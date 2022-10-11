ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Man killed in Fort Worth drug shooting was charged with shooting into a crowd in May

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X8OUZ_0iULXiJH00

New information is emerging about the weekend shooting deaths of four people in Fort Worth.

The four died in what police believe was a drug-related robbery.

The names of three of the four have been released -- and it turns out one of them was arrested in a Fort Worth shooting in May.

Amari’yon Cravin was arrested when police accused him of being the gunman who shot into a crowd outside the Varsity Tavern on West Seventh, wounding two people.

Cravin was initially jailed on a $145,000 bond. Cravin was out on bail Friday night when he was killed.

By coincidence, Tuesday was to have been the day Cravin was ordered to appear in court for violating the conditions of his bond.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 6

robert andrews
3d ago

Sounds like that issues self resolved. That Criminal won't continue to be a society problem

Reply
9
Related
fox4news.com

North Texas man charged with murder in stabbing death of father-in-law

BEDFORD, Texas - A North Richland Hills man has been arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of his father-in-law. Bedford Police arrested 28-year-old Anthony Chaffin in connection with Oct. 11 stabbing of 41-year-old Jason Enos. Investigators say Chaffin and Enos were arguing about a family issue outside...
BEDFORD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano Man Describes Being Shot After Helping Neighbor During Domestic Dispute

A North Texas man says he ended up getting shot while trying to protect his neighbor and her young child during a domestic dispute. Plano police are still investigating the confrontation. Steven Bolton’s backyard still bares signs of a confrontation that nearly cost him his life. There’s a bullet hole...
PLANO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#The Varsity Tavern
NewsWest 9

Midland police officer arrested in Tarrant County

MIDLAND, Texas — An officer with the Midland Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested in Tarrant County on Saturday. According to an MPD spokesperson, the arrest was for assault family violence against an adult family member of the officer. An internal investigation is now...
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Roommate Trouble Leads to Double Shooting at Arlington Apartments

Arlington Police are investigating a double shooting Wednesday afternoon involving two new roommates. Officials confirmed to NBC 5 that the shooting took place at the Stratton Apartment Homes on the 200 block of Hollandale Circle, on the west side of Texas 360 near East Abram Street on the city's east side, where two men go into an argument and started shooting at each other.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Warrant issued for man accused of killing friend over basketball game

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A warrant was issued for the Dallas man accused of killing his friend, Asia Womack after she beat him in basketball game. Cameron Hogg, 31, is wanted in connection to the fatal South Dallas shooting. Womack was 21-years-old when she died from multiple gun shot wounds on the basketball court of Terry Park. "Asia loved basketball. She loved it to a point where she died doing what she loved, and shouldn't have died that way," said Womack's mother, Andrea. "She's eaten with this man, fed him and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way."Womack's family said they believe Hogg couldn't take losing, and subsequent teasing after Womack beat him at the game. The Womack family's pastor, Rev. John Delley, told CBS11 he had trouble understanding how Hogg could react so violently. "This is so senseless... you are embarrassed because a female beat you in basketball?" Anyone with information about Hogg's whereabouts should contact Detective Derek Koerner, at 214.671.3605.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Criminal charges expected for woman who killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Criminal charges are likely to be announced soon against a woman whose wrong way trip down a freeway killed a Dallas police officer. Jacob Arellano was on his way to begin his work shift when a suspected drunk driver hit his SUV head on. It's expected that the wrong way driver, whose name has not officially been released, will be charged with intoxication manslaughter following the deadly head on collision. A collision that left officers who responded to the scene of traumatized. Police radio traffic recorded officers trying to stop a car going southbound in the northbound lanes of Spur...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth pastor uses dead teen photo to shock leaders

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader and pastor, Reverend Kyev Tatum, explained why he used a photo of the dead teens in the Fort Worth quadruple murder as part of his invitation to a neighborhood meeting. The meeting will take place at his church this week. Tatum...
FORT WORTH, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy