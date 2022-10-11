Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
How Ripple Bolsters Its Foothold In Europe, New Partnerships Announced
Payment company Ripple announced a partnership with a payment provider for the online marketplace Lemonway. This is the first France-based customer that will leverage RippleNet’s On Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution, supported by XRP. The payment provider will use ODL to improve its treasury payment process. As Bitcoinist reported, Ripple...
ffnews.com
Opal and Choco Up Partner to offer Revenue Based Financing
Opal, a Major Payment Institution (MPI) licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is announcing its partnership with growth financing partner Choco Up, the leading revenue-based financing platform in Asia. Together, they will offer a range of financing and growth solutions to e-commerce and digital companies, the most unique of which, is revenue-based financing (“RBF”).
PostePay, Mastercard Usher in RTP Solution in Italy
PostePay and Mastercard are partnering to usher in a request-to-pay (RTP) solution in Italy to offer businesses greater control and flexibility over bill payments and cash flow. RTP gives billers the ability to ask for payment online in real-time while the payer at the same time can choose to accept...
ffnews.com
How Have Cross-Border Payments Changed? | Stephen Grainger | Mastercard
Stephen Grainger, Executive Vice President of New Payment Platforms at Mastercard talks with Douglas Mackenzie, as Doug as the question: How Have Cross-Border Payments Changed?. With the emergence of domestic real-time payments, Stephen explains that consumers have been impacted directly and their perceptions & expectations on what should occur when...
blockchain.news
Ripple Rolls Out On-Demand Liquidity Solutions in Sweden and France
To render seamless and real-time cross-border payments, Ripple, a leader in blockchain and crypto enterprise solutions, has established On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solutions in France and Sweden. In a statement, Ripple said that it has partnered with Lemonway, a Paris-based payment provider for online marketplaces, and Xbaht, a Swedish money transfer...
ffnews.com
The Fintech Fix 12/10/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
csengineermag.com
FUKUI COMPUTER Partners with Bentley Systems to Promote Digital Transformation in Japan’s Infrastructure Field
FUKUI COMPUTER will leverage digital technologies from Bentley Systems to provide solutions for Digital Transformation (DX) in Japan’s infrastructure field promoted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism. FUKUI COMPUTER, Inc (Head Office: Sakai City, Fukui Prefecture; President: Tadashi Sugita), the CAD vendor for the construction industry,...
ffnews.com
Modulr announces membership of Digital Pound Foundation Steering Committee
Modulr have announced their membership to the Digital Pound Foundation community. Since its inception in 2016, Modulr has grown to become the leading provider of embedded payments to businesses across the UK and Europe. Authorised by the UK’s FCA, the Central Bank of Ireland and de Nederlandsche Bank as an Electronic Money Institution, Modulr enables 200+ clients to automate, control and embed payments and is now processing an annualised transaction value of more than £100bn.
ffnews.com
Yapily and Juni Team Up to Improve Access to Credit for eCommerce
Open banking infrastructure platform Yapily has teamed up with Juni, the financial platform built for eCommerce, to help ecommerce businesses gain a real-time overview of their finances, maximise cash flow, and get better credit decisions. In 2021, retail ecommerce sales amounted to approximately $5.2 trillion worldwide. Despite the current economic...
ffnews.com
NatWest and Stepchange Partner to Launch New Independent Debt Advice Service for Struggling SMEs
NatWest, the biggest bank for UK business, has partnered with StepChange, the UK’s largest debt charity, to offer its SME customers an independent debt advice service which will launch later this month. The bank has donated £2million to the charity to fund a dedicated team, which will have access...
ffnews.com
EY launches first Financial Services Technology Hub in the Midlands
EY has today announced plans to establish a new Financial Services Technology Hub in the Midlands, as it responds to rising market demand for tech expertise outside London. The new Hub will be run by a four-strong leadership team – Sagar Khandelwal, Heather Hales, Mark Wood and new hire, Joe Murray – and forms part of EY’s ambitious growth target to double its UK financial services technology revenues over the next three years.
ffnews.com
Fintech Finance Podcasts: The FF Salon with Michael Hogan, MonetaGo
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. Michael Hogan brings to MonetaGo three decades of banking experience – a company that provides the first-ever global solution to duplicate financing fraud in trade finance, and is the world’s foremost provider of such technology to prevent both domestic and cross-border duplicate financing.
ffnews.com
Third Financial Pushes to Modernise Advice Sector With 2-way Intelliflo Integration
Third Financial, the investment platform trusted by more than 70 wealth managers and IFAs, has developed a market-leading 2-way integration with intelliflo office (io), as part of Third’s efforts to help advisers simplify and scale their businesses. This development marks the deepest level of integration with io available from...
ffnews.com
Spanish Registration Provides Springboard for BVNK’s Expansion Across Europe
BVNK, the crypto-powered payments and banking platform for businesses, announces that it has secured registration in Spain as a Virtual Asset Services Provider. Approval from the Bank of Spain provides BVNK with a springboard for expansion across the rest of the European Union and beyond, and gives customers even greater confidence in the superiority of crypto-enabled international payments.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Payments on the Menu” – Eli Shoshani, Bottomline Technologies and Sandeep Lai, DBS Bank in ‘Discover Sibos 2022’
Bottomline Technologies’ Eli Shoshani and Sandeep Lai from DBS Bank look at how best to account for financial taste in the APAC region. To be capable of eating well in every country across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region requires a high degree of adaptability. From chewing through jet-black fermented century eggs in China, to devouring an actively angry live octopus in Korea, it’s an area of rich culinary traditions that have differentiated countries over centuries of development.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Core Teachings And Wily Swine” – Leigh Pepper, 10x Banking in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Ugly back-office systems can’t be masked by layering on colourful tech – new thinking is needed, says Leigh Pepper, Chief Product Officer for 10x Banking. The phrase ‘lipstick on a pig’ has become the favourite fintech idiom to describe banks’ approaches to transformation, capturing the attempt to jazz up the UI and transform the UX by changing a form from a single page into individual screens, to capture my name and feel more like Apple.
kitco.com
JPMorgan and Visa team up, setting the stage for a showdown with SWIFT
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Liink is a network created by JPMorgan that was designed specifically for cross-border transfers. It is offered under...
ffnews.com
FinTech Market Set for Cooling and Consolidation, as Macroeconomic Factors Bite
In its latest ‘State of European FinTech’ report, fintech venture capital firm Finch Capital forecasts a period of cooling and consolidation across the FinTech sector, as macroeconomic conditions grow more challenging. However, an abundance of undeployed Growth Capital is cause for optimism for Founders and Talent to make a soft landing.
ffnews.com
Crypto Investment Platform Pillow Attracts $18M Funding Round
Today Singapore-based Pillow announced it has raised $18 million in Series A funding co-led by Accel, Quona Capital, Elevation Capital and Jump Capital. Elevation Capital were also the first Seed investors in Pillow, having led the round in 2021. Founded in 2021 by Arindam Roy, Rajath KM, and Kartik Mishra,...
technode.global
Hong Kong's Raffles Family Office launches Asia's first multi-family office for digital assets
Hong Kong-based Raffles Family Office (Raffles FO) announced Thursday the launch of Revo Digital Family Office (Revo DFO), the first-of-its-kind in Asia that enables ultra-high net worth (UHNW) families to access and invest in digital assets from a consolidated wealth management platform. This next-generation platform is built on Raffles FO’s...
