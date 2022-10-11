ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

bitcoinist.com

How Ripple Bolsters Its Foothold In Europe, New Partnerships Announced

Payment company Ripple announced a partnership with a payment provider for the online marketplace Lemonway. This is the first France-based customer that will leverage RippleNet’s On Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution, supported by XRP. The payment provider will use ODL to improve its treasury payment process. As Bitcoinist reported, Ripple...
BUSINESS
ffnews.com

Opal and Choco Up Partner to offer Revenue Based Financing

Opal, a Major Payment Institution (MPI) licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is announcing its partnership with growth financing partner Choco Up, the leading revenue-based financing platform in Asia. Together, they will offer a range of financing and growth solutions to e-commerce and digital companies, the most unique of which, is revenue-based financing (“RBF”).
SMALL BUSINESS
PYMNTS

PostePay, Mastercard Usher in RTP Solution in Italy

PostePay and Mastercard are partnering to usher in a request-to-pay (RTP) solution in Italy to offer businesses greater control and flexibility over bill payments and cash flow. RTP gives billers the ability to ask for payment online in real-time while the payer at the same time can choose to accept...
BUSINESS
ffnews.com

How Have Cross-Border Payments Changed? | Stephen Grainger | Mastercard

Stephen Grainger, Executive Vice President of New Payment Platforms at Mastercard talks with Douglas Mackenzie, as Doug as the question: How Have Cross-Border Payments Changed?. With the emergence of domestic real-time payments, Stephen explains that consumers have been impacted directly and their perceptions & expectations on what should occur when...
PERSONAL FINANCE
blockchain.news

Ripple Rolls Out On-Demand Liquidity Solutions in Sweden and France

To render seamless and real-time cross-border payments, Ripple, a leader in blockchain and crypto enterprise solutions, has established On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solutions in France and Sweden. In a statement, Ripple said that it has partnered with Lemonway, a Paris-based payment provider for online marketplaces, and Xbaht, a Swedish money transfer...
ECONOMY
ffnews.com

The Fintech Fix 12/10/2022

Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
SOFTWARE
csengineermag.com

FUKUI COMPUTER Partners with Bentley Systems to Promote Digital Transformation in Japan’s Infrastructure Field

FUKUI COMPUTER will leverage digital technologies from Bentley Systems to provide solutions for Digital Transformation (DX) in Japan’s infrastructure field promoted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism. FUKUI COMPUTER, Inc (Head Office: Sakai City, Fukui Prefecture; President: Tadashi Sugita), the CAD vendor for the construction industry,...
WORLD
ffnews.com

Modulr announces membership of Digital Pound Foundation Steering Committee

Modulr have announced their membership to the Digital Pound Foundation community. Since its inception in 2016, Modulr has grown to become the leading provider of embedded payments to businesses across the UK and Europe. Authorised by the UK’s FCA, the Central Bank of Ireland and de Nederlandsche Bank as an Electronic Money Institution, Modulr enables 200+ clients to automate, control and embed payments and is now processing an annualised transaction value of more than £100bn.
BUSINESS
ffnews.com

Yapily and Juni Team Up to Improve Access to Credit for eCommerce

Open banking infrastructure platform Yapily has teamed up with Juni, the financial platform built for eCommerce, to help ecommerce businesses gain a real-time overview of their finances, maximise cash flow, and get better credit decisions. In 2021, retail ecommerce sales amounted to approximately $5.2 trillion worldwide. Despite the current economic...
BUSINESS
ffnews.com

EY launches first Financial Services Technology Hub in the Midlands

EY has today announced plans to establish a new Financial Services Technology Hub in the Midlands, as it responds to rising market demand for tech expertise outside London. The new Hub will be run by a four-strong leadership team – Sagar Khandelwal, Heather Hales, Mark Wood and new hire, Joe Murray – and forms part of EY’s ambitious growth target to double its UK financial services technology revenues over the next three years.
BUSINESS
ffnews.com

Fintech Finance Podcasts: The FF Salon with Michael Hogan, MonetaGo

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. Michael Hogan brings to MonetaGo three decades of banking experience – a company that provides the first-ever global solution to duplicate financing fraud in trade finance, and is the world’s foremost provider of such technology to prevent both domestic and cross-border duplicate financing.
ECONOMY
ffnews.com

Spanish Registration Provides Springboard for BVNK’s Expansion Across Europe

BVNK, the crypto-powered payments and banking platform for businesses, announces that it has secured registration in Spain as a Virtual Asset Services Provider. Approval from the Bank of Spain provides BVNK with a springboard for expansion across the rest of the European Union and beyond, and gives customers even greater confidence in the superiority of crypto-enabled international payments.
ECONOMY
ffnews.com

EXCLUSIVE: “Payments on the Menu” – Eli Shoshani, Bottomline Technologies and Sandeep Lai, DBS Bank in ‘Discover Sibos 2022’

Bottomline Technologies’ Eli Shoshani and Sandeep Lai from DBS Bank look at how best to account for financial taste in the APAC region. To be capable of eating well in every country across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region requires a high degree of adaptability. From chewing through jet-black fermented century eggs in China, to devouring an actively angry live octopus in Korea, it’s an area of rich culinary traditions that have differentiated countries over centuries of development.
ECONOMY
ffnews.com

EXCLUSIVE: “Core Teachings And Wily Swine” – Leigh Pepper, 10x Banking in ‘The Fintech Magazine’

Ugly back-office systems can’t be masked by layering on colourful tech – new thinking is needed, says Leigh Pepper, Chief Product Officer for 10x Banking. The phrase ‘lipstick on a pig’ has become the favourite fintech idiom to describe banks’ approaches to transformation, capturing the attempt to jazz up the UI and transform the UX by changing a form from a single page into individual screens, to capture my name and feel more like Apple.
TECHNOLOGY
kitco.com

JPMorgan and Visa team up, setting the stage for a showdown with SWIFT

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Liink is a network created by JPMorgan that was designed specifically for cross-border transfers. It is offered under...
BUSINESS
ffnews.com

FinTech Market Set for Cooling and Consolidation, as Macroeconomic Factors Bite

In its latest ‘State of European FinTech’ report, fintech venture capital firm Finch Capital forecasts a period of cooling and consolidation across the FinTech sector, as macroeconomic conditions grow more challenging. However, an abundance of undeployed Growth Capital is cause for optimism for Founders and Talent to make a soft landing.
MARKETS
ffnews.com

Crypto Investment Platform Pillow Attracts $18M Funding Round

Today Singapore-based Pillow announced it has raised $18 million in Series A funding co-led by Accel, Quona Capital, Elevation Capital and Jump Capital. Elevation Capital were also the first Seed investors in Pillow, having led the round in 2021. Founded in 2021 by Arindam Roy, Rajath KM, and Kartik Mishra,...
MARKETS

