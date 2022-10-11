ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Dana Altman doesn’t mince words about Michigan home-and-home series

By Andy Patton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

The Oregon Ducks pulled off an overtime victory over the Michigan Wolverines back in 2019, at a sold out Crisler Arena.

A return game at Matthew Knight Arena was primed for mid-November 2020, and could have been an all-time classic had COVID-19 put a pause on the Pac-12’s non-conference slate.

However, it’s nearly two years later, and Oregon still doesn’t have Michigan on the calendar for a trip to Eugene. And Dana Altman isn’t happy about it.

“There’s no buyout, they’re coming,” Altman said when asked about the home-and-home series. “I don’t know, they have a hard time answering the phone, I guess. But no, they owe us a game, and we fully expect them to repay the game. I’m sure if the shoe was on the other foot, they would expect us to return it, and we sure as hell expect them to return it.”

Altman confirmed he hasn’t heard if this game is in the works for 2023-24 or not, but he is not planning on letting Michigan get out of a return game.

Juwan Howard’s team has been a bit up-and-down the last few years, but they represent a very marquee non-conference matchup.

This year Oregon will host potential top-five ranked Houston in November, and they’ll get tested in the highly-anticipated PK85 tournament in Portland over Thanksgiving weekend.

“It’s a good schedule; it’ll challenge us,” Altman continued. “Going to UCLA early is going to be a tough road trip. I think Pac-12 will be pretty solid. I think our schedule will give us everything we want.”

Oregon opens up the season against Florida A&M on November 7.

8 notable quotes from Dana Altman as Oregon basketball dives into fall practice

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

