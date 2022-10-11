ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

A 98-year-old was mistakenly sent a water bill showing she had consumed the equivalent of one million cups of tea in 6 months

By Kate Duffy
Business Insider
 3 days ago

The BBC reported that a UK water supplier charged an elderly woman for using enough water for one million cups of tea.

Catherine Falls Commercial via Getty Images.

  • A woman's water bill said she used enough water for one million cups of tea in six months, per the BBC.
  • The bill from her supplier, Thames Water, was previously $37 but rose to $238, her son told the BBC.
  • A leak caused the high water readings, but Thames Water took months to respond, per the BBC.

A 98-year-old woman received a water bill that said she had used the equivalent of one million cups of tea in half a year, the BBC reported on Monday.

Estelle Mendoza, who has dementia and is confined to her bed, was sent a bill from British water supplier Thames Water costing £215. That's around $238, according to a picture of the bill included in the BBC's report.

The bill was up from £33, her son Lawrence Mendoza told the broadcaster.

Thames Water wrote in the bill that Mendoza had consumed 255 megaliters of water within the space of six months, Lawrence told the BBC. The average person in the UK uses around 142 liters of water per day, according to Water UK .

Lawrence told the BBC that a leak at his mother's house had triggered the smart meter readings to increase, but Thames Water didn't respond to the situation for months.

As Mendoza's power of attorney, Lawrence saw the water bill being charged to her account and consequently canceled the direct debit, he told the BBC.

"If she didn't have me, Thames Water would have continued billing at £215 a month and not done anything," Lawrence told the BBC.

Based on Mendoza's water usage between September 2020 and March 2021, her annual water bill from Thames Water could have charged her up to £3,400 per year, according to letters seen by the BBC.

Lawrence said Thames Water's treatment of his mother was "appalling."

A spokesperson for Thames Water told Insider it had apologized for Mendoza's experience.

"Our team are aware of her case and have escalated it to ensure we visit and investigate and, if possible, repair the leak on her property. Once the leak is repaired, we will compare normal water use and provide a revised bill," the spokesperson told the BBC.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 340

Bugs Bunny
2d ago

Probably no mistake. They found someone old enough to try and pull this on. That's why the elderly must have advocates to be their watchdogs. The thirst is REAL!

Reply(21)
144
Thomas J. Quinn Sr
2d ago

Thames Water Company is not doing their job. They saw her water bill was such a number and ALL of a sudden it jumped!!! Cmon and get real people!!!

Reply
33
Rhiannon Cantrelle
2d ago

She may have a water leak or the leak may be coming from her water heater. This happened to me recently. My hot water heater was leaking so not only did my water bill go up but my electricity bill went up as well.

Reply(45)
66
