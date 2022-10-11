ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Avenue 5’ Returns: How Many Episodes in Season 2 of HBO’s Space Comedy?

By Nicole Gallucci
 3 days ago
After a two-year hiatus, Avenue 5 is making contact with Earth again. And Season 2 promises more of the chaos, confusion, and comedy that fans of Armando Iannucci’s out of this world sci-fi series love.

The HBO comedy set 40 years in the future follows a group of wealthy passengers on a luxurious space cruise aboard Captain Ryan Clark’s (Hugh Laurie) ship, called Avenue 5. By the time Season 1 wrapped, the ship was knocked a whopping eight years off course. As Zach Woods’ character Matt correctly pointed out, “That’s longer than the Seven Years’ War!”

With some major hurdles to overcome in Season 2, you’re not going to want to miss a moment of the madness. Wondering how many episodes are in Avenue 5 Season 2? What time new episodes of Avenue 5 premiere on HBO and HBO Max? Or how to watch Avenue 5 Season 2 on HBO and HBO Max? We’ve got you covered.

How Many Episodes Are in Avenue 5 Season 2?

Season 2 of Avenue 5 will feature 8 episodes. The first episode will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Monday, October 10. After that, the season will follow a weekly release schedule, with the finale streaming on November 28.

When Do New Episodes of Avenue 5 Premiere on HBO and HBO Max?

As noted above, new episodes of this series will premiere on Mondays. Episodes will be available to watch on HBO or stream on HBO Max starting at approximately 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. If you don’t see the episodes right away, have no fear! Try refreshing your browser or app. Sometimes it takes a moment for new content to load.

Looking for a complete episode guide with corresponding dates? We’ve got you covered:

Episode 201, “No One Wants an Argument About Reality”: Monday, October 10

Episode 202, “What an Unseasonal Delight”: Monday, October 17

Episode 203, “Is It a Good Dot?”: Monday, October 24

Episode 204, “How It Ends: As a Starter and a Main”: Monday, October 31

Episode 205, “Let’s Play with Matches”: Monday, November 7

Episode 206, “Intoxicating Clarity”: Monday, November 14

Episode 207, “I Love Judging People”: Monday, November 24

Episode 208, “That’s Why They Call It a Missile”: Monday, November 28

Is There a Trailer for Avenue 5 Season 2?

Yes! You can watch the full trailer for Season 2 of the sci-fi comedy above.

Who Is In The Cast of Avenue 5 on HBO Max?

HBO Max’s Avenue 5 features a large cast full of actors from popular TV series and films including House, Marshall, The Office, and more.

Check out the main cast list here:

  • Hugh Laurie as Captain Ryan Clark
  • Josh Gad as Herman Judd
  • Zach Woods as Matt Spencer
  • Andy Buckley as Frank Kelly
  • Rebecca Front as Karen Kelly
  • Suzy Nakamura as Iris Kimura
  • Lenora Crichlow as Billie McEvoy
  • Nikki Amuka-Bird as Rav Mulcair
  • Jessica St. Clair as Mia
  • Kyle Bornheimer as Doug

How To Watch Avenue 5 Season 2 on HBO Max

Since Avenue 5 is an HBO original, you’ll need access to HBO, an HBO account, or an HBO Max subscription to watch. If you have a cable package that includes HBO, simply turn your TV to the proper channel Monday night a few minutes before 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT to watch live. If you have an HBO account with your cable provider, you can also log in and watch online.

Otherwise, you can stream new episodes on HBO Max. If you’re in the market for an HBO Max subscription, there are two plans to choose from. A basic plan with limited ads costs $9.99 per month or $69.99 per year for the first year. If you want an ad-free viewing experience, the ability to download and watch on-the-go, and 4K UHD streaming abilities, you can sign up for the ad-free plan for $14.99 per month or $104.99 per year for the first year.

