Suspected carjacker fatally shot by police in Paterson: 'It's getting bad out here'

PATERSON, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- Paterson police fatally shot a suspected car thief on Tuesday as they investigated multiple carjackings in the city.

The man was shot by police on Van Houten Street, near Auburn Street, around 4:15 p.m.

It's unclear where the car was taken from or what led to the deadly force by police. The man has not been publicly identified.

No officers were reported injured.

New Jersey’s attorney general is investigating, as is standard procedure for police-involved shootings in the state.

The shooting was the fourth in Paterson in five days. It’s the first fatal police-involved shooting since last December.

Paterson residents expressed concerns about their safety, with one woman from the Fourth Ward telling 1010 WINS that the city is “not safe at all.”

“It’s been happening every day,” another woman said. “Something’s going on—somebody’s dying, somebody’s getting killed, somebody’s getting mugged, somebody’s getting robbed or beat up. I’ve got to walk home by myself.”

“It’s getting bad out here,” said another woman. “People don’t have jobs. People are doing things like stealing and what just happened here, you know, just trying to survive.”