ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Kim Kardashian paying for security at kids’ school after Kanye’s online attacks

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FMhZr_0iULYIWI00
Kim Kardashian is reportedly footing the bill for heightened security at her kids’ school. JACK-HAKOP / BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian isn’t taking any risks when it comes to the safety of her children.

The Skims founder recently hired additional security to guard her kids’ private school after her ex-husband Kanye West revealed its name in numerous social media rants, TMZ reported.

Kardashian is paying for the additional security, though to be clear it’s not to protect her progeny from their dad; the “Kardashians” star is concerned that because the Yeezy designer revealed the school’s name, anyone could show up and potentially harm the students.

West, 45, has been on a full self-guided press tour ranting about how he would prefer his four kids — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — to attend his newly opened Donda Academy, where parents reportedly have to sign NDAs despite the fact that the school has yet to be accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges.

In early September, the “All of the Lights” rapper said he and Kardashian, 41, had a “good conversation” about their kids’ education.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11kOBg_0iULYIWI00
The Skims founder fears for their safety after Kanye West revealed the private school's name. GC Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VsXPp_0iULYIWI00
The Skims founder fears for their safety after Kanye West revealed the private school's name. AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G4EE0_0iULYIWI00
The Skims founder fears for their safety after Kanye West revealed the private school's name. GC Images

The “Heartless” rapper proposed his “idea” that the children should change their schooling to three days at their current private school and two days at Donda Academy in Simi Valley, Calif.

“This is co-parenting,” West captioned the screenshot of the text message via Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16OjJY_0iULYIWI00
The Yeezy designer would prefer his kids attend Donda Academy.

However, it appears any headway the former pair had made has come to a screeching halt, as West told Tucker Carlson that he isn’t willing to “compromise” when it comes to education.

“All they do is take all the celebs’ kids and throw them into this same school,” the rapper said about his kids’ current school, claiming that the administration tries to “indoctrinate them.”

“Right now we’ve come to a compromise — but I’m not finished because I don’t compromise — but we’ve come to a compromise that my kids come to my school after school and they learn choir.”

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Kanye
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
WORLD
StyleCaster

Pete ‘Continues to Remove His Tattoos’ After His Split From Kim—Is the ‘My Girl’s A Lawyer’ Ink Next?

The aftermath? After he was seen with some bandages, fans are asking: Did Pete Davidson get his Kim Kardashian tattoos removed? The King of Staten Island star was seen with bandages over his collarbone in the same spot as the now-infamous “My Girl Is a Lawyer” tattoo in reference to Kim’s academic pursuits. Pete has been getting many of his tattoos removed so a lot of fans assumed that he would get his tattoos of Kim removed after their breakup. However, a source told Us Weekly that the bandages were not related to his tattoo removal. “While he continues to remove...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Kardashian Family#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Schooling#My School#Tmz#Donda Academy
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted

Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Peek Inside Kim Kardashian's $70M Malibu Bluffs Mansion Previously Owned by Cindy Crawford

Kim Kardashian just bought a new mansion for a staggering $70.4 million, and it is a sight to behold. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the house is in the Encinal Bluffs neighborhood in Malibu, California, and it previously belonged to actress and model Cindy Crawford. The real estate listing photos allow us to take a tour of the home for ourselves before Kardashian and her kids get settled in.
MALIBU, CA
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Finally Shared A Video Of Her Son With Ex Tristan Thompson And He’s So Cute

Khloé Kardashian just gave fans a first look at her adorable newborn son, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic. The Good American founder, 38, introduced the world to her second child, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, in the season 2 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians last week. In the latest episode, the long-awaited footage of the infant arrives after Kardashian announced that she and Thompson had welcomed their second child together via surrogate last month.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

149K+
Followers
17K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy