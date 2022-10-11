Read full article on original website
Related
observer-me.com
The major error we made on our bird hunting trip to Maine’s North Woods
Our group of hunting and fishing buddies has committed to getting together more often in the woods and on the water. Toward that end, I joined brothers Chris Lander of Orrington and Bill Lander of Dedham recently for a three-day camping and bird hunting expedition to the North Maine Woods.
Watch Monkey Gently Pet a Chipmunk at Zoo in Mount Vernon, Maine
Spider monkey, Odette, is very sweet and the chipmunk doesn't seem freaked at all. A visitor at the DEW Haven caught a special moment between Odette, a spider monkey, and a chipmunk. Odette has been at DEW Haven since 2018. If you've ever seen a chipmunk, you know that you...
Every Little Bit Helps…Efficiency Maine Is Offering $100 Towards Home Winterization
Winter always seems so far away, until October. Every year, I get a bit lulled into the security of warm, summer weather. Not that I think summer will last forever, but there were certainly a few hot summer days this year that had me wishing for cold weather. Until now, where the colder temps are starting to become more prevalent. There's no escape, but it's nice to put off for a bit.
7 Wild Things You Might’ve Never Known About Maine
Ladies and gentleman, I have enlightened by facts about my state I had never known. Silly me. Do you want me to share them with you? Since you can't answer, I will do it anyway. Maine has so many wonderous and well-known facts that we are all aware of. Lobsters,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
Here Are A Few Tips to Help You Avoid The Seasonal Blues in Maine
If you needed to read this because you already feel the cold weather transforming your emotional and mental status then I got you. Thousands of us, each fall/winter in Maine, experience the ultimate depression. In my opinion, there are a few reasons why seasonal depression exists. It's like the perfect...
Can You Think of at Least Four Fall Driving Hazards in Maine
Most drivers are probably not as good a driver as they think they are, but take extra care and precautions when driving in Maine in the winter time. Fall has some driving hazards we may not think are as difficult as winter. Number one on the list, and who among...
Dogs and cats rescued from Florida, Puerto Rico now in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Hurricanes Ian and Fiona left devastation in Florida and Puerto Rico. A lot of resources and helpers from Maine immediately went to both areas to help with rescue efforts and cleanup. That’s for the people who live there, but what about the animals? As shelters flooded,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island for Sale & Ready for Development
Maine is a remote state, and I'm not sure there's a person who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities. How could it possibly get better than that? Easily. Go somewhere even more remote, like an island. Everyone knows we have enough of them.
Power Outages & Loss of Foliage Expected During Thursday Night Maine Storm
If you're thinking to yourself, 'man I hope the leaves stay on the trees long enough to get those outdoor family fall photos done', then hopefully your photo session is happening prior to Thursday night. It looks like mother nature has quite a windy (and very rainy!) event in store...
Maine Residents Warned That Doing This Could Cause A House Fire
When it comes to weather, we have officially entered that transitional phase. It is cold in the morning and in the evening, but warm most days. With days in the 60s and nights in the 30s, you probably aren't ready to turn the furnace on, right? So, instead, you use space heaters to warm up those lived-in spots in your house. You just want something to take the "chill off".
WPFO
Mainers head to Florida to help recovery from Hurricane Ian
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Help is pouring in to assist people affected by Hurricane Ian from all over the country, including Maine. That includes Red Cross volunteer Ruth Lathrop, who is making her 24th trip to help people recover from disaster. "I am a Red Cross volunteer. I do damage assessment,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPFO
'Maine Outdoor Economy Summit' stresses importance of Maine's outdoor industry
PORTLAND (WGME) -- People in Maine’s outdoor industry came together in Portland Thursday to say Maine's beauty is not only wonderful, but a way to build up Maine's economy. Thursday, the "Maine Office of Outdoor Recreation" teamed up with "Maine Outdoor Brands" to present the first ever "Maine Outdoor Economy Summit."
boothbayregister.com
Tragedy on a fine fall weekend
The newspaper doesn’t like to cover fire stories as they sometimes involve the loss of life. Luckily, this past Sunday’s tragic fire didn’t involve the loss of life, but the loss of a home to longtime resident Vi Lee and the tenants of her house, the Bill and Sherri Morton family.
Wow. Prepare Yourself For These Absolutely Unreal Photos of Fall in Maine.
Fall in Maine really is where it's at. I guess other states have great places to scope the fall leaves coming into their own, but do you really think there's lines of traffic that are a couple miles long to get into New Jersey? Probably not. There's plenty of other reasons to go there, but foliage probably isn't the #1 reason to go. Snooky, J-Wow, and casinos are why folks go there, hahaha.
Forecast Models Are Threatening a Whopping Amount of Rain for Maine This Weekend
When it comes to dangerous or threatening weather in Maine, it almost exclusively is tied to nor'easters. Whether those large storms bring an overwhelming amount of snow and ice or powerful winds that leave many homes in Maine without power, nor'easters are usually the only major weather issue Mainers are faced with. This is why the forecast models for this weekend have started to raise some red flags amongst local meteorologists.
WPFO
Wardens finds man's body in Maine river
Maine wardens say they found a Canadian man’s body in the St. John River near Fort Kent on Friday, according to the Bangor Daily News. The BDN reports a Maine warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly before 10 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was taken to a...
wabi.tv
Surging home heating costs squeeze Maine homeowners and suppliers
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The rising cost of home heating oil is expected to impact Mainers who already get help warming their homes. HEAP recipients can expect less “depth” when it comes to their benefits this winter, according program administrators. Demand for assistance is up significantly and, according...
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
newscentermaine.com
VERIFY: Yes, Maine is experiencing a shortage on K1 kerosene heating fuel
PORTLAND, Maine — Heating oil prices are near record highs according to Maine's Governor's Energy Office with just weeks until winter. Staff do not see those prices dropping before the snow flies and temperatures plummet. More than 60 percent of homes in Maine rely on heating oil. Maine is...
Comments / 0