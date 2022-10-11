Wrong Food Order Got Delivered to Bobby & Driver Never Showed Back Up

Bobby Bones likes to get food ordered to his house and most of the time it's not a big issue.

Recently, he had a food order arrive at his house and it was the wrong order. The order was actually for a man named Richard. And now there's an option to reach out to the delivery driver on the apps so Bones called his driver. The driver answered and Bones shared that he mixed up an order. The driver apologized and said he would come back and swap the food deliveries out. However, the driver never showed up. So not only did Bones not get his food, but a guy named Richard never got his food either.

Bones wasn't sure how to handle the situation with the tip. So he ended up deducting some from the tip and only tipping the driver 15%.