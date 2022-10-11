ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Kevin McCarthy yelled a curse word over the phone at Trump on Jan 6, saying his supporters were trying to kill him, book says

By Tom Porter
Business Insider
 3 days ago
President Donald Trump (R) speaks as he joined by House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (L) in the Rose Garden of the White House on January 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images
  • Kevin McCarthy angrily confronted Donald Trump in a phone call on Jan. 6, a new book says.
  • He told Trump his supporters were "trying to fucking kill me," per author Robert Draper.
  • McCarthy has pivoted sharply on the riot since, seeking to rebuild his relationship with Trump.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy angrily confronted then-President Donald Trump as his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, per details contained in a new book.

It was already widely reported that McCarthy spoke to Trump during the riot, and urged him to call off his supporters as they ransacked the Capitol and lawmakers fled, fearing for their lives.

But extracts from "Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind" by writer Robert Draper contain new information about what was said, according to Politico.

"Well, Kevin," Trump reportedly said to McCarthy by phone on January 6, "I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,"

"More upset?" McCarthy yelled back, according to the extracts. "They're trying to fucking kill me!"

The extracts are notable because of how sharply McCarthy changed in his stance on the riot after it happened. Initial criticism soon softened, and morphed into the displays of loyalty to Trump McCarthy has made since 2021.

Only weeks after the riot, and shortly after discussing removing Trump from office with GOP colleagues, he paid Trump a visit at Mar-a-Lago and posed for a photograph with him smiling.

The visit came as Trump's popularity with the GOP base held firm, despite the scandalous end to his presidency.

Trump is widely expected to announce another bid for the presidency in 2024, and remains the party's kingmaker and most popular figure.

McCarthy is likely to want the House speaker position if the GOP takes back the chamber in the November mid-terms. Trump has not yet endorsed McCarthy for that role.

Comments / 54

TrumpFailed
3d ago

Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind

Reply(4)
24
AP_000107.cc79ea827c59427eb373db9a580c43f7.1612
3d ago

In the voice of a white woman “ boys will be boys” As long as their White

Reply(3)
14
Alida Roland Hartley
3d ago

He fell in line though. Like a good little GOP soldier.

Reply(2)
26
Business Insider

Trump denied allegations that he showed ex-employees salacious photos of women he'd been involved with, telling Maggie Haberman it's 'not my style'

Donald Trump denied showing ex-employees photos of women he'd been involved with. Maggie Haberman wrote in her new book, "Confidence Man," that Trump's ex-employees recalled him doing so. They also told Haberman that Trump would belittle gay executives and brag about paying them less. Trump employees recalled that Donald Trump...
POTUS
Business Insider

