England, is reopening following restoration. Mortimer's Hole, at Nottingham Castle, was used by King Edward III to capture his mother Queen Isabella and her lover, Roger Mortimer. Work has taken place...
U.K.
BBC

'Difficult choices' over public sector pay claims - Greens

Ministers are facing "difficult choices" over public sector pay claims in the face of rising inflation, according to the Scottish Greens. Co-leader Lorna Slater accused the UK government of failing to "inflation proof" the block grant despite the soaring cost of living. She was speaking ahead of the party's autumn...
ECONOMY
BBC

Princess Amalia: Security fears force Dutch princess from student home

The King and Queen of the Netherlands have revealed their 18-year-old daughter can no longer move around freely outside due to the possibility of an attack or kidnapping. Princess Amalia has moved out of her student accommodation in Amsterdam and has returned home to The Hague. Her parents gave details...
EUROPE
BBC

Aamir Khan: Minister asks Bollywood star to avoid ‘anti-Hindu’ ads

An Indian state minister has "requested" Bollywood star Aamir Khan to avoid doing advertisements that "hurt religious sentiments". The comment by Narottam Mishra, home minister of Madhya Pradesh state, came as a new ad featuring Khan sparked outrage among Hindu right-wingers. The ad - for a bank - depicts Khan...
