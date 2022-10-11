ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opal and Choco Up Partner to offer Revenue Based Financing

Opal, a Major Payment Institution (MPI) licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is announcing its partnership with growth financing partner Choco Up, the leading revenue-based financing platform in Asia. Together, they will offer a range of financing and growth solutions to e-commerce and digital companies, the most unique of which, is revenue-based financing (“RBF”).
The Fintech Fix 12/10/2022

Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
Spanish Registration Provides Springboard for BVNK’s Expansion Across Europe

BVNK, the crypto-powered payments and banking platform for businesses, announces that it has secured registration in Spain as a Virtual Asset Services Provider. Approval from the Bank of Spain provides BVNK with a springboard for expansion across the rest of the European Union and beyond, and gives customers even greater confidence in the superiority of crypto-enabled international payments.
FinTech Market Set for Cooling and Consolidation, as Macroeconomic Factors Bite

In its latest ‘State of European FinTech’ report, fintech venture capital firm Finch Capital forecasts a period of cooling and consolidation across the FinTech sector, as macroeconomic conditions grow more challenging. However, an abundance of undeployed Growth Capital is cause for optimism for Founders and Talent to make a soft landing.
Yapily and Juni Team Up to Improve Access to Credit for eCommerce

Open banking infrastructure platform Yapily has teamed up with Juni, the financial platform built for eCommerce, to help ecommerce businesses gain a real-time overview of their finances, maximise cash flow, and get better credit decisions. In 2021, retail ecommerce sales amounted to approximately $5.2 trillion worldwide. Despite the current economic...
Crypto Investment Platform Pillow Attracts $18M Funding Round

Today Singapore-based Pillow announced it has raised $18 million in Series A funding co-led by Accel, Quona Capital, Elevation Capital and Jump Capital. Elevation Capital were also the first Seed investors in Pillow, having led the round in 2021. Founded in 2021 by Arindam Roy, Rajath KM, and Kartik Mishra,...
Pacific Life and Human API Partner to Further Transform the Life Insurance Buying Experience

Pacific Life has announced a strategic partnership with Human API, a leading electronic health records provider. By incorporating access to electronic health records and attending physician statements through Human API’s platform, applicants can benefit from a more seamless underwriting experience. Pacific Life is focused on innovating the life insurance...
GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Pleased to Announce Partnership With i2c to Create Credit Card for Gamers and Sports Enthusiasts and New EVP/Card & Payments, David Fersdahl

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (“GBank” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: GBFH), the parent company for Bank of George (the “Bank”), today announced its partnership with i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, to expand the Bank’s existing gaming payments ecosystem through a virtual and physical credit product.
Calculus Launches New Knowledge Intensive EIS Fund

Calculus, a leading provider of tax efficient investments, today announces the launch of its new HMRC-approved Knowledge Intensive Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) Fund. The offering, which follows the Government’s renewed endorsement of EIS in the mini budget having lifted the 2025 sunset clause, will give investors the opportunity to support early-stage innovative UK companies with a societal purpose and impact with at least 80% of the fund’s capital invested into businesses carrying out research and development to create new intellectual property.
Nancy Wiser joins Rimes board, supporting further growth in North America

Rimes, the industry leader in transformative data management and investment intelligence solutions, today announces Nancy Wiser‘s appointment to the Rimes Board of Directors. Nancy brings a wealth of industry experience and currently serves as an independent trustee for a large mutual fund family. Prior to her work as a trustee, Nancy was Global Head of Operations at Wells Fargo Asset Management. Nancy has worked in the investment industry since 1989 and has held various positions in areas that include operations, technology, and compliance.
PCF Insurance Services Acquires West Virginia Agency, Infuse Insurance

PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, has acquired Infuse Insurance, an independent, community-based agency offering a comprehensive suite of home, auto, business, and life insurance solutions. “We’re thrilled to welcome Infuse Insurance, a young, high-growth agency that now anchors our footprint in West Virginia,” said...
Applied Underwriters Partners with Health Outlook to Introduce Album Life Assurance

Applied Underwriters Chairman Steve Menzies today announced the formation of Album Life Assurance. The new Company is the result of a partnership between Applied Underwriters and Health Outlook, a health prediction company. The mission of Album Life Assurance is to find innovative ways to use life science and biotechnology to enhance valuable, personalized life insurance and related products that will help families manage some of the uncertainties of life. The Company plans to offer term life insurance, long-term care insurance and catastrophic health insurance. Initially, term life insurance will be offered in key US markets, and term life and catastrophic health insurance will be offered in select foreign jurisdictions.
Finom Partners with Salt Edge to Expand its EMI Offerings Via Open Banking

The pan-European B2B fintech platform Finom has joined hands with Salt Edge, a leader in offering open banking solutions, to leverage PSD2 possibilities for SMEs and professionals all over Europe. Finom provides SMEs and freelancers with business payment accounts as well as expense and team management services. The Dutch B2B...
BlueSnap Partners with BitPay to Offer Cryptocurrency Acceptance and Payout

BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses, today announced a new partnership with BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. This product partnership will give businesses the ability to accept and get paid out in up to 15 different cryptocurrencies and seven fiat currencies globally, and supports BlueSnap’s mission to help businesses across the globe increase their revenue and reduce costs.
SH Digital Launches to Offer World First Digital Asset Trading Experience

SH Digital, is a fully licenced digital asset trading platform, designed to offer the most fluid, reliable trading experience possible. SH Digital will provide users with a suite of key services including, giving access to tier one liquidity. Users will be given them the ability to convert fiat currency into cryptocurrency through multiple on and off-ramps, all while providing access to multiple financial institutions. SH Digital has a trading license from DMCC, UAE and also a Virtual Asset Service Provider registration from Lithuania.
Molo Finance expands it’s buy-to-let product range

Molo Finance, the UK’s first fully digital mortgage lending platform, has announced that they’re adding several new products to its buy-to-let range. Relaunching back into the market, Molo will be adding the following products to their buy-to-let portfolio:. Fixed rate mortgages: starting from 6.69% on 65% LTV for...
Pelican Digital Payments Hub Supports European Payment Processing Requirements of Santander Consumer Bank Austria

Leading AI-based-solutions provider, Pelican AI, announced that Santander Consumer Bank Austria has extended its partnership with Pelican to use its PaaS (Payments as a Service) solution. The Pelican Digital Payments Hub and integrated Sanctions Screening solutions will be used to process Target2, domestic SEPA payments and cross-border SWIFT payments on the Pelican cloud.
