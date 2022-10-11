ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pro-Russian hackers take credit for cyberattacks on US airport websites

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tHde6_0iULX7vl00

Several U.S. Airport websites were temporarily offline on Monday after a pro-Russian hacker group apparently hacked into their systems, according to The Associated Press.

The group Killnet took credit for taking down websites for Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, among others.

“We noticed this morning that the external website was down, and our IT and security people are in the process of investigating,” Andrew Gobeil, a spokesman for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, told the AP Monday.

“There has been no impact on operations.”

While the websites for the airports were down, it appeared that there was no impact on flight operations.

Killnet called on other hackers to join in the distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. A DDoS attack happens when multiple online devices are used to overwhelm a website with data transmissions.

According to NPR, the group asked hackers to attack airports in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi and Missouri.

It was not immediately clear how many of the airports were attacked.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

EXPLAINER: A huge jump in Social Security payments is coming

NEW YORK — (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce how big a percentage increase Social Security beneficiaries will see in monthly payments this upcoming year. It’s virtually certain to be the largest in four decades. It’s all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with one narrow measure of it.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
City
Atlanta, IL
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

With teachers in short supply, states ease job requirements

DALLAS — (AP) — As schools across the South grapple with teacher shortages, many are turning to candidates without teaching certificates or formal training. Alabama administrators increasingly have hired educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. Texas, meanwhile, allowed about one in five new teachers to sidestep certification last school year.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ohio man admits gift wrapping bomb, delivering it to romantic rival, prosecutors say

BALTIMORE — An Ohio man pleaded guilty in federal court after prosecutors said he tried to kill his romantic rival with a homemade explosive. Clayton Alexander McCoy pleaded guilty to transporting explosives with intent to injure and possession of an unregistered firearm/explosive device, the U.S. attorneys office in Maryland said in a news release.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Tampa Bay Times

Pot pardons: Tampa Bay law enforcement officials weigh in

When President Joe Biden announced this month that he was pardoning Americans who have been convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law, advocates called it an important step toward fully decriminalizing the drug that they see as long overdue. Biden also urged governors to grant similar pardons at the...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Cyberattack#Hacker Group#Fraud#Pro Russian#The Associated Press#Ddos#Npr#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Nigerian lecturers end 8-month strike protesting conditions

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — Nigerian lecturers have called off their 8-month-long strike to protest their conditions, the union's president told The Associated Press. The strike was suspended early Friday after a meeting of union leaders considered compromises agreed upon with the government, said Emmanuel Osodeke, president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities.
ADVOCACY
WWD

Maison Ullens Plots Expansion in U.S., Middle East

Maison Ullens is ramping up its presence in the U.S. and the Middle East, having recently mounted a pop-up at SaksWorks in Greenwich, Connecticut, and plotting another next month in Dubai. Additional pop-ups are planned for Florida and Texas in 2023, as well as a bigger wholesale presence for the...
GREENWICH, CT
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds’ work to end student debt forgiveness is an effort to keep taxes high

In one of her TV ads, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds brags about cutting taxes. What it doesn’t say is this: Kim Reynolds is fighting to keep taxes higher on Iowans who already face significant economic challenges. You hadn’t heard this? Here’s what’s happening: Last month, Reynolds joined a lawsuit with some other conservative-run states challenging […] The post Reynolds’ work to end student debt forgiveness is an effort to keep taxes high appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Beyond Meat executive to leave company as layoffs loom

NEW YORK — Beyond Meat is cutting its workforce by 200 employees, and its chief operating officer is leaving the company, according to an SEC filing Friday. For the second time this year, the plant-based meat company is cutting its workforce again, this time by almost 20%. According to Bloomberg, the company has to lower expenses as inflation forces consumers to consider less-expensive protein options.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
76K+
Followers
138K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy