Applied Underwriters Chairman Steve Menzies today announced the formation of Album Life Assurance. The new Company is the result of a partnership between Applied Underwriters and Health Outlook, a health prediction company. The mission of Album Life Assurance is to find innovative ways to use life science and biotechnology to enhance valuable, personalized life insurance and related products that will help families manage some of the uncertainties of life. The Company plans to offer term life insurance, long-term care insurance and catastrophic health insurance. Initially, term life insurance will be offered in key US markets, and term life and catastrophic health insurance will be offered in select foreign jurisdictions.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO