Dallas is getting a new Film Commissioner

Visit Dallas is bringing in someone from Florida to lead the office responsible for bringing more film and video productions to the city.

Tony Armer has been named the new Commissioner of the Dallas Film & Creative Industries Office, which was previously known as the Dallas Film Commission. Long-time Commissioner Janis Burkland retired earlier this year.

Armer has been the Film Commissioner of St. Petersburg-Clearwater in Florida since 2014.

"With his extensive experience, strategic mindset and immense creativity, he is uniquely qualified to revitalize the Dallas Film & Creative Industries Office and position Dallas as a premier destination for creative leaders across the country and beyond," said Craig Davis, President and CEO of Visit Dallas.

Officials with Visit Dallas say that during Armer's time in St. Petersburg, he helped make the region a leader in independent film and reality TV production. He also boosted the number of productions in the region and increased the overall economic impact of film and video production.

He will serve as the main point of contact for filmmakers and other creative industry leaders and will be charged with attracting new projects to Dallas. He is scheduled to start his new job on January 1st.

