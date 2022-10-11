ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPD asking for patience in sexual assault case of 11-year-old South Side girl after family, community express frustration

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qhwGQ_0iULXJRE00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - The family of an 11-year-old girl who said she was sexually assaulted last Thursday afternoon as she walked home from school didn't help the case by showing the girl a picture of a suspect who was captured by community members. But, police said they're working on it.

The incident occurred in West Woodlawn, at an alley near 62nd and Indiana.
A man who looks like the sketch that police put out was held by citizens, and they took a picture that was then sent to the girl.

Her mother, Lissy Wakefield, said her daughter broke down and said that was the man.

She said she was told that showing her the picture may have compromised the case.

“My daughter has seen the photos and they released him out of the hospital,” Wakefield said Tuesday morning.

The girl’s grandmother, Lutia Payne-Midcalf, also expressed frustration.

“You trying to tell me, they’re going to let this man go, you telling me that? I’m not accepting that,” Payne-Midcalf said.

Family members spoke outside police headquarters, demanding that the man be charged.

Police said it didn’t help that the girl saw the man’s photo. They said the man is a suspect.

“(Cook County) State’s Attorney (Office) is not a rubber stamp to us, so we have to present a strong case with evidence so that the state’s attorney will have a chance at approving charges,” Superintendent David Brown said.

Brown acknowledged emotions are running high.

“We do have a sense of urgency but we have to get things right, we have to do it right,”  added Brown.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Prosecutors: Officers spoke to, released woman three times before arrest in landlord's murder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bond was denied Thursday for the woman accused of brutally murdering and dismembering her landlord in an Arcadia Terrace neighborhood rooming house this week. Cook County Criminal Court Judge Barbara Dawkins issued the no-bond order Thursday. In court, a prosecutors indicated that police talked with the suspected killer and let her go three different times before she was finally arrested. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with one felony count each of first-degree murder and concealing a homicidal death in the murder of 69-year-old Frances Walker. She was also charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
State
Indiana State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, charged in fatal shooting of Simeon High School student

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is facing a murder charge in the 2021 shooting that killed a student from Simeon Career Academy High School in Englewood. The teen was identified by police as the person who open fired and killed 15-year-old Kentrell McNeal and seriously wounded a 14-year-old boy while they were sitting in a car on Sept. 21, 2021 in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Avenue, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
Shine My Crown

Chicago Woman Charged with Dismembering Her Landlord

A Chicago woman, 36, has been charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the brutal slaying of her landlord whose remains were found stuffed in a freezer. Her death came shortly after notifying the suspect that she was being evicted, Chicago Police has confirmed.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
thelansingjournal.com

Deadly Planet Fitness shooting not ‘random act of violence,’ says LPD

LANSING, Ill. (October 12, 2022) – The October 7 shooting at Planet Fitness was a targeted attack, the Lansing Police Department said in a press release. 36-year-old Lansing resident Ron Johnson was killed by gunfire on Friday, October 7 at 6:45 p.m. in the Planet Fitness parking lot. Johnson was recently paroled in reference to an Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons charge, and was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet at the time he was shot.
LANSING, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Old South#Sexual Assault#Express#Violent Crime
wlip.com

Man Who Died in North Chicago Police Custody ID’ed

(North Chicago, IL) A man who died while in police custody in North Chicago has been identified. Dearsenio Sloan of Chicago was picked up on an outstanding warrant last Friday night, and was also discovered with a controlled substance. Sloan was taken to the North Chicago lockup, but complained of an illness, and was briefly hospitalized before being returned to police. He was found dead in a jail cell on Saturday morning. Lake County Coroner’s officials say the 34-year-old died of exsanguination, or severe blood loss…stemming from removal of a dialysis port. There were no other signs of trauma on the body, and officials did not say whether or not they believe Sloan removed the port himself. Further results are said to be pending. The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
vfpress.news

Maywood Man Murdered In Westchester, Police Investigating

Wednesday, October 12, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A Maywood man was killed in Westchester on Oct. 11, according to reports by police and the medical examiner’s office. The medical examiner said 22-year-old Carlos Barefield, of Maywood, was murdered on the 10000 block of Chaucer Ave. in...
WESTCHESTER, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy