ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
New Braunfels, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
New Braunfels, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Crime & Safety
news4sanantonio.com

Man found with wrists zip tied at West Side motel

SAN ANTONIO – Police were called out to the Econo Lodge at 2211 Southwest Loop 410 for a report of a robbery Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a man in the motel office with his wrists zip tied. As police talked to the victim, two men pulled...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Several fire departments assisted in Southeast brushfire

SAN ANTONIO – Several fire departments responded to a 40-acre brush fire on the Southeast side of town. The incident happened at the 12000 block of Donop Rd. around 4 p.m. According to fire officials, the brush fire is fully contained and there were no evacuations. They did however confirm that a trailer was burned.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Side Road#Mulch#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSAT 12

Man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they are investigating after a man was hit by van on the city’s North Side late Monday night. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 8000 block of Jones Maltsberger Road, near the intersection of Pinewood Lane and not far from Highway 281 and McCullough Avenue.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Two fronts are in the forecast. What do they mean for San Antonio?

SAN ANTONIO – If you walked outside Wednesday morning, you likely felt the humidity that has returned to South Central Texas. More sunshine Wednesday afternoon will help temperatures crank up into the low 90s, definitely making it feel more like late summer than mid-October. Missing that fall feel? We...

Comments / 0

Community Policy