Air raid warnings heard throughout Ukraine for second day

By Brad Dress
 3 days ago
AP-Leo Correa Firefighters and police officers work on a site where an explosion created a crater on the street after a Russian attack in Dnipro, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The Russian missiles that rained down Monday on cities across Ukraine, bringing fear and destruction to areas that had seen months of relative calm, are an escalation in Moscow’s war against its neighbor. But military analysts say it’s far from clear whether the strikes mark a turning point in a war that has killed thousands of Ukrainians and sent millions fleeing from their homes. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Air raid warnings sounded throughout Ukraine on Tuesday as residents braced for more potential missile strikes after Russia targeted approximately a dozen cities in recent days.

Ukrainians were sent scurrying toward shelters as sirens sounded and mobile phones blared warnings to take cover.

The Ukrainian air force said Russian bombers over the Caspian Sea launched missiles toward Ukraine early Tuesday, but at least four of the missiles were shot down, according to The Associated Press.

Serhiy Borzov, the governor of the Vinnytsia region, also told the AP there was an early morning air strike in his region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the deadly mass strikes on Ukraine after an explosion destroyed a portion of a key bridge connecting the Russian mainland to the Crimean Peninsula over the weekend.

Putin blamed the bridge explosion on Ukraine and called it a “terrorist” attack before vowing to retaliate further if Russia was provoked.

At least five people died from the strikes in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, where residents had been enjoying months of relative calm with fighting in the war mostly focused in the eastern region of the country.

Kremlin war hawks are demanding more strikes on Ukraine after Russia has suffered humiliating setbacks in the war, the AP reported, with some even celebrating the attacks on civilians.

The international world condemned the mass strikes on civilian populations, noting that targeting civilians is a war crime.

The explosion on the Kerch Bridge, which Putin himself drove across during a 2018 opening ceremony, was a monumental and symbolic message to Russia, analysts noted.

