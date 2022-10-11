ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Firefighters remain on-scene at Fort Worth warehouse fire five days later

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=469Cs7_0iULXhQY00

Five days after a Fort Worth warehouse burned furiously, firefighters remain on the scene on Tuesday -- keeping an eye out for flare-ups.

Last Thursday night, the warehouse on Cullen Street near the Henderson Street Bridge caught fire.

The building was full of alcohol-based hand sanitizer which fueled the fire intensely, defying fire crews in their efforts to douse the flames.

On Monday, commanders provided an update, saying "from a tactical perspective, the fire has been shifted to more of a controlled burn versus an active fire scene.  We have crews that are still on scene monitoring the situation and for exposure protection if needed."

UPDATE: Commercial warehouse fire located at 2317 Cullen Street that started on Thursday night 10/06/2022. At this...

Posted by Fort Worth Fire Department on Monday, October 10, 2022

An update was also provided on the firefighter who was hurt that night and sent to the hospital.

Commanders say "thank you for your prayers, support and well-wishes for our firefighter who was transported from the scene to a local hospital during the incident. He has been released and is recovering well."

At approximately 10:30PM Thursday night, the Fort Worth Fire Department Alarm Office received multiple calls about an...

Posted by Fort Worth Fire Department on Friday, October 7, 2022

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Fort Worth, TX
Accidents
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
texasmetronews.com

Insurance company sues owner of vacant lot where the Balch Springs grass fire started

The insurance company for three Balch Springs homeowners whose properties were damaged in a July 25 grass fire is suing the owner of the vacant lot where the fire started. State Farm Lloyds, the insurance company for Edgar Cruz, Mario Thompson and Miguel Quinonez, filed the lawsuit Friday in Dallas County to recover the amount it paid out on their claims — at least $1 million — from Sikka Investments.
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
CBS DFW

Grand Prairie apartment complex fire displaces 25 residents

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Grand Prairie Fire Department said that an apartment fire on Wednesday left 25 people temporarily without homes.At about 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2022, the GPFD said it received several calls about black smoke and flames coming from an apartment building in the 1900 block of Houston St.When they arrived, crews saw flames engulfing the second floor and requested a two-alarm response, which was then increased to a three-alarm response by command staff. The fire was brought under control just before 9:30 p.m.By the time the blaze was extinguished, 17 units had been destroyed or damaged. The American Red Cross said it was working to help about 25 people who were displaced.No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#The Warehouse#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
myfoxzone.com

Texas doctors continue months-long protest over McDonald's opening at Fort Worth hospital

FORT WORTH, Texas — We know the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," so it's not surprising that doing the polar opposite bring the opposite reaction. Health care professionals from the Physician's Committee are protesting against John Peter Smith Hospital adding McDonald's to their food court. The organization has been going against this for at least four months.
FORT WORTH, TX
People

Mystery Surrounds Nighttime Texas Tree Trimmer Neighbors Call 'Edward Scissorhands'

A Fort Worth resident said he thought a storm had removed branches from trees in his yard before his wife told him, "Oh no, that's Edward Scissorhands" A mystery man is trimming trees late at night in a Texas neighborhood — and not everybody is a fan. The stealthy pruner, nicknamed "Edward Scissorhands" by neighbors, has been caught on several home surveillance cameras in Fort Worth, according to CBS News DFW. The outlet reported the man is usually seen around 3 a.m. accompanied by a dog.  "I was talking to my wife Emily...
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy