ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
102.9 WBLM

Every Little Bit Helps…Efficiency Maine Is Offering $100 Towards Home Winterization

Winter always seems so far away, until October. Every year, I get a bit lulled into the security of warm, summer weather. Not that I think summer will last forever, but there were certainly a few hot summer days this year that had me wishing for cold weather. Until now, where the colder temps are starting to become more prevalent. There's no escape, but it's nice to put off for a bit.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

7 Wild Things You Might’ve Never Known About Maine

Ladies and gentleman, I have enlightened by facts about my state I had never known. Silly me. Do you want me to share them with you? Since you can't answer, I will do it anyway. Maine has so many wonderous and well-known facts that we are all aware of. Lobsters,...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Q97.9

Here Are A Few Tips to Help You Avoid The Seasonal Blues in Maine

If you needed to read this because you already feel the cold weather transforming your emotional and mental status then I got you. Thousands of us, each fall/winter in Maine, experience the ultimate depression. In my opinion, there are a few reasons why seasonal depression exists. It's like the perfect...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Can You Think of at Least Four Fall Driving Hazards in Maine

Most drivers are probably not as good a driver as they think they are, but take extra care and precautions when driving in Maine in the winter time. Fall has some driving hazards we may not think are as difficult as winter. Number one on the list, and who among...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawns#Lawn Mowing#Lawn Care#Rake#Invasive Species#Fall#Maine Audubon
92 Moose

Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island for Sale & Ready for Development

Maine is a remote state, and I'm not sure there's a person who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities. How could it possibly get better than that? Easily. Go somewhere even more remote, like an island. Everyone knows we have enough of them.
B98.5

Maine Residents Warned That Doing This Could Cause A House Fire

When it comes to weather, we have officially entered that transitional phase. It is cold in the morning and in the evening, but warm most days. With days in the 60s and nights in the 30s, you probably aren't ready to turn the furnace on, right? So, instead, you use space heaters to warm up those lived-in spots in your house. You just want something to take the "chill off".
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Mainers head to Florida to help recovery from Hurricane Ian

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Help is pouring in to assist people affected by Hurricane Ian from all over the country, including Maine. That includes Red Cross volunteer Ruth Lathrop, who is making her 24th trip to help people recover from disaster. "I am a Red Cross volunteer. I do damage assessment,”...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
boothbayregister.com

Tragedy on a fine fall weekend

The newspaper doesn’t like to cover fire stories as they sometimes involve the loss of life. Luckily, this past Sunday’s tragic fire didn’t involve the loss of life, but the loss of a home to longtime resident Vi Lee and the tenants of her house, the Bill and Sherri Morton family.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Q106.5

Wow. Prepare Yourself For These Absolutely Unreal Photos of Fall in Maine.

Fall in Maine really is where it's at. I guess other states have great places to scope the fall leaves coming into their own, but do you really think there's lines of traffic that are a couple miles long to get into New Jersey? Probably not. There's plenty of other reasons to go there, but foliage probably isn't the #1 reason to go. Snooky, J-Wow, and casinos are why folks go there, hahaha.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Forecast Models Are Threatening a Whopping Amount of Rain for Maine This Weekend

When it comes to dangerous or threatening weather in Maine, it almost exclusively is tied to nor'easters. Whether those large storms bring an overwhelming amount of snow and ice or powerful winds that leave many homes in Maine without power, nor'easters are usually the only major weather issue Mainers are faced with. This is why the forecast models for this weekend have started to raise some red flags amongst local meteorologists.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Wardens finds man's body in Maine river

Maine wardens say they found a Canadian man’s body in the St. John River near Fort Kent on Friday, according to the Bangor Daily News. The BDN reports a Maine warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly before 10 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was taken to a...
FORT KENT, ME
wabi.tv

Surging home heating costs squeeze Maine homeowners and suppliers

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The rising cost of home heating oil is expected to impact Mainers who already get help warming their homes. HEAP recipients can expect less “depth” when it comes to their benefits this winter, according program administrators. Demand for assistance is up significantly and, according...
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine

More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
newscentermaine.com

VERIFY: Yes, Maine is experiencing a shortage on K1 kerosene heating fuel

PORTLAND, Maine — Heating oil prices are near record highs according to Maine's Governor's Energy Office with just weeks until winter. Staff do not see those prices dropping before the snow flies and temperatures plummet. More than 60 percent of homes in Maine rely on heating oil. Maine is...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy