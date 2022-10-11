ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Suspected carjacker fatally shot by police in Paterson: 'It's getting bad out here'

By Glenn Schuck, Adam Warner
 3 days ago

PATERSON, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- Paterson police fatally shot a suspected car thief on Tuesday as they investigated multiple carjackings in the city.

The man was shot by police on Van Houten Street, near Auburn Street, around 4:15 p.m.

It's unclear where the car was taken from or what led to the deadly force by police. The man has not been publicly identified.

No officers were reported injured.

New Jersey’s attorney general is investigating, as is standard procedure for police-involved shootings in the state.

The shooting was the fourth in Paterson in five days. It’s the first fatal police-involved shooting since last December.

Paterson residents expressed concerns about their safety, with one woman from the Fourth Ward telling 1010 WINS that the city is “not safe at all.”

“It’s been happening every day,” another woman said. “Something’s going on—somebody’s dying, somebody’s getting killed, somebody’s getting mugged, somebody’s getting robbed or beat up. I’ve got to walk home by myself.”

“It’s getting bad out here,” said another woman. “People don’t have jobs. People are doing things like stealing and what just happened here, you know, just trying to survive.”

Comments / 19

long live la raza
3d ago

there is plenty of jobs..obviously when you have lived all your life without working..using or selling drugs..making babies out of wedlock..throwing garbage in the streets..ect..these people who rob..kill..use drugs..are the direct result of broken families n crazy upbringing...being poor is not a reason to rob..kill..sell drugs..those are decisions made by those who are bacically degenerates..drive by broadway by that bp gas station and you will see...

Reply(1)
9
AP_001559.eb6678ee5cad4b078f6553bb606880bf.0200
3d ago

Just because an area doesn’t have a lot money doesn’t mean the people can’t live with dignity and sophistication. Its so strange.

Reply(1)
6
AP_001559.eb6678ee5cad4b078f6553bb606880bf.0200
2d ago

Why in these poor areas is almost everyone a homie? Is it a must to listen to rap and be a thug just because your area is lower income than others? Oh let me guess, if you dress in what’s considered normal attire and speak clearly and concisely listen to calm instrumental music or anything besides this hostile rap music, you’re labeled as white huh?

Reply
2
 

