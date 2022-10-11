Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
How Ripple Bolsters Its Foothold In Europe, New Partnerships Announced
Payment company Ripple announced a partnership with a payment provider for the online marketplace Lemonway. This is the first France-based customer that will leverage RippleNet’s On Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution, supported by XRP. The payment provider will use ODL to improve its treasury payment process. As Bitcoinist reported, Ripple...
bitcoinist.com
LBank Exchange Will List Carbon Neutrality Blockchain (CNB) on October 12, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 10, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Carbon Neutrality Blockchain (CNB) on October 12, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CNB/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on October 12, 2022. As...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Ecosystem GLEEC Secures Ninth Regulatory Approval
GLEEC has just secured its ninth approval from financial regulators. The latest jurisdiction to license the crypto services platform is Estonia. The Eastern European nation joins the likes of Dubai, El Salvador, Poland, Slovakia and others in approving the platform to operate. With regulators’ blessings coming from a growing list of countries, the exchange is making all the right moves to take on the industry’s more established names.
bitcoinist.com
Coinbase Gets License To Operate In Singapore – Good Days Ahead For Crypto?
Coinbase is now in a good position to help cryptocurrencies have a little breathing room in Singapore where the government is maintaining a hard stance on the asset class. Following events that put the nation’s image in question as a safe hub for the highly volatile digital currencies, the Monetary Authority of Singapore made the decision to distance itself from bitcoin and other related crypto assets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
Bumper Year: Crypto Hackers Step Up With Record $3 Billion Theft This Year
Crypto hackers surpassed the level of performance they did last year that enabled them to get away with $2.1 billion worth of cryptocurrencies, setting their own “all-time high” this 2022. With still over two months left before the year ends, these cybercriminals have already carted off with $3...
bitcoinist.com
What Crypto Platforms Have the Best Chance of Mass Adoption?
Even though many people see cryptocurrencies as speculative vehicles, the concept was created for an entirely different purpose. Unlike TradFi, crypto wants to achieve mass adoption and establish financial inclusion. Moreover, it still has the potential to become a more stable and sustainable form of finance, although there are some bumps along the road.
bitcoinist.com
Why This U.S. Senator Urged SEC To Issue Crypto Regulation
Disclaimer: The following op-ed represents the views of the author, and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike. U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and its Chairman regarding crypto regulation....
bitcoinist.com
Portugal To Propose Crypto Taxation For Any Crypto Held Less Than A Year, Uniglo.io The Perfect Token To Stay Tax-Free
Portugal’s Finance Minister, Fernando Medina, has submitted a proposal calling for taxes on cryptocurrency assets held for less than a year as capital gains. Business or professional profits from cryptocurrency were already taxed, with this new proposal aiming solely at individual citizens who were previously exempt. Capital gains tax...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Investor Gains Holds Steady Through Bear Market
Many cryptocurrencies have seen their bull market gains wiped out since the start of 2022 and Ethereum has not been left out. However, investors in the digital asset have fared better than most given how many of them still remain in profit. Data shows that the gainers in Ethereum are still holding steady as half of them remain in profit.
bitcoinist.com
Hedera, Quant, And BudBlockz Enable Investors to Remain Calm During The Crypto Storm
2022 has been a roller coaster year for the cryptocurrency market. The year began with a sharp decline in prices that caused a liquidity crisis among investors and lenders. The liquidity crisis led to the bankruptcy of crypto lenders Celsius and Voyager Digital and crypto hedge fund, Three Arrows. Over...
bitcoinist.com
Lightning Network Rival and Bitcoin Scaling Solution ‘Softnotes’ Starts Community Presale!
Press Release: Softnotes are a revolutionary new Bitcoin scaling solution network and have the power to finally transform Bitcoin into the ‘Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System’ that Satoshi envisioned. October 12 2022, Illinois, US: Softnotes overcome all the scaling issues of the Lightning Network that have thwarted its progress...
bitcoinist.com
Quant Price Prediction: Why QNT keeps surging, and why ADA, IMPT, and XRP will follow
The QNT price continues to fly after climbing by 40% over the past month with the cryptocurrency taking center stage as supporting infrastructure for CBDCs. With Quant coin on the move, ADA, IMPT, and XRP will likely follow due to their solid fundamental driving forces. Quant Price Prediction: Why Is...
bitcoinist.com
OFAC And FinCEN Charged Bittrex Exchange For Over $53 Million
Treasury’s Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) and Financial Crime Enforcement Network (FinCEN) have set charges against the Bittrex crypto exchange for violating anti-money laundering rules and the other U.S. sanction programs. Washington-based crypto exchange agreed to pay two fines of $29 million and $24 million to OFAC and FinCEN, respectively.
bitcoinist.com
River Financial Is Powering The Chivo Wallet’s Lightning Transactions. Why?
Wait a minute, is River Financial involved in El Salvador’s bitcoin story? Since when? Apparently, the highly respected financial institution is now processing the Chivo Wallet’s Lightning transactions. Which seems like a step in the right direction, but also comes with seemingly unnecessary counterparty risk. Why isn’t El Salvador handling the operation internally? And, will River Financial improve the Chivo Wallet’s usability?
bitcoinist.com
XENO Governance Token (GXE) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 10, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed XENO Governance Token (GXE) on October 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GXE/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a PvP game based on Web3 with...
bitcoinist.com
The Bigger Picture: Crypto Through The Macro Lens
The crypto market is being crushed by macroeconomic factors as large cryptocurrencies continue pushing into previous support levels. Despite today’s red trading session, these assets continue to trade in a tight range and a low-volatility environment. A report from Arcane Research claims that the upcoming Consumer Price Index (CPI)...
bitcoinist.com
Online Luxury Watch & Jewelry Shop Watches World Lets Customers Pay with Over 100 Different Cryptocurrencies
Press Release: Watches World has implemented the UTRUST payment protection solution on its online shop, allowing customers to use over 100 different cryptocurrencies to buy luxury watches & jewelry. 14th October, Miami, USA — Luxury watch and Jewelry online shop ‘Watches World’ has made a significant foray into the blockchain...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin For Bombs: North Korea Uses Stolen Crypto To Fund Its Nuclear Weapons Program
In recent months, North Korea has stolen over $300 million worth of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies via hacking and other sorts of mass cyberattacks. The objective is to fund the isolated state’s illegal nuclear and ballistic missile activities, according to a recent report by France24, quoting a confidential United Nations dossier.
bitcoinist.com
Mango Harvest – Hackers Steal $100 Million From DeFi Platform Mango Markets
Mango Markets, a decentralized trading platform on the Solana blockchain, has become “ripe for harvest” when it fell victim to hackers who stole more than $100 million from the platform, Fortune reported Wednesday. The hack looked to be the consequence of a price manipulation on Mango Market’s native...
bitcoinist.com
Exploited Mango Markets On Solana Given Ultimatum By Hacker, Oryen Network Generates Yield Without Needing To Stake In Platforms Like These
In a second shocking hacker attack this week, thieves made off with a fortune from Solana’s Mango Markets. This news follows another DeFi hack in which a similar amount was taken from Binance Smart Chain. Mango Markets is a Solana-based platform for trading digital assets overseen by Mango Dao. The hacker apparently inflated the value of their collateral and then took out massive loans from the Mango treasury, exploiting a crucial design flaw. Assets drained include USDC, MSOL, SOL, BTC, USDT, SRM, and MNGO, wiping out all of Mango’s liquidity and leaving behind a debt of $116.7 million.
Comments / 0