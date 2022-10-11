Man killed in Fort Worth drug shooting was charged with shooting into a crowd in May

New information is emerging about the weekend shooting deaths of four people in Fort Worth.

The four died in what police believe was a drug-related robbery.

The names of three of the four have been released -- and it turns out one of them was arrested in a Fort Worth shooting in May.

Amari’yon Cravin was arrested when police accused him of being the gunman who shot into a crowd outside the Varsity Tavern on West Seventh, wounding two people.

Cravin was initially jailed on a $145,000 bond. Cravin was out on bail Friday night when he was killed.

By coincidence, Tuesday was to have been the day Cravin was ordered to appear in court for violating the conditions of his bond.

