Older dad George Clooney wants to be ‘out of it’ when daughter starts dating

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
 3 days ago

As an older father, George Clooney is holding out hope that he’ll be “out of it” by the time his 5-year-old daughter, Ella, starts dating.

When Hoda Kotb asked the actor in a Monday interview whether he’s “scared” of missing milestones since he became a dad later in life, the “Catch-22” alum laughed off the question.

“Papa, I want you to meet [this guy],” Clooney, 61, said, pretending to be Ella. “He’s a drummer in a band.”

The Oscar winner, who also shares son Alexander, 5, with wife Amal Clooney, pretended to be “out of it” by replying, “What? I like toast.”

George’s “Ticket to Paradise” co-star Julia Roberts answered Kotb’s question seriously, referencing her relationship with her own three children — twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 17, and Henry, 15.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts open up to @hodakotb about parenting as they relate to becoming parents later in life. pic.twitter.com/MLxuxVZX7K

— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 10, 2022

“The truth is … no matter how old we are — George being the oldest of us — they have chosen us in this moment to be their stewards and their shepherds in this life experience,” the actress, 54, said during the “Today” show interview.

“I met [my husband, Danny Moder] when I was ready. You met Amal when you were ready,” Roberts continued. “And then we call these children into our lives when we’re ready to best partner with them.”

The “Eat Pray Love” star was 37 years old when she became a mom. George, for his part, was 56 when Amal, 44, gave birth to their twins .

While raising the little ones, the couple have made a “terrible mistake,” the “Tomorrowland” star revealed last month.

“We taught them Italian. But we don’t speak Italian,” George said during a “ CBS Mornings” appearance in September. “So, we’ve armed them with a language they can harm us with.

“We both don’t really know what they’re saying,” the “ER” alum admitted.

He and Amal started dating in 2013, with George getting down on one knee in April of the following year.

The Golden Globe winner married the lawyer in September 2014.

