Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
A San Antonio energy rebate comes into play next month- what are your options?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: San Antonio SpursAdrian HolmanSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Early-morning fire spreads to second building at North Side construction business, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that damaged more than one building at a North Side construction business early Friday morning. The fire broke out around 4:15 a.m. at a lot owned by Guido Brothers Construction on Breeden Avenue, not far from San Pedro Avenue and Jackson Keller Road.
NE rail crossings causing critical conditions
SAN ANTONIO — A serious crash near theGibbs Sprawl and Walzem railroad crossing has some neighbors turning up the volume on their cries for solutions to a big conflict between traffic and trains. San Antonio police said when a train came to a dead stop at the rail crossing...
Mulch fire closes roads in New Braunfels near I-35
A mulch fire shut down roadways in New Braunfels near Interstate 35 Tuesday morning, according to the city's first responders.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman in critical condition after being hit by small car along Northwest Side roadway
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a small car on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just before 2 a.m. Friday on the Interstate 10 West access Road near Balcones Road North. Police said the woman was walking on the access road when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news4sanantonio.com
Man found with wrists zip tied at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – Police were called out to the Econo Lodge at 2211 Southwest Loop 410 for a report of a robbery Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a man in the motel office with his wrists zip tied. As police talked to the victim, two men pulled...
KSAT 12
Driver ejected from vehicle in far North Side crash, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in the hospital after she was ejected from her vehicle following a crash on the city’s far North Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Highway 281 northbound, near Summit Church Road. According...
40 acres burn during large brush fire in southeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — A large brush fire seen spreading through southeast Bexar County Monday afternoon has been contained, according to Tom Peine, Bexar County Spokesperson. The fire was reported in the 1200 block of Donop Road around 4:30 p.m. Donop Road off Highway 181 and Corpus Christi Road has also been reopened.
foxsanantonio.com
Several fire departments assisted in Southeast brushfire
SAN ANTONIO – Several fire departments responded to a 40-acre brush fire on the Southeast side of town. The incident happened at the 12000 block of Donop Rd. around 4 p.m. According to fire officials, the brush fire is fully contained and there were no evacuations. They did however confirm that a trailer was burned.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio native arrested for murdering co-worker in hotel parking lot
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A man has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a co-worker during an argument. The shooting occurred around 7:00 a.m., Oct. 6., in the parking lot of the Port LeBelle Inn in South Florida. According to the police, 29-year-old Messiah Devon Grier and 36-year-old...
Chipotle to open new San Antonio location with drive-thru pickup lane
The first five customers get free merchandise.
KSAT 12
New walking trail on the city’s Southside is a step towards connecting San Antonio greenspaces
SAN ANTONIO – A new walking trail on the city’s Southside is what developers call the first step at connecting the city’s green spaces. The Madla Greenway, a one-mile loop, is located right next to Texas A&M San Antonio off of University Way. It’s open to the public from dusk to dawn.
Chick-fil-A to open $1.2M San Antonio-area location, first in Cibolo
It will be the first location in Cibolo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they are investigating after a man was hit by van on the city’s North Side late Monday night. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 8000 block of Jones Maltsberger Road, near the intersection of Pinewood Lane and not far from Highway 281 and McCullough Avenue.
San Antonio's Luther's Cafe closure is expected to be temporary
Luther's Cafe closed during business hours last week.
KSAT 12
Man stabbed multiple times during fight outside South Side bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed multiple times outside a bar early Thursday morning. The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. outside the Splach Bar & Grill, located in the 900 block of Nogalitos Street, not far from South Flores Street and Interstate 10.
“What will it take to get him arrested?” Neighbors incensed by indecency
SAN ANTONIO — People in Highland Park are wondering when they will see an arrest in a series of events that has shocked the well-established neighborhood. The first indecent exposure incident was reported three weeks ago when a homeowner shared door-bell camera video with San Antonio Police. The camera...
San Antonio LGBTQ+ mainstay Luther's Cafe temporarily closed
A representative of the cafe said staff plan to be serving again by Halloween.
2M Smokehouse the lone San Antonio spot on list of Texas' top rib spots
Plus some more great barbecue spots in San Antonio and the Hill Country.
KSAT 12
Two fronts are in the forecast. What do they mean for San Antonio?
SAN ANTONIO – If you walked outside Wednesday morning, you likely felt the humidity that has returned to South Central Texas. More sunshine Wednesday afternoon will help temperatures crank up into the low 90s, definitely making it feel more like late summer than mid-October. Missing that fall feel? We...
news4sanantonio.com
COLD CASE: Police searching for person who beat man to death 6 years ago on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help to find the person who beat a man to death six years ago on the South Side. The body was found by a homeless person around 11 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2016 behind an out of business tattoo parlor near the intersection Green Street and South Flores Street.
Comments / 0