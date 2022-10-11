ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

The Verge

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: the latest news, deals, and coverage

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is coming soon! The two-day event will feature a wide range of excellent deals. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale starts on October 11th, and runs through October 12th. As expected, there are some excellent discounts on a wide range of Amazon devices including Kindle and Echo devices. However, this fall episode of Prime Day wouldn’t be complete without deals on a broad spectrum of cool tech like laptops, OLED TVs, headphones, and gaming accessories.
Business Insider

15 Amazon Prime sale deals that beat discounts we saw on Amazon's first Prime Day 2022

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 is on through October 12, and it's only fair to wonder if the deals are as good as the Prime Day bargains from July. During the summer Prime Day, we saw low prices on everything from Apple Watches to small appliances to clothing basics.
Kiplinger

Amazon Warehouse: Where Amazon Prime Returns Become Your Next Online Bargains

Many of us have taken advantage of Amazon Prime’s liberal return policy – in a good way, of course. We buy something online from Amazon, decide it isn’t what we were expecting, then start the easy online process of returning the item. Your refund is usually applied to your payment method as soon as it’s checked in to the shipper, say a UPS store.
BoardingArea

12 Amazon Prime Day deals still available

Don't miss out! Join the thousands of people who subscribe to our once-daily email or our free miles and points Facebook group with all the best travel news. Points With a Crew has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Points With a Crew and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.
Apple Insider

Amazon Early Prime Access Sale countdown: save up to $300 on Apple now

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — TheOctober Prime sale starts at midnight PT, but aggressive deals on Apple devices are in effect today with markdowns on iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and Apple Watches. The Prime-exclusive savings kick off at midnight Pacific...
The Verge

The best deals from Walmart’s competing Prime Day event

The Verge Guide to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Amazon isn’t the only one with deals on Prime Day. If you’re looking for alternatives to shopping at Amazon, Walmart is currently featuring many of the same deals, like the Apple Watch Series 8, the SteelSeries Arctis Prime gaming headset, and the second-generation Google Nest Hub. We’ll continue to update this roundup with more deals as they become available, but you can always check out our collection of the best Amazon Prime Early Access deals for an overview of what’s available.
SFGate

SFGate

