Firefighters remain on-scene at Fort Worth warehouse fire five days later

Five days after a Fort Worth warehouse burned furiously, firefighters remain on the scene on Tuesday -- keeping an eye out for flare-ups.

Last Thursday night, the warehouse on Cullen Street near the Henderson Street Bridge caught fire.

The building was full of alcohol-based hand sanitizer which fueled the fire intensely, defying fire crews in their efforts to douse the flames.

On Monday, commanders provided an update, saying "from a tactical perspective, the fire has been shifted to more of a controlled burn versus an active fire scene. We have crews that are still on scene monitoring the situation and for exposure protection if needed."

UPDATE: Commercial warehouse fire located at 2317 Cullen Street that started on Thursday night 10/06/2022. At this... Posted by Fort Worth Fire Department on Monday, October 10, 2022

An update was also provided on the firefighter who was hurt that night and sent to the hospital.

Commanders say "thank you for your prayers, support and well-wishes for our firefighter who was transported from the scene to a local hospital during the incident. He has been released and is recovering well."

At approximately 10:30PM Thursday night, the Fort Worth Fire Department Alarm Office received multiple calls about an... Posted by Fort Worth Fire Department on Friday, October 7, 2022

